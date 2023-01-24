ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE

blockclubchicago.org

Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing

CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

New grant aims to bolster Chicago’s hidden neighborhood gems

The grant from Choose Chicago seeks to help 12 Chicago neighborhoods draw more tourism: Auburn Gresham, Austin, Back of the Yards, Englewood, Lincoln Park, Lincoln Square, New City, North Center, North Lawndale, Roseland, South Chicago and Hyde Park. Reset hears more about the program and hears from folks in two...
CHICAGO, IL
citybureau.org

What Does an ‘Alderman’ Do?

This article was first published in the Documenters Newswire newsletter on January 20, 2023. Note that while the official term for a City Council member is “alderman,” Documenters Newswire uses “alder” for both brevity and gender neutrality. In Chicago, an alder is elected by the residents...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Obama Center seeks South, West Side food vendors

The Obama Foundation is looking to recruit restaurant owners and caterers from the South and West Sides to operate a restaurant and grab-and-go café inside the future Obama Presidential Center, the presidential library and museum being built in the South Side’s Jackson Park. Obama Foundation officials said their...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

West Humboldt meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park

Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop based in West Humboldt Park, 4345 W. Division St., is planning to move to west suburban Forest Park. Since launching as a butcher shop in Little Italy over 80 years ago, the company grew into a major meat product supplier for grocery stores and restaurants, and residents can take advantage of its online store. In addition to its West Humboldt Park headquarters, it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, 4848 W. Madison St., for storage. The company is looking to move to Forest Park’s industrial district, at 7500 Industrial Dr.
FOREST PARK, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT, CITY AND COMMUNITY LEADERS CUT RIBBON TO OFFICIALLY UNVEIL THE PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTER

Center dedicated to CPD Commander Paul Bauer and CFD Firefighter MaShawn Plummer. CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined Chicago Police Department Superintendent David O. Brown, Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt, Alderman Emma Mitts (37th Ward), Dr. Elizabeth Lockhart, and community partners to cut the ribbon on the recently completed Public Safety Training Center (PSTC). This cutting-edge training center will provide the cities’ first responders with the most modern facilities to hone their skills for emergency response situations, investigations, and tactical operations.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

BMO Harris Bank robbed in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Hyde Park.The robbery happened Tuesday morning at the BMO Harris Bank at 5493 S. Cornell Ave.The bank is located just a block from Jackson Park and also a short distance from the Museum of Science and Industry – and steps from Morry's Deli, Litehouse Whole Food Grill, and other popular businesses. The bank is also about half a mile east of the University of Chicago campus.Investigators are not saying how much, if any, money was stolen – or if they are still seeking the robber.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman struck by car on Chicago's West Side: police

CHICAGO - A woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in East Garfield Park Wednesday night. Police say a man was driving a Hyundai sedan southbound in the 800 block of North Pulaski Road around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a woman who was standing in the street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago firefighters battle deadly, multi-alarm blaze in South Side high-rise

CHICAGO - One person was killed, and several others were injured after a four-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise apartment on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department responded to an apartment building in Kenwood located at 4850 Lake Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a fire in the upper floors.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chatham woman yet to be paid back nearly 3 years after a contractor ripped her off

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chatham woman thought she got justice. A City of Chicago program helped her dominate in court against a contractor that ripped her off.But CBS 2 has learned her win didn't stop others from losing. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took us inside the homeowner's disappointment."The water would come in and I'd see the lines behind the walls," said Chasiti Bragg.She discovered that leak came from her roof, which was damaged in a 2019 hailstorm."When I finally got the insurance check, I vetted three companies," Bragg said. "Or so I thought."She went with a recommendation by a friend:...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Wicker Park post office holding career workshop Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is looking for people to sort and deliver the mail, so it's hosting a career workshop on Tuesday in Wicker Park.The hiring workshop will be at the Wicker Park post office, 1240 N. Ashland Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.The U.S. Postal Service is hiring full, part time, and seasonal workers. Jobs are available in several positions; including drivers, maintenance workers, mail carriers, mail handlers, and custodians.You can get more information at usps.com/careers.
CHICAGO, IL

