Sporting News
Farmers Insurance Open 2023 tee times, pairings for Wednesday & Thursday at Torrey Pines
Jon Rahm is looking to do something no golfer has done since Tiger Woods in his prime. Winner of his first two events of the year, the Spaniard is trying to become the first player since Woods in 2008 to open up the year with three straight wins. In addition...
CBS Sports
2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard, scores: Justin Thomas takes care of South Course as Jon Rahm stalls
Conditions were ideal on the cliffs of La Jolla Wednesday at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Without a breath of wind to deal with, players were able to attack pins at both the difficult South Course and accessible North Course. While Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, and Brent Grant took possession of the first-round lead courtesy of 8-under 64s on the North Course, it was bigger name in Justin Thomas who took control of the tournament.
theScore
Farmers Insurance Open betting: Can anyone beat Jon Rahm?
We're three weeks away from an explosion in golf's popularity. At least, that's what'll happen if Netflix's "Full Swing" does for golf what "Drive to Survive" did for Formula 1. Golf betting is slowly becoming more popular, and it can be really fun with the results we had last season - finding winners at The Players Championship and U.S. Open, among others. We ended up in the black with a conservative approach in betting top 20s and, occasionally, missed cuts.
Golf.com
The best place to store golf balls? One spot might surprise you
Welcome to Stuff Golfers Should Know, a GOLF.com series in which we reveal all kinds of useful golf (and life!) wisdom that is sure to make you the smartest, savviest and most prepared player in your foursome. ***. Posing a question to the internet is like asking your Uber driver...
Justin Thomas Perfectly Summarized Why Jon Rahm Is So Dangerous Right Now
Ahead of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Thomas addressed Rahm’s incredible heater.
Exclusive: LIV Golf players unwelcome at prestigious Seminole Pro-Member event
The increasingly bitter divide between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is now impacting a high-profile event at one of America’s most prestigious clubs. Players who signed with LIV will not be welcome at next month’s Pro-Member tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. The field...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times and pairings: Round 2
The PGA Tour's best are competing in the San Diego area this week for the annual Farmers Insurance Open. The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open format features a field of 156 professionals are competing on the two courses at Torrey Pines. For the first two days, the field is evenly split between the North Course and host South Course, with each player in the field getting on round on each.
‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Fair’ – Jon Rahm On Gareth Bale’s Golf Ability
The Spaniard was hugely impressed by the footballer’s ability on the course after playing with him in a pro-am
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Farmers Insurance Open tournament format, pro cut rules
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open pro-am format is a professional golf tournament for the 156 players in the field. The 156 pros are split into threesomes for each of the first two days. Each golfer will play one round on the two courses hosting: the North and South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif. There will be 78 golfers on each course each day.
Golf Digest
The PGA Tour is debuting a new approach to monitoring rules, and most players probably don't know about it
SAN DIEGO — There will be a day a couple of years from now when we’ll watch PGA Tour coverage and hear a phrase that sounds like those constantly uttered in other professional sports when officials need help with a rules call: “They're taking a look in Ponte Vedra.”
Golf.com
26 new drivers that will power your game to greater heights | ClubTest 2023
For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new drivers from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new driver models, our robot and player testing, and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect driver for your game, you can also buy your new club right here!
GolfWRX
2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Betting Tips & Selections
Get your bets on earlier than usual this week as the Farmers Insurance Open runs Wednesday to Saturday, the advancement of a day avoiding a clash with the NFL Conference Championship games. We raise the bar a notch as the tour reaches Torrey Pines, a course used for this (and...
ktalnews.com
CBS embarks on 66th straight season with 23 PGA Tour events
CBS Sports begins its 66th consecutive season covering the PGA Tour with only its fifth lead analyst in Trevor Immelman and one of its busiest years, with 11 of the 17 “elevated” events with the biggest names. It starts in prime time on Saturday night from Torrey Pines,...
CBS Sports
2023 Farmers Insurance Open fantasy golf picks, rankings, sleepers: Back Xander Schauffele, fade Justin Thomas
Jon Rahm is in quite a comfort zone, and there are few places where the PGA Tour star feels more at ease than Torrey Pines, the site of this week's 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. The event tees off Wednesday in San Diego, and two signature victories in Rahm's career came at Torrey Pines. His first career PGA Tour victory was at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open. Then the Spaniard won his only major championship at the 2021 U.S. Open on the course. Now he comes in on a run of four victories in his past six worldwide events, including two straight on the PGA Tour. Four other top-10 golfers will join Rahm in the Farmers Insurance Open 2023 field.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Jon Rahm explains how top players think about their schedules differently with designated events
The PGA Tour schedule has changed for 2023, ushering in the era of designated events and tournaments featuring purses of $15 million, $20 million and $25 million. And that doesn't include the bounty of the FedEx Cup. For the best and most popular players, they not only have access to...
Golf-Bale is so good at golf it's not fair, says Rahm
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has made no secret of his passion for golf and his game has received a ringing endorsement from one of the world's best ahead of his debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California next month.
Yardbarker
Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks preparing for bankruptcy
Back in 2019, Sinclair Broadcast Group completed a deal with Fox Regional Sports Networks. Sinclair’s sports channels are referred to as Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks (RSN). Bally Sports RSN is the service that several fan bases need to have in order to watch their local MLB, NBA and NHL teams. Today, it was announced that Sinclair’s sports channels, including the RSNs, are preparing to file for bankruptcy.
GolfWRX
Rickie Fowler WITB 2023 (January)
Rickie Fowler what’s in the bag accurate as of the The American Express. More photos from the event here. Driver: Cobra Aerojet (9 degrees @ 8) 3-wood: Cobra Aerojet LS (14.5 degrees @ 13) 5-wood: Cobra King LTDxLS (17.5 degrees) Wedges: Cobra King Versatile (54-10 @ 52, 56-08, 58-08)
