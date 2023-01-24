ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anger soars in Beirut amid standoff over port blast probe

BEIRUT (AP) — Scores of protesters have scuffled with riot police in Beirut as they try to break into the chief offices of Lebanon’s judiciary. The demonstrations came after Lebanon’s chief prosecutor moved Wednesday to cripple the probe into a massive port explosion that wreaked havoc on the capital city two years ago. The prosecutor ordered the release of all suspects detained in the investigation and filed charges against the judge leading the probe, Tarek Bitar. The probe has stalled for years and threatens to rattle Lebanon’s ruling elite, rife with corruption and mismanagement. Advocates for Bitar, including most of the victims’ families, fear officials may formally remove the maverick judge from the probe.
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts

The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
U.S. sanctions Paraguay VP, former president for corruption

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The United States is sanctioning Paraguay’s former President Horacio Cartes Jara and current Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno, unveiling explosive accusations on Thursday that the two participated in widespread schemes of corruption and have ties to members of a terrorist organization. The Treasury Department says the two politicians have been involved “in systemic corruption that has undermined democratic institutions in Paraguay.” It also accuses them of having ties to members of Hezbollah, which the United States designates as a terrorist organization. U.S. Ambassador Marc Ostfield said the sanctions have blocked both men from using the United States financial system.
Prosecutors to Congress: Let state prisons jam cellphones

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Top state prosecutors are urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates. The 22 attorneys general say in a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that the devices allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. The letter cites a handful of criminal incidents the attorneys say were orchestrated by inmates using contraband cellphones, including a deadly 2018 South Carolina prison riot in which seven inmates were killed. Prosecutors want a change in a nearly century-old federal communications law that currently prevents state prisons from using jamming technology. Federal prisons can jam signals behind bars, although none do.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Panama ex-president, 2 sons barred from US for corruption

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department has banned former Panama President Ricardo Martinelli from ever traveling to the United States. The department said wednesday that it has designated Martinelli for participating in “significant corruption” in awarding government contracts. The ban also applies to two of the former president’s sons, who returned to Panama on Wednesday after completing prison sentences in the United States for laundering millions of dollars in bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. An offiial says Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares and Ricardo Martinelli Linares arrived Wednesday evening.
House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House is showing its support for protesters in Iran. Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan resolution Wednesday expressing solidarity with people in Iran who have been risking imprisonment and even death to protest the country’s theocracy. The protests began in September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. Amini died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. At least 517 protesters in Iran have been killed and more than 19,200 people have been arrested, according to a group that has closely monitored the unrest.
WASHINGTON STATE
Pope warns German church reform process elitist, ideological

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis says there’s a risk that a reform process in the German church could become “ideological.” Francis spoke in an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican on Tuesday. He was asked about Germany, where Catholic bishops and representatives of an influential lay organization are engaged in a process that is addressing calls to allow church blessings for same-sex couples, married priests and female deacons. The pope said that while dialogue is good, the process in the German church has been led by the “elite” because it doesn’t involve “all the people of God.” Francis says the goal must always be unity. German church leaders have insisted the process won’t trigger a schism.

