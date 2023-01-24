Read full article on original website
Related
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Coyote Dusted With Snow At Bandelier
Daily Postcard: A coyote with a dusting of snow on its back is spotted Tuesday at Bandelier. Courtesy/BNM.
ladailypost.com
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Morning Glory
On the job in Los Alamos is Morning Glory employee Keegan Bernstein ringing up an order for customer Wes Frazier recently at 1377 Diamond Dr. The popular eatery is known for its baked goods and breakfast and lunch menu. For more information, visit the Morning Glory website here or call 505.662.4000. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com.
Rio Grande Sun
Contest: Love in the Valley
All across the Española Valley, love is in the air. Couples are seeking out the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts at local shops. Lovers are wooing one another at our most romantic restaurants. And longtime partners are preparing to make Feb. 14 the most romantic day of the year.
PNM recycles over 5,000 Christmas trees for Albuquerque, Rio Rancho residents
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After the holidays ended, PNM recycled Christmas trees for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho Residents. PNM says they recycled 5,190 trees, which resulted in over 36,000 pounds of mulch. PNM’s Vegetation Management Department partnered with the City of Albuquerque for the tree recycling for over 30 years. The event gives residents a chance […]
KOAT 7
Shelter-in-place lifted at Kirtland Air Force Base
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for areas inside Kirtland Air Force Base. The order was made following a phone call of a bomb threat, Thursday afternoon. After working to confirm whether the threat was credible, the base has reopened. This content is imported from Facebook....
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Chamber News: Week Of Jan. 24
5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at project Y Cowork Los Alamos, 150 Central Park Square. Free Networking event for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses looking for funding, advice and general guidance. Register in advance. Chamber Business Breakfast: Los Alamos Tourism & Ambassador Program. Featuring Liz Martineau (Los Alamos Ambassador Program),...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Albuquerque, New Mexico
Looking to expand your New Mexico adventure? Fill up your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Albuquerque, NM. With volcanic sites, artsy towns, and remnants of ancient civilizations nearby, New Mexico’s biggest city is one of the most interesting travel destinations in the United States. On...
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe’s Horno and El Chile Toreado among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
The news came as a shock to El Chile Toreado co-owner Berenice Medina. “It’s beyond me that we’re even in the realm of these other restaurants,” she tells SFR over the phone after learning the James Beard Foundation had named the food truck she operates with her father on Early Street as a semi-finalist nominee in its prestigious annual awards. “We’re still just a little stand, so it’s surprising, but I feel like it’s been the hardest three years of our lives, just as humans and as a business, so having this year is very hopeful for us. We’re out here in 20 degree weather, and things are paying off.”
Thunderbirds wrap up training at Spaceport America
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” recently wrapped up their two-week winter training session at Spaceport America. The group of over 70 people began their stay on January 9. According to a Spaceport America press release, this is the third time the Thunderbirds have used the facility to train. […]
KRQE News 13
Cold air will continue as breezes die down
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that impacted New Mexico on Monday brought the first blast of cold air to the state, and a north-south oriented jet stream will continue to draw cold air from Canada down to our neck of the woods this week. Tomorrow may be even colder in some locations even though breezes will die down and more sunshine will return tomorrow. Thursday’s highs are going to stay in the 40s south and 20s north, mid to upper 30s here in Albuquerque.
Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
Warming centers opening up around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the frigid nighttime temperatures, an Albuquerque volunteer group is opening warming centers for people on the streets to get a break from the cold. The centers, including one at Mesa Verde Community Center, offer coffee and food along with donated cold-weather clothing and supplies. Organizers say this is the first time […]
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country. Guava Tree Cafe in Albuquerque ranked No. 71. Guava Tree has two locations one in...
KOAT 7
Winter storm causes wind damage in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Strong winds are blowing through the metro on Monday as a winter storm made its way through the state. Some damage has been reported with the strong winds in Albuquerque. KOAT viewers have sent us photos of a tree that fell in the high winds early...
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico showcases pet of the week
Compassion and caring are the cornerstones of the work done at Animal Humane New Mexico. Since 1965, they have helped tens of thousands of dogs and cats find their forever loving home. But they also provide an immense amount of resources for pets and their owners, too all with the goal of happy, housed pets.
Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
KRQE News 13
Heavy snow moves into parts of New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm is bringing heavy snow overnight for central and eastern parts of New Mexico. Dangerous driving conditions will be possible in these parts of the state through Tuesday morning. Strong winds are slowly dying down in the Albuquerque metro tonight. Gusts up...
Santa Fe Reporter
Show and Tell
Spoiler alert: In an upcoming episode of Antiques Roadshow, appraiser and New Mexico artist Tony Abeyta informs a woman she owns a painting by Taos Society of Artists founder and painter Joseph Henry Sharp. And the dollar value he assigns to that painting brings tears to her eyes. The first installment of the show’s three Santa Fe episodes that filmed last June on Museum Hill premiered Jan. 23; Episodes 2 and 3 will begin airing on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 on New Mexico PBS (with free streaming thereafter on the PBS video app).
KOAT 7
NMDOT prepares roads and crews for winter storm
A winter storm is bringing strong winds and cold weather to New Mexico and the Albuquerque metro area. New Mexico's department of transportation is prepared to respond as the weather impacts road conditions as well. The department expects the storm to continue overnight, bringing snow and ice not just in...
ladailypost.com
NNMC Announces Olivia Martinez Endowed Scholarship
ESPAÑOLA — Thanks to a generous $30,000 donation from the Greater Española Valley Community Development Corporation (GEVCDC) and an additional $20,000 from the late Olivia Martinez’ husband Elias Martinez, her son Chris Martinez and daughter Lydia Torres, Northern New Mexico College’s (NNMC) Northern Scholarship Fund is initiating a new endowed scholarship.
Comments / 0