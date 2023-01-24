Read full article on original website
Vilnius to IST: Turkish Flight Review 1 out of 8
Vilnius to Istanbul Turkish Flight Review is part of the Iraq Homecoming Trip Report. Are you ready for Turkish Airlines Flight Reviews? As part of my RTW ticket (see 25,000 Mile RTW Trip Including Iraq Booked!), I made great use of ANA’s flexible routing options to add many new countries to my Country Count List (see Where I’ve Been). While flying direct is the most optimal way to book such a ticket, I had no choice but to transit in Istanbul over and over, and over, and over again. Accordingly, I have these eight flight reviews to share:
Indian Airline Accidentally Left 55 Passengers Behind After Staff Forget They Were Sitting On Bus
An Indian airline accidentally left 55 passengers behind after staff forgot they were still on one of four buses that were transporting customers to the aircraft. India’s civil aviation regulator has reportedly demanded an explanation from the airline over Monday’s snafu. Go First flight G8-116 was already running...
Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’
An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
Passengers' hats and belongings were sucked out of a plane after a door swung open mid-flight, report says
Shortly after take-off, the rear entry ramp door of the Russian charter flight slid open, per the Independent.
U.S. Threatens Turkey Over Allegations it’s Supplying Russian Airlines With Spare Parts in Defiance of Western Sanctions
Senior U.S. officials have allegedly warned that Turkey could face repercussions if they provide spare aircraft parts and other services for Russian airlines in violation of an export ban imposed by the Biden administration in February 2022. According to a report in the WSJ, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Thea Rozman...
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
A folk singer, a Russian travel blogger, and an Argentine hotelier are among the 68 who died in the Nepal plane crash
At least 68 passengers died in a plane crash on Sunday in central Nepal, and information is beginning to emerge about who they were. The flight, run by Nepali carrier Yeti Airlines, crashed near Pokhara airport at around 10:50 a.m., Reuters reported. It was only meant to last 30 minutes.
Man buys abandoned Boeing plane for £82k to live in – and says he has ‘no regrets’
A MAN has revealed why he converted an abandoned Boeing plane to live in - and that he has "no regrets". Bruce Campbell, 73, has always been a fan of planes, and decided to live out his dream of living in one. He told CNBC: "When I was a kid,...
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
Malaysia Airlines Considers Dropping Iconic Kebaya Flight Attendant Uniform For a ‘Modest’ Alternative Including Hijab
Malaysia Airlines is considering ditching its iconic sarong kebaya uniform that female flight attendants at the Kulua Lumpur-based airline have worn since 1986. The kebaya could be replaced by a more ‘modest’ uniform, including a tudong – a type of headscarf similar to an Islamic hijab. The...
This Design Firm Wants Your First-Class Airline Cabin to Have Its Own Bathroom—and We Can’t Argue
Airlines have been phasing out first class over the last decade, but one UK design firm hopes it can revive it with one key ingredient: a toilet. Improved business-class options and increasing premium economy experiences have crowded out first class, but Factorydesign believes there’s a new level of luxury airlines can tap into. That’s where the firm’s En Suite concept comes in. The company has laid out individual first-class suites that include their own bathroom, giving passengers an extra layer of privacy on their flight. No more crowding outside the cockpit to use the communal loo. The design goes beyond a...
American Airlines adds another daily flight from Charlotte to London. Here’s what to know
The airline cited increased travel demand between the United States and England as a reason for the move.
Virgin Atlantic Slapped With $1.05 Million Fine by U.S. Authorities For Flying Over Iraq
Virgin Atlantic has been slapped with a $1.05 million fine by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) after the airline was found to have flown over Iraq on numerous occasions in violation of a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) that designated Iraqi airspace as out of bounds. The DOT said...
Exploring Cuba, A Comprehensive Guide to Flying from JFK to Cuba
Flying from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Cuba is a popular option for travelers looking to visit this Caribbean island nation. There are a variety of airlines and routes that offer flights between these two locations.
I splurged my miles to fly Emirates' luxe business class. I ate a multi-course meal, lounged at the in-flight bar, and learned the seat upgrade is worth it.
"Emirates is over the top in every way," Tonya Russell writes. "While economy class proved to be just fine, upgrading is worth it at least once."
Air India Suspends Pilot and Four Cabin Crew Over Infamous Business Class Urination Incident That Has Enraged India
Air India’s embattled new chief executive Campbell Wilson said on Saturday that the carrier had suspended one pilot and four members of cabin crew over a now infamous incident in which an inebriated senior Wells Fargo employee urinated on an elderly female passenger sitting in Business Class during a flight between New York JFK and Delhi.
Another Error: Why Didn’t I Reschedule BKK to HAN?
Another Error is part of the Reunion Tour Trip Report. I finally made it to Bangkok. But, let’s recap how I got here. The ordeal started with not receiving my Vietnam visa in time (see Vietnam E-Visa Not Processed: Another TPOL Duck Up?). Instead of going from JFK–SIN–HAN, I found myself at Singapore’s airport trying to change my Alaska reservation (see Booking Bangkok After Vietnam Failure). There were no flights available, leaving me stuck in Singapore for one night, a city I no longer lament (Guns & Butter: Singapore Travel Guide). After a fun night out (see Singapore Nightlife Guide: Hip Hip Hop-a You Don’t Stop), I found an acceptable option for a flight to BKK (see Scoot SIN-BKK: Hard Product: Dreamliner, Soft Product: Not).
Boston Greece Flight Prices
The cost of flying from Boston to Greece can vary depending on several factors such as the time of year, the airline, and the class of service. During the peak tourist season, which runs from June to August, prices for flights from Boston to Greece can be quite high. For example, a round-trip economy class ticket during this time can cost anywhere from $800 to $1,500 or more.
Security Alert in Cancun, Americans Cut Back on Travel & $500 Flights to Europe
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 26, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
