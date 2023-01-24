Read full article on original website
The Best American Cities To Retire In, Mapped
From cities with better financial safety nets to ones with a better life expectancy, here's a ranking of America's biggest metro areas as potential retirement destinations. Using various quality of life metrics, like crime stats, life expectancy, retirement incomes, weather conditions, rents, public infrastructure and more, StorageCafe analyzed the 100 biggest metro areas in the US to determine which ones were the best for prospective retirees.
Shockingly, Wyoming Is One of the Top 20 Best States to Drive In
There is often a lot of complaining about drivers in Wyoming, but according to a brand new study, Wyomingites aren't nearly as bad as the majority of the country. According to the study, which was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State was overall ranked 14th out of all fifty states on "2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in".
Is Pennsylvania one of the best states to retire? A study found out
Several Pennsylvania cities were found last year to be among the best places to retire. Unsurprisingly, a recent study has deemed the state on the whole as one of the best for retirement, too. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania metro area among U.S.’s best for retirement: study. Researchers at WalletHub recently...
New study lists Arkansas, Oklahoma among worst states to retire
If you're looking to settle down in Arkansas or Oklahoma, you may want to look elsewhere as both states were listed among the bottom 10 U.S. states to retire in a new study.
One of 'best places for retirement' is in Colorado, says Forbes
Forbes recently published a list of the best American cities for retirement and one spot in Colorado made the cut. Published four months ago, the selection process considered several aspects of life, including local arts and culture, fine dining, lifelong learning opportunities, outdoor activities, volunteering opportunities, and more. The only Colorado spot to be included on the unranked list of 25 places was Boulder, known for being a place where big city appeal and mountain life meet.
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
Americans are still moving to Florida. They might regret it.
Florida was the fastest-growing state in 2022. But some newcomers might not stay in the Sunshine State for long.
This Is the Poorest Town in Virginia
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
Woman Who Discovered Her Own College Roommate Nearly Beaten To Death Comes To Defense Of University Of Idaho Surviving Roommate
“I really hope that the media can just back off a little bit…and allow her to heal, because it’s going to be a long process,” Alanna Zabel said of surviving University of Idaho roommate Dylan Mortensen. A woman who discovered her college roommate nearly beaten to death...
Secretary wrote at least 44 checks to herself, then vacationed in Alaska, feds say
The woman is sentenced to prison after embezzling $1.2 million from a Missouri business, authorities said.
Idaho Ranked 5th Best State in the Nation for Starting a Business, Washington Ranked 15th
Starting a business is no easy task, but it’s easier in Idaho and Washington state than in most other states in the U.S. That’s according to a new study from financial website WalletHub, which ranked Idaho 5th and the Evergreen State No. 15 in its “2023’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business.”
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you.
The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa
Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
States With The Unhealthiest Populations, Ranked
Across the US, six in 10 Americans are living with a chronic disease. According to the CDC, six in 10 Americans have a chronic disease, and as many as four in 10 are living with two or more chronic conditions. The health of the US population varies state-to-state, though, with some parts of the country seeing worse figures than others.
Florida is becoming one of the most popular places to live. That’s also making it more and more expensive
The cost of living in Miami and Tampa has flown past New York and San Francisco.
Forget Chicago: One of America’s Deadliest Cities Is Located In Michigan
You've seen it on the news, and possibly seen it a little closer to home than you'd like to imagine. But, violence of all types in America is currently on the rise. Many people hold stereotypes of the of cities they feel are "dangerous", but unfortunately (and sometimes fortunately) over time those statistics change as the population and economy changes in different parts of our country.
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
Study says red states smash blue states as the best for business start-ups
WalletHub released their analysis: "2023's Best & Worst States to Start a Business" comparing the 50 states to determine the best one to launch and grow an enterprise.
