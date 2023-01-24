Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Alvin Dwayne Soileau
Alvin Dwayne Soileau, 79, of Lake Charles, La., passed away at 6:07 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in a local care facility. Mr. Soileau was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Lake Charles, La., where he was a lifelong resident and was a 1961 graduate of LaGrange High School. Throughout the years, he worked at various grocery stores, retiring as manager of Market Basket in 2007, where he dedicated fifteen years. He was a past member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. During his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and later gardening and building. He also had a great love for animals, barbeques and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and as a gentle soul who loved his family.
Lake Charles American Press
Aaron McNeal, Sr.
Aaron McNeal Sr., 69, was born Aug. 26, 1953, to his loving parents, Carl McNeal Sr. and Marie Duhon McNeal. He was raised by a caring couple, Leo and Geneva Stevens. He lived in Lake Charles, where he attended Washington High School and graduated in 1973. Aaron served four years in the Marine Corps. Aaron married the love of his life, Barbara McNeal on March 17, 1983, and to this union they had three sons that was the light of his world. Aaron was a hard worker and provider for his family; he worked for Entergy for many years. He loved spending time with family, especially his sons and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching the football games with his sons despite the fact they each went for a different team and he sure loved home cooked meals by his wife. Family meant everything to him and it showed like a ray of light through his actions daily!!!
Lake Charles American Press
Shizelle “Lisa” Harris
Shizelle (Lisa) Harris, 63, of Pearland, Texas, passed away on Jan. 22, 2023, at Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston, Texas. Service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 28, 2023, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 100 Carpenter Lane, Lake Charles, LA 70615. Zoom link:. Meeting ID:. 812 1646 5856. Passcode:...
Lake Charles American Press
Big Lots to reopen in Lake Charles Feb. 11
After 29 months to build back after hurricane decimation, Big Lots is back. The home discount retailer will host its grand opening at 3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Saturday, Feb. 11. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado warning issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur, Moss Bluff
Tornado warnings have been issued for Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff as a cold front — that is bringing along with it severe thunderstorms — makes it way east into Southwest Louisiana. A tornado was confirmed on the ground south of Ragley, said National Weather Service meteorologist...
Lake Charles American Press
Fannie S. Duplechin
Fannie S. Duplechin, 98, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at her residence. She was born to her late parents, Lee and Fannie Scallan on Oct. 10, 1924, in Bunkie, La. Fannie loved to sew and cook, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a long time parishioner at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in Sulphur, La.
Lake Charles American Press
Law enforcement searching for missing Kinder man
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies, area first responders and local fire district personnel are searching for a missing man in a rural area southwest of Kinder near Village Cemetery Road on LA 383. Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds. He...
Lake Charles American Press
1/25: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jerranonte Dominique Dwayne Stewart, 23, 878 Link Road — aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet. Bond: $25,000. Paul Douglas Evey Jr., 35, 176 Mike Drive, Ragley — domestic abuse battery, child...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Lake Charles, DeRidder under tornado watch
Strong winds will develop across the area today as a strong area of low pressure approaches Southwest Louisiana. National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Chanelle Stigger said sustained winds of 25-35 mph, gusting up to 55 mph, is expected. “Even before severe storms arrive, scattered power outages and downed tree...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley
Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Missing man found safe
A local man reported missing Thursday morning in Jeff Davis Parish has been found safe. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Morris Willams, 21, of Kinder was located around 4 p.m. Thursday and was being checked out by emergency medical personnel. Local authorities spent most of the...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
Lake Charles American Press
Intracoastal Park to close for needed repairs
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Facility Management Department will close the playground at Intracoastal Park on Thursday, Jan. 26, for repairs. The playground will reopen the morning of Saturday, Jan. 28. The boat launch will remain open. The park’s camping area is still closed for hurricane repairs. The park,...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: CPSO closing administrative and tax offices today ahead of storm
Due to the likely possibility of inclement weather, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s administrative office, tax office, and departments with non-essential personnel will be closing at noon today and will resume normal schedules Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office has taken necessary actions in preparation for the weather including staging high water...
Lake Charles American Press
Dictating tempo: Bucs turn up defense on NISH
The frustrations of the first half gave way to smooth sailing for the Barbe Bucs in the second half of their 67-40 District 3-5A win over New Iberia Thursday afternoon at McNeese State. While the Bucs never trailed, their lead fluctuated greatly in the half as they committed 10 turnovers...
Lake Charles American Press
NISH scores big road win over Bucs
New Iberia earned a head start in the sprint for the District 3-5A boys basketball title with a 60-54 win over Barbe Thursday night at McNeese State. The win kept the Yellow Jackets (21-1, 2-0) atop the district standings with six league games remaining. After being limited to 24 points...
Lake Charles American Press
Isolated showers expected to return Saturday
After a cool end to the week, a warming trend is forecast to begin Saturday, with temperatures remaining 5 to 10 degrees above normal through much of next week. National Weather Service Lake Charles meteorologist Stacey Denson said dry and cool weather will continue through the end of the week and then will transition to a warm and wet pattern over the weekend.
Lake Charles American Press
Jeff Davis School Board spending $5M to repair, replace school roofs
The Jeff Davis Parish School Board will spend more than $5 million to repair and replace aging, leaky and damaged roofs at various school sites this year. The first phase of a three phase plan to address aging and leaky roofs is currently moving forward at Welsh High School, Lake Arthur High School, Lake Arthur Elementary School and Fenton Elementary School. The projects are expected to be completed by the summer.
Lake Charles American Press
99-year term upheld for man convicted of molesting infant
The Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the 99-year sentence of a Vernon Parish man convicted in 2020 of molesting an infant. Kyle Dewayne Forester was arrested in 2019 and charged with one count of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13. Court records indicate the victim was less than 3 months old at the time of the offense.
Comments / 0