Walkable neighborhoods, knowing your neighbor, green space and access to local food — it may sound like Mayberry or another idyllic town from yesteryear, but some people hope to implement these communities today in the form of an agri-hood. There are two developments that fit this description underway right now in Iowa: Middlebrook in Warren County and Dows Farm Agri-Community in Linn County. These agri-hoods or agri-communities are based around small farms, near urban centers.

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO