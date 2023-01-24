ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
The car that saved Ford Motor Company

Slide 1 of 22: Delayed by Covid and now the chip shortage, it arrived on US roads in 2022, becoming the first all-electric pickup from a member of the Big Three. Looking back, several other Ford models have enjoyed this level of success. The original Mustang stands out as one of its better-known home runs; the 1949 range is more obscure yet it’s the superstar that saved Ford.So now we’re taking a look at how – and why – Ford developed its 1949 range in record time. Without it, there would likely be no Bronco, Mustang or F-150 Lightning to speak of, which is why the story is important to Ford-fans everywhere:
Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week

Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar

Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM Was Mexico’s Biggest Automaker In 2022

GM Mexico officially closed the 2002 calendar year as the biggest automaker in the country, consolidating its leadership position in the Mexican automotive industry with important achievements in all indicators. The American giant consolidated itself as largest producer and exporter of automobiles in Mexico during the past year, an achievement...
Auto Roundup: GM's $918M Investment, STLA-Terrafame Deal & More

Last week, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (“ACEA”) released data on passenger car registrations for December 2022. The European Union (“EU”) passenger vehicle market soared 12.8% last month to 896,967 units, marking the fifth straight month of growth. Registrations in Italy and Germany witnessed a year-over-year rise of 21% and 38.1%, respectively. Meanwhile, Spain and France saw registrations decline 14.1% and 0.1%, respectively. For full-year 2022, new car registrations contracted 4.6% to 9,255,930 units, owing to supply chain snarls and chip concerns. During the first 12 months, three of the major EU markets witnessed a decline in registrations, including Italy (9.7%), France (7.8%), Spain (5.4%); while Germany’s sales rose 1.1% year over year.
Ford to make call on Europe job cuts by mid-Feb as buyers circle German site

BERLIN (Reuters) -Ford will decide by mid-February how many jobs to cut in Europe, a German union said on Tuesday, as reports surfaced that BYD and car contract manufacturer Magna were interested in buying one of the U.S. carmaker's German sites. The future of the site in Saarlouis, Germany has...

