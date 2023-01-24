Read full article on original website
Anger soars in Beirut amid standoff over port blast probe
BEIRUT (AP) — Scores of protesters have scuffled with riot police in Beirut as they try to break into the chief offices of Lebanon’s judiciary. The demonstrations came after Lebanon’s chief prosecutor moved Wednesday to cripple the probe into a massive port explosion that wreaked havoc on the capital city two years ago. The prosecutor ordered the release of all suspects detained in the investigation and filed charges against the judge leading the probe, Tarek Bitar. The probe has stalled for years and threatens to rattle Lebanon’s ruling elite, rife with corruption and mismanagement. Advocates for Bitar, including most of the victims’ families, fear officials may formally remove the maverick judge from the probe.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Ukraine's 'iron general' inherited $1 million from a US software developer and donated it straight to the military
The head of Ukraine's military, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said he had "no doubts" when he donated his $1 million inheritance.
U.S. Threatens Turkey Over Allegations it’s Supplying Russian Airlines With Spare Parts in Defiance of Western Sanctions
Senior U.S. officials have allegedly warned that Turkey could face repercussions if they provide spare aircraft parts and other services for Russian airlines in violation of an export ban imposed by the Biden administration in February 2022. According to a report in the WSJ, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Thea Rozman...
Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts
The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
U.S. arrests of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants plummet
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped off dramatically from December to January following new rules that expel them back to Mexico, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said.
U.S. sanctions Paraguay VP, former president for corruption
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The United States is sanctioning Paraguay’s former President Horacio Cartes Jara and current Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno, unveiling explosive accusations on Thursday that the two participated in widespread schemes of corruption and have ties to members of a terrorist organization. The Treasury Department says the two politicians have been involved “in systemic corruption that has undermined democratic institutions in Paraguay.” It also accuses them of having ties to members of Hezbollah, which the United States designates as a terrorist organization. U.S. Ambassador Marc Ostfield said the sanctions have blocked both men from using the United States financial system.
Prosecutors to Congress: Let state prisons jam cellphones
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Top state prosecutors are urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates. The 22 attorneys general say in a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that the devices allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. The letter cites a handful of criminal incidents the attorneys say were orchestrated by inmates using contraband cellphones, including a deadly 2018 South Carolina prison riot in which seven inmates were killed. Prosecutors want a change in a nearly century-old federal communications law that currently prevents state prisons from using jamming technology. Federal prisons can jam signals behind bars, although none do.
Yale experts now say that Putin's recent concealment of how the foreign exchange reserves are used denotes his weak spot
According to Russia’s Central bank report on January 13, 2023, Russia's foreign exchange reserves (FX reserves) increased to $581.989 billion as of January 1, 2023. FX reserves are the foreign assets (assets not denominated in the country's domestic currency) that the country's central bank holds. [i] [ii]
Panama ex-president, 2 sons barred from US for corruption
PANAMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department has banned former Panama President Ricardo Martinelli from ever traveling to the United States. The department said wednesday that it has designated Martinelli for participating in “significant corruption” in awarding government contracts. The ban also applies to two of the former president’s sons, who returned to Panama on Wednesday after completing prison sentences in the United States for laundering millions of dollars in bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. An offiial says Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares and Ricardo Martinelli Linares arrived Wednesday evening.
House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House is showing its support for protesters in Iran. Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan resolution Wednesday expressing solidarity with people in Iran who have been risking imprisonment and even death to protest the country’s theocracy. The protests began in September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. Amini died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. At least 517 protesters in Iran have been killed and more than 19,200 people have been arrested, according to a group that has closely monitored the unrest.
Pope warns German church reform process elitist, ideological
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says there’s a risk that a reform process in the German church could become “ideological.” Francis spoke in an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican on Tuesday. He was asked about Germany, where Catholic bishops and representatives of an influential lay organization are engaged in a process that is addressing calls to allow church blessings for same-sex couples, married priests and female deacons. The pope said that while dialogue is good, the process in the German church has been led by the “elite” because it doesn’t involve “all the people of God.” Francis says the goal must always be unity. German church leaders have insisted the process won’t trigger a schism.
