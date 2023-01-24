ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

WSAV-TV

Alex Murdaugh court arrival Day 3

Alex Murdaugh returns to the Colleton County courthouse for the third day of his double murder trial. Alex Murdaugh returns to the Colleton County courthouse for the third day of his double murder trial. Port Wenworth opens new police substation in response …. The exponential growth of the city of...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

3 hurt after rollover, ejection crash in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple people were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in the Colleton County area. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Monday when a Toyota Avalon headed south on Jones Swamp Road lost control after a curve. “The vehicle entered the ditch, then struck a driveway […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Murdaugh family ties to the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s family ties run deep in the Lowcountry. Generations of Murdaugh’s relatives put Alex in a position of power and influence. Prosecutors say Murdaugh abused that power and influence by acting as if he were above the law. Murdaugh’s family ties run...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured.  On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd.  WPD reported significant damage to the ATM.  Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WJCL

Bluffton police officer injured in vehicle collision

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Monday morning headlines. Bluffton Police Department Officer Frank Ginn, Jr. was injured due to a head-on collision on Highway 170 westbound. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 21. The officer, who lives in Beaufort, was on his way to work in Bluffton...
BLUFFTON, SC
WJCL

Savannah native named as new director of Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a Savannah native to lead the Coastal Health District. Dr. Bonzo Reddick will now lead the agency, which covers public health programs in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. WJCL 22 News spoke with...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left teen in critical condition

Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left …. Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. COVID deaths...
HARDEEVILLE, SC

