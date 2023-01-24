Read full article on original website
Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power
Ticketmaster defended its online market power in the digital ticketing space at a packed — and unusually unified — Senate Judiciary hearing Tuesday, after months of increased scrutiny following a chaotic sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. The company has long been a target of lawmakers after its 2010 merger with Live Nation,…
Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks
Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
US News and World Report
Biden Document Saga Heats Up as Democrats Raise Questions
Criticisms and calls for investigation are mounting – even among some Democrats – in the aftermath of a fourth search that turned up classified documents in the possession of President Joe Biden. A spokesman for the White House counsel’s office on Monday clarified that a 13-hour FBI search...
POLITICO
The fight for the airwaves in your house
For years, big consumer-tech companies like Meta, Apple and Google have been leaning on the government to free up little pieces of the wireless spectrum as “unlicensed” airwaves — meaning anyone can use those airwaves for free. What are they after, exactly?. These aren’t wireless carriers like...
US News and World Report
Donald Trump Ends Another Legal Challenge to N.Y. Attorney General Probe
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump has ended his appeal of a court ruling that let New York state's attorney general investigate his real estate business and eventually file a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former U.S. president. A stipulation of voluntary dismissal signed by Trump's lawyer Alina...
US News and World Report
Donald Trump to Be Allowed Back on Facebook After 2-Year Ban
Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it will restore former President Donald Trump 's personal account in the coming weeks, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no...
Delaware Democrat introducing DC statehood bill in Senate
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) on Monday announced he’s reintroducing a bill to grant statehood to the nation’s capital. “The rumors are true! I’m introducing the #DCStatehood bill in the Senate this week,” Carper wrote on Twitter. Carper has led previous efforts to get the bill through in the Senate in partnership with the District of Columbia’s nonvoting…
US News and World Report
Twitter Suspends Account of White Supremacist Nick Fuentes a Day After Restoration
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Social media platform Twitter on Wednesday suspended the account of white supremacist Nick Fuentes only a day after a decision to restore it led to widespread criticism. In a Twitter Space on Tuesday after his account was restored, Fuentes made several antisemitic comments, according to Hannah Gais,...
