Idaho State

digg.com

The Best American Cities To Retire In, Mapped

From cities with better financial safety nets to ones with a better life expectancy, here's a ranking of America's biggest metro areas as potential retirement destinations. Using various quality of life metrics, like crime stats, life expectancy, retirement incomes, weather conditions, rents, public infrastructure and more, StorageCafe analyzed the 100 biggest metro areas in the US to determine which ones were the best for prospective retirees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
101.9 KING FM

Shockingly, Wyoming Is One of the Top 20 Best States to Drive In

There is often a lot of complaining about drivers in Wyoming, but according to a brand new study, Wyomingites aren't nearly as bad as the majority of the country. According to the study, which was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, the Cowboy State was overall ranked 14th out of all fifty states on "2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in".
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

One of 'best places for retirement' is in Colorado, says Forbes

Forbes recently published a list of the best American cities for retirement and one spot in Colorado made the cut. Published four months ago, the selection process considered several aspects of life, including local arts and culture, fine dining, lifelong learning opportunities, outdoor activities, volunteering opportunities, and more. The only Colorado spot to be included on the unranked list of 25 places was Boulder, known for being a place where big city appeal and mountain life meet.
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest Town in Virginia

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa

Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
IOWA STATE
digg.com

States With The Unhealthiest Populations, Ranked

Across the US, six in 10 Americans are living with a chronic disease. According to the CDC, six in 10 Americans have a chronic disease, and as many as four in 10 are living with two or more chronic conditions. The health of the US population varies state-to-state, though, with some parts of the country seeing worse figures than others.
ALABAMA STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Forget Chicago: One of America’s Deadliest Cities Is Located In Michigan

You've seen it on the news, and possibly seen it a little closer to home than you'd like to imagine. But, violence of all types in America is currently on the rise. Many people hold stereotypes of the of cities they feel are "dangerous", but unfortunately (and sometimes fortunately) over time those statistics change as the population and economy changes in different parts of our country.
MICHIGAN STATE
MIX 106

MIX 106

