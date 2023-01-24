ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

Use TikTok's Latest Amazon Finds To Reorganize Your Bathroom

What if we told you that there’s a lot of storage potential in your bathroom that isn’t utilized because you don’t have the right organizing tools? TikTok is buzzing with clever products starting as low as $12 that’ll help you get your bathroom looking spick and span. From trash cans with secret storage compartments to fog-proof mirrors, you’ll never believe that these products actually existed — and how desperately your bathroom needed them!
SPY

This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
msn.com

30 Things to Get Rid of and Declutter Today

The New Year is always a great time to think about decluttering your home. This 30 Things to Throw Out List is a great way to get started!. I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite things to do at the beginning of each year is clean out everything I am no longer using from the last year.
BHG

Why Is My House So Dusty? 4 Common Causes of Dust

Dust is a common household problem that we deal with daily, despite regular cleaning. Excessive dust is unsightly and can cause allergies, asthmatic attacks, and other health issues. Plus, dust is made of pretty yucky stuff: dead skin cells, pet dander, dirt, and clothing fiber, among other things. However, the amount of dust accumulating in your home depends on various factors, including the season, how many people live in your home, the types of pets you have, and how often you clean or vacuum.
The Independent

Best mattress 2023: Memory foam, pocket-sprung and hybrid mattresses reviewed

Choosing the best mattress for you can improve your sleep quality, making it vital that you opt for the right one. When we sleep, we give our brains and body a chance to repair, recover and process our thoughts. Good-quality sleep will improve your mood and memory, as well as help to maintain overall health, weight and energy levels. And one of the most important factors affecting your sleep is your environment, including your mattress.According to The Sleep Charity, the average person spends about a third of their life asleep. If the average life of a mattress is seven years...
TheDailyBeast

Put Down the Beer: Alcohol Flush May Be a Deadly Sign

If you’re East or Southeast Asian, you’re probably very familiar with the alcohol flushing response—otherwise known as the “Asian glow.” After one or two drinks, your face and body grows redder than a sun-dried tomato, and people start asking you if you somehow got sunburned at the bar or party that night.The flushing response is the result of a genetic quirk. More specifically, it’s an inherited deficiency with an enzyme dubbed aldehyde deydrogenase 2 (ALDH2). This genetic variant itself is called ALDH2*2 and affects roughly 8 percent of the world population.While the glow is often just an embarrassing thing that...
sixtyandme.com

Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?

The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
TheDailyBeast

Hair Strands, Stained Pillow Among Creepy Items Seized From Kohberger’s Apartment

Following last month’s arrest of quadruple-murder suspect and criminology scholar Bryan Kohberger, police searched his campus apartment at Washington State University for clues.There, investigators collected evidence that ranged from creepy to mundane: a black surgical glove; a vacuum cleaner bag; roughly a dozen strands of hair, both human and animal; receipts from Marshall’s and Walmart; a sample collected from a “dark red spot” found inside; cuttings from an “uncased pillow [with a] reddish/brown stain;” and a mattress cover bearing “multiple stains.”That’s according to a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit, which was made public on Wednesday and provided to The Daily...
PULLMAN, WA
Prevention

10 Reasons for a Swollen Uvula, According to Doctors

That dangly thing in the back of your throat (a.k.a. your uvula) is pretty important—it helps you swallow your food, allowing you to eat and speak properly. But, you probably don’t think about it much unless you notice you have a swollen uvula, or uvulitis. Like a swollen tongue or swollen feet, your uvula can balloon for a number of reasons, so we tapped the experts to find the most common causes.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

How to get pet urine smells and stains out of your carpet

While we love our four-legged friends, we don’t always love their actions — like when they get sick or have an accident on the carpet. Urine stains will leave behind an odor that can be difficult to remove, especially if it’s not treated right away, because porous carpet fibers and the padding underneath can trap odors.
ohsospotless.com

How to Remove Stains From Laminate Floors

People choose laminate flooring because it’s cheap and easy to clean. But stains can still occur, ruining the glazed-donut appearance of laminate. No matter what kind of stain you’re dealing with, we can help you erase it once and for all. We’ll share how to remove stains from laminate floors using easy and approachable methods.
News Channel Nebraska

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Feet!

Originally Posted On: https://ankleandfootcenters.com/how-to-choose-the-right-shoes-for-your-feet/. Choosing the right shoes is essential for maintaining the health and comfort of your feet. The wrong shoes can lead to a variety of foot problems, such as hammertoe, plantar fasciitis, and heel spurs. In this blog post, we’ll discuss some key factors to consider when choosing shoes and provide tips for finding the perfect pair for your feet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy