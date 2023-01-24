Aaron McNeal Sr., 69, was born Aug. 26, 1953, to his loving parents, Carl McNeal Sr. and Marie Duhon McNeal. He was raised by a caring couple, Leo and Geneva Stevens. He lived in Lake Charles, where he attended Washington High School and graduated in 1973. Aaron served four years in the Marine Corps. Aaron married the love of his life, Barbara McNeal on March 17, 1983, and to this union they had three sons that was the light of his world. Aaron was a hard worker and provider for his family; he worked for Entergy for many years. He loved spending time with family, especially his sons and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching the football games with his sons despite the fact they each went for a different team and he sure loved home cooked meals by his wife. Family meant everything to him and it showed like a ray of light through his actions daily!!!

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO