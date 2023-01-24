Airlines have been phasing out first class over the last decade, but one UK design firm hopes it can revive it with one key ingredient: a toilet. Improved business-class options and increasing premium economy experiences have crowded out first class, but Factorydesign believes there’s a new level of luxury airlines can tap into. That’s where the firm’s En Suite concept comes in. The company has laid out individual first-class suites that include their own bathroom, giving passengers an extra layer of privacy on their flight. No more crowding outside the cockpit to use the communal loo. The design goes beyond a...

7 DAYS AGO