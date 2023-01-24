ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoardingArea

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Vilnius to IST: Turkish Flight Review 1 out of 8

Vilnius to Istanbul Turkish Flight Review is part of the Iraq Homecoming Trip Report. Are you ready for Turkish Airlines Flight Reviews? As part of my RTW ticket (see 25,000 Mile RTW Trip Including Iraq Booked!), I made great use of ANA’s flexible routing options to add many new countries to my Country Count List (see Where I’ve Been). While flying direct is the most optimal way to book such a ticket, I had no choice but to transit in Istanbul over and over, and over, and over again. Accordingly, I have these eight flight reviews to share:
The Independent

Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’

An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
Robb Report

This Design Firm Wants Your First-Class Airline Cabin to Have Its Own Bathroom—and We Can’t Argue

Airlines have been phasing out first class over the last decade, but one UK design firm hopes it can revive it with one key ingredient: a toilet. Improved business-class options and increasing premium economy experiences have crowded out first class, but Factorydesign believes there’s a new level of luxury airlines can tap into. That’s where the firm’s En Suite concept comes in. The company has laid out individual first-class suites that include their own bathroom, giving passengers an extra layer of privacy on their flight. No more crowding outside the cockpit to use the communal loo. The design goes beyond a...
BoardingArea

Another Error: Why Didn’t I Reschedule BKK to HAN?

Another Error is part of the Reunion Tour Trip Report. I finally made it to Bangkok. But, let’s recap how I got here. The ordeal started with not receiving my Vietnam visa in time (see Vietnam E-Visa Not Processed: Another TPOL Duck Up?). Instead of going from JFK–SIN–HAN, I found myself at Singapore’s airport trying to change my Alaska reservation (see Booking Bangkok After Vietnam Failure). There were no flights available, leaving me stuck in Singapore for one night, a city I no longer lament (Guns & Butter: Singapore Travel Guide). After a fun night out (see Singapore Nightlife Guide: Hip Hip Hop-a You Don’t Stop), I found an acceptable option for a flight to BKK (see Scoot SIN-BKK: Hard Product: Dreamliner, Soft Product: Not).
ALASKA STATE
malta

Boston Greece Flight Prices

The cost of flying from Boston to Greece can vary depending on several factors such as the time of year, the airline, and the class of service. During the peak tourist season, which runs from June to August, prices for flights from Boston to Greece can be quite high. For example, a round-trip economy class ticket during this time can cost anywhere from $800 to $1,500 or more.
BOSTON, MA
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

216K+
Followers
32K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy