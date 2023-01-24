Read full article on original website
msn.com
BofA warns that the US economy will start to lose 175,000 jobs per month during Q1 of 2023, expects a ‘harder landing’ rather than a softer one — here’s why
The latest jobs report shows that the U.S. labor market is in decent shape, but Bank of America sees trouble looming in the distance. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession. Thursday’s estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — decelerated last quarter from the 3.2% annual growth rate it had posted from July through September. Most economists think the economy will slow further in the current quarter and slide into at least a mild recession by midyear. The economy got a boost last quarter from resilient consumer spending and the restocking of supplies by businesses. Federal government spending also helped lift GDP. But with higher mortgage rates undercutting residential real estate, investment in housing plummeted at a 27% annual rate for a second straight quarter. For all of 2022, GDP expanded 2.1% after growing 5.9% in 2021.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly agrees to leave cuts to Social Security and Medicare off the table in debt ceiling negotiations
Sen. Joe Manchin told reporters that Kevin McCarthy has agreed to leave cuts to Medicare and Social Security out of the debt limit talks.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
A bullish trifecta of stock market indicators is flashing, and it suggests a 20% rally is on the horizon, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
There are three stock market indicators that are flashing a bullish signal, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Lee pointed to the uptick in market breadth, a measure of winning stocks, in three separate gauges of the S&P 500. When those indicators flash simultaneously, it's a reliable sign of a future...
brytfmonline.com
Good news: home prices are no longer rising so quickly. The bad news: Homes aren’t going to get any cheaper
In 2022, home prices will increase by a record 18.7%. Part 1: Not since 1992 have housing prices increased at such a rapid pace, according to Confidencial Imobiliário Residential Real Estate Price Index. “The rise is very telling, but it must be read with great caution, because it hides...
Rising: January 25, 2023
Biden WILL send Abrams TANKS to Ukraine: Report. Ukrainian officials RESIGN over corruption Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss shipments of tanks the U.S. and Germany are expected to send to Ukraine. Briahna Joy Gray: Pharma Joe SELLS OUT American elders to corporate healthcare GHOULS Briahna Joy Gray discusses President Joe Biden’s hypocrisy surrounding…
