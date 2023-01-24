CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE

Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing
CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
Chicago Public Radio
New grant aims to bolster Chicago’s hidden neighborhood gems
The grant from Choose Chicago seeks to help 12 Chicago neighborhoods draw more tourism: Auburn Gresham, Austin, Back of the Yards, Englewood, Lincoln Park, Lincoln Square, New City, North Center, North Lawndale, Roseland, South Chicago and Hyde Park. Reset hears more about the program and hears from folks in two...
57th Street, DuSable Lake Shore Drive Intersection Will Fully Reopen Soon
HYDE PARK — A busy intersection near the Museum of Science and Industry will fully reopen in about two weeks as road work continues ahead of the Obama Presidential Center’s opening, transportation officials announced Wednesday. All lanes of traffic at the intersection of 57th and DuSable Lake Shore...
Thousands of 911 calls in South Shore, Woodlawn took over an hour for police to respond
Over 4,000 emergency calls to Chicago police were made by residents in South Shore and Woodlawn, who waited more than an hour for help, according to 2022 data released by the city in response to a legal settlement. The data gave response times of Chicago’s 22 police districts throughout the...
citybureau.org
What Does an ‘Alderman’ Do?
This article was first published in the Documenters Newswire newsletter on January 20, 2023. Note that while the official term for a City Council member is “alderman,” Documenters Newswire uses “alder” for both brevity and gender neutrality. In Chicago, an alder is elected by the residents...
Austin Weekly News
Obama Center seeks South, West Side food vendors
The Obama Foundation is looking to recruit restaurant owners and caterers from the South and West Sides to operate a restaurant and grab-and-go café inside the future Obama Presidential Center, the presidential library and museum being built in the South Side’s Jackson Park. Obama Foundation officials said their...
harveyworld.org
Advocates want more Harvey residents involved in south suburban tree canopy equity efforts
The Nordson Green Earth Foundation wants you to make the south suburbs more sustainable and resilient. Founded in 2021, Nordson is best known for planting the Miyawaki forest in front of Markham Courthouse. It's even collaborated with Bremen Township High School students nearby. But the Chicago-based organization, focused on expanding...
Ribbon-cutting for new West Side public safety training center happening today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown are coming together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new public safety training center Wednesday. It's happening near Kilbourn and Chicago Avenue on the city's West Side.The ceremony is at 11 a.m.
Rents Downtown And In The West Loop Expected To Stabilize After Roller Coaster Years
DOWNTOWN — After a couple years of rising rents, luxury real estate experts say residents can now expect less sticker shock when signing and renewing leases than in years past. After a rent roller coaster the past three years that saw rents slashed in 2020 and skyrocketing in 2022,...
Austin Weekly News
West Humboldt meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park
Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop based in West Humboldt Park, 4345 W. Division St., is planning to move to west suburban Forest Park. Since launching as a butcher shop in Little Italy over 80 years ago, the company grew into a major meat product supplier for grocery stores and restaurants, and residents can take advantage of its online store. In addition to its West Humboldt Park headquarters, it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, 4848 W. Madison St., for storage. The company is looking to move to Forest Park’s industrial district, at 7500 Industrial Dr.
Chicago has failed to keep up with demand for affordable housing, CHA boss acknowledges
There were many complaints at Tuesday’s Housing Committee hearing from Chicago Housing Authority residents during public comment about the deal to let the Chicago Fire soccer team build a practice field on the site of the CHA’s old ABLA Homes.
Chicago mayor candidate reveals tax-the-rich plan that will make the suburbs 'pay their fair share'
Brandon Johnson, a progressive candidate for Chicago mayor, unveiled a plan Monday that would increase taxes on the middle and upper class in an attempt to close racial disparities.
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT, CITY AND COMMUNITY LEADERS CUT RIBBON TO OFFICIALLY UNVEIL THE PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTER
Center dedicated to CPD Commander Paul Bauer and CFD Firefighter MaShawn Plummer. CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined Chicago Police Department Superintendent David O. Brown, Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt, Alderman Emma Mitts (37th Ward), Dr. Elizabeth Lockhart, and community partners to cut the ribbon on the recently completed Public Safety Training Center (PSTC). This cutting-edge training center will provide the cities’ first responders with the most modern facilities to hone their skills for emergency response situations, investigations, and tactical operations.
BMO Harris Bank robbed in Hyde Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Hyde Park.The robbery happened Tuesday morning at the BMO Harris Bank at 5493 S. Cornell Ave.The bank is located just a block from Jackson Park and also a short distance from the Museum of Science and Industry – and steps from Morry's Deli, Litehouse Whole Food Grill, and other popular businesses. The bank is also about half a mile east of the University of Chicago campus.Investigators are not saying how much, if any, money was stolen – or if they are still seeking the robber.
Woman struck by car on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in East Garfield Park Wednesday night. Police say a man was driving a Hyundai sedan southbound in the 800 block of North Pulaski Road around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a woman who was standing in the street.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighters battle deadly, multi-alarm blaze in South Side high-rise
CHICAGO - One person was killed, and several others were injured after a four-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise apartment on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department responded to an apartment building in Kenwood located at 4850 Lake Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a fire in the upper floors.
Chatham woman yet to be paid back nearly 3 years after a contractor ripped her off
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chatham woman thought she got justice. A City of Chicago program helped her dominate in court against a contractor that ripped her off.But CBS 2 has learned her win didn't stop others from losing. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took us inside the homeowner's disappointment."The water would come in and I'd see the lines behind the walls," said Chasiti Bragg.She discovered that leak came from her roof, which was damaged in a 2019 hailstorm."When I finally got the insurance check, I vetted three companies," Bragg said. "Or so I thought."She went with a recommendation by a friend:...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead with gunshot wound to the back on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a vehicle in Grand Crossing Wednesday night. At about 6:12 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person down in the 900 block of East 81st Street. When officers arrived, they located a 42-year-old man in a vehicle with...
Wicker Park post office holding career workshop Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is looking for people to sort and deliver the mail, so it's hosting a career workshop on Tuesday in Wicker Park.The hiring workshop will be at the Wicker Park post office, 1240 N. Ashland Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.The U.S. Postal Service is hiring full, part time, and seasonal workers. Jobs are available in several positions; including drivers, maintenance workers, mail carriers, mail handlers, and custodians.You can get more information at usps.com/careers.
