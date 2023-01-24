Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Michigan License Plates too Naughty for the Road
03BUTT, 0GIVEN, and OHMYGOD are just some of the 20,000-plus words the Michigan Department of State won’t allow. According to MLive.com, these words are just too crude, political, or dirty for Michigan license plates. Some are pretty obvious why they were rejected and I won’t retype them, but you...
HometownLife.com
Happy 186th Birthday, Michigan: 6 fun facts about the state
Known as the Mitten State, the Wolverine State or even the Great Lakes State — our beloved Michigan turns 186 today!. Here are some fun facts Michiganders can use to brag about their state. Surrounded by water. You are never more than 6 miles from a body of water...
Mega Millions results for 01/24/23; 1 winner of $31 million jackpot
LANSING, MI – For the third time in four drawings, there has been a winner of the Mega Millions jackpot, as one player in Massachusetts brought home the $31 million grand prize for the drawing held on Tuesday, Jan. 24. That means the drawing on Friday, Jan. 27 will...
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Michigan
Traveling out of Michigan can be a bit of a culture shock for some Michiganders that rarely leave the state. I lived in the Chicago area when I was really young and spent most summers in the Chitown area and I have also lived in Southwest Missouri for a "spell", when I was 20-21 years old. Let me tell ya, Michigan is a much better place to live.
wrif.com
Ten Michigan Towns With Strange Names
As we say Happy Birthday to our great state, I thought we’d look at some of the stranger names of towns and cities in Michigan. Well, did I miss any? I’ve only been to a few of these towns. I need to raod-trip our state much more. -Meltdown-
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know
Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan turns 186 years old today - here's how it became a state
(FOX 2) - It's Michigan's birthday today. More than 186 years ago on Jan. 26, Michigan was admitted into the union as the country's 26th country. It's path to statehood involved a small skirmish with the state of Ohio as well as the acquisition of land to the north. It...
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
wrif.com
Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America
Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
mibiz.com
7 takeaways from Whitmer’s State of the State proposals
LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
clarkstonnews.com
Local Lottery winners claim $3.73 million prize
For an Oakland County Lottery club, winning a recent $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot still seems unreal. The four-person Michigan Lucky 4 lottery club matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Dec. 10 to win the jackpot: 04-07-08-18-25-35. The club’s representative bought the winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, located at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
wcsx.com
10 Best Michigan Restaurants for 2023
Michigan has some fantastic locally-owned restaurants. It goes without saying that we are tops when it comes to cuisine. So, what are the top-rated restaurants in each of Michigan’s biggest cities?. Yelp has fresh reviews up, and we’ve scoured the site to find the No. 1 rated Michigan restaurants...
igbnorthamerica.com
PlayAGS pens supplier deal with Caesars
PlayAGS has signed an agreement that will see it supply its range of online games and content to Caesars Entertainment’s Sportsbook and Casino division in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Through the partnership, AGS will provide Caesars with a variety of its online games, including more than 30 slot games.
igbnorthamerica.com
Pennsylvania approves license for new Bally’s casino
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) voted unanimously to award a license to SC Gaming OpCo to construct a new land-based casino in College Township, Centre County. Ira Lubert, owner of SC Gaming OpCo, secured the rights to construct a casino at the site in September 2020 with a winning bid of $10.0m. Lubert filed an application with the PGCB in January of 2021 to locate the casino in a 94,000sq ft space that formerly housed Macy’s Department Store at the Nittany Mall.
Remembering the monster Blizzard of 1978: Winter sure packed a wallop 45 years ago
It has been 45 years since the Great Blizzard of 1978, and that storm is still a vivid memory for many Michiganders. Over the course of three days - Jan. 25-27 - the Great Lakes state was in the grip of a powerful snow-maker. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has described...
Detroit News
Michigan's 10 priciest homes: A look at luxury sales in 2022
Michigan's luxury home market continued to grow in 2022 even amid rising mortgage interest rates and inflation as wealthy individuals sought to upgrade their posh living spaces. Last year, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Livingston counties alone totaled 913 homes that sold for more than $1 million, according to data...
Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing
LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
fox2detroit.com
New trade school works to meet skilled trades demand in Michigan
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The tools are in place to build a future in skilled trades, and there is a need for the type of work taught at the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy. "We are seeing crumbling infrastructure and there is not the talent to repair it," said...
Live Powerball results for 01/25/23; jackpot worth $526 million
LANSING, MI -- There have been 28 consecutive powerball drawings without a winner, leading to the jackpot on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to be worth an estimated $526 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $284 million. MLive will be providing live results of tonight’s drawing...
