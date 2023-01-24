Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Shizelle “Lisa” Harris
Shizelle (Lisa) Harris, 63, of Pearland, Texas, passed away on Jan. 22, 2023, at Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston, Texas. Service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 28, 2023, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 100 Carpenter Lane, Lake Charles, LA 70615. Zoom link:. Meeting ID:. 812 1646 5856. Passcode:...
Lake Charles American Press
William “David” McCoy
William David McCoy was born April 12, 1962, in Japan, to William Warren McCoy and Mary Katherine Lohmeyer. Following nine months of fighting and believing he could beat it, David peacefully succumbed to cancer on Jan. 22, 2023, in Lake Charles, La. After spending his first years in Japan, his...
Lake Charles American Press
Big Lots to reopen in Lake Charles Feb. 11
After 29 months to build back after hurricane decimation, Big Lots is back. The home discount retailer will host its grand opening at 3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Saturday, Feb. 11. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first...
theleesvilleleader.com
Vernon honor students recognized by McNeese
Several Vernon Parish students have been recognized on the 2022 fall semester honor roll and president’s honor list at McNeese State University. The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students earning at least a 3.0 grade-point average while carrying 12 or more semester hours. To be on the president’s honor list, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.5 GPA or better while carrying at least 15 semester hours. Local students honored:
KPLC TV
10-year-old Lake Charles boy potentially saves mom after she passes out, wrecks car
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 10-year-old Lake Charles boy is his mother’s hero. “The lady came on and asked what happened, and I said my mom is passed out, and we got in a wreck,” Peyton Farrell said. Kamin Farrell is holding her son a little tighter...
KPLC TV
Niblett’s Bluff homeowner warned by husband moments before disaster
Niblett’s Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The community of Niblett’s Bluff in Calcasieu Parish was hit hard by the storms Tuesday evening. “We have goats, my son shows 4H. Their barn was disintegrated, the fence knocked down, some of them were bleeding,” homeowner Mandy Hubert said. Hubert was...
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking. Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned...
kjas.com
TORNADO WARNING for SE Jasper Co, SW Newton Co, SW Beauregard Pa
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. Southwestern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas... * Until 445 PM CST. * At 412 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both. tornadoes...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
Lake Charles American Press
Law enforcement searching for missing Kinder man
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies, area first responders and local fire district personnel are searching for a missing man in a rural area southwest of Kinder near Village Cemetery Road on LA 383. Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds. He...
See What Lake Charles, Louisiana Looked Like In 1981 [VIDEO]
Did you grow up in Lake Charles, LA? Did you know that the I-210 Bridge was at one time considered among the most beautiful bridges in the country? Well, it was according to the narrator of this old video on the history of Lake Charles. The old cars and 70s/80s era fashions are entertaining, to say the least.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman said she woke up this morning to find all four of her tires missing from her car. Katrina Hodges’ daughter woke her up, and she saw her vehicle held up by bricks outside her home in the Fox Run neighborhood.
Louisiana woman accused of shooting and killing husband
A Louisiana woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband on Sunday evening
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur, Moss Bluff
Tornado warnings have been issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff as a cold front — that is bringing along with it severe thunderstorms — makes it way east into Southwest Louisiana. A tornado was confirmed on the ground south of Ragley, said National Weather Service meteorologist...
KTBS
DOTD highway worker killed, 3 others injured in DeSoto Parish crash
MANSFIELD, La. -- A state highway department worker who was filling potholes was killed and two coworkers were injured Wednesday afternoon when a log truck crashed into their dump truck. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles was killed. Jalen Singleton sustained...
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Lake Charles, DeRidder under tornado watch
Strong winds will develop across the area today as a strong area of low pressure approaches Southwest Louisiana. National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Chanelle Stigger said sustained winds of 25-35 mph, gusting up to 55 mph, is expected. “Even before severe storms arrive, scattered power outages and downed tree...
KPLC TV
Three Kinder Elementary students suspended after suspicious list found
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Three students at Kinder Elementary have been suspended after a suspicious list was found Wednesday afternoon, school officials confirmed. Three 8-year-old third-graders had a list of nine classmates, Allen Parish School Superintendent Kent Reed said. The students called the list an “off list,” he said.
KPLC TV
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
Comments / 0