WMAZ
Here's what we learned during opening statements in the Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — On Wednesday, jurors were selected and attorneys made opening statements in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred South Carolina lawyer charged with killing his wife and son. Judge Clifton Newman began Wednesday’s session by whittling the pool of 122 possible jurors down to a pool...
WMAZ
First day of testimony in Alex Murdaugh trial includes first responders, a set of footprints, and tears
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial began with first responders testifying what they saw when they arrived to the crime scene and the 911 call of Murdaugh asking for help. The day also saw Murdaugh get emotional multiple times, visibly...
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh court arrival Day 3
Alex Murdaugh returns to the Colleton County courthouse for the third day of his double murder trial. Alex Murdaugh returns to the Colleton County courthouse for the third day of his double murder trial. Port Wenworth opens new police substation in response …. The exponential growth of the city of...
3 hurt after rollover, ejection crash in Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple people were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in the Colleton County area. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Monday when a Toyota Avalon headed south on Jones Swamp Road lost control after a curve. “The vehicle entered the ditch, then struck a driveway […]
wtoc.com
Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured. On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd. WPD reported significant damage to the ATM. Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
WJCL
Bluffton police officer injured in vehicle collision
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Monday morning headlines. Bluffton Police Department Officer Frank Ginn, Jr. was injured due to a head-on collision on Highway 170 westbound. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 21. The officer, who lives in Beaufort, was on his way to work in Bluffton...
WJCL
Savannah native named as new director of Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a Savannah native to lead the Coastal Health District. Dr. Bonzo Reddick will now lead the agency, which covers public health programs in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. WJCL 22 News spoke with...
WSAV-TV
Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left teen in critical condition
Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left …. Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. COVID deaths...
