6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Win over Canadiens embodied what has become ‘typical Boston Bruins’
The Montreal Canadiens put up a good fight, but as they have so often this season, the Bruins prevailed in the end, getting a late winner from Patrice Bergeron en route to a 4-2 victory. As Jim Montgomery put it, this was “typical Boston Bruins.”
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 5 Early 2023 Draft Targets
Now that we’re past the halfway point of the season and the Detroit Red Wings are unlikely to be playing playoff hockey this Spring, it’s time for fans to look forward to the NHL’s trade deadline and the 2023 NHL Draft. My colleague Tony Wolak has got you covered for the trade deadline so I’ll leave that to him and instead take an early look at where the Red Wings will likely be selecting on draft day and which prospects could go in that range.
markerzone.com
COULD THE CANADIENS BE HEADING OVERSEAS IN THE NEAR FUTURE? GARY BETTMAN HAS HIS SAY
The NHL's Global Series has been a staple at the start of each season and it appears that in the near future, the league's oldest team, the Montreal Canadiens, will be heading overseas. After his press conference in Montreal on Tuesday, National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman spoke with TVA...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
FOX Sports
Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory
SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken...
Bergeron breaks tie, NHL-leading Bruins beat Canadiens 4-2
MONTREAL - Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory. Following a faceoff in the offensive zone, Bergeron hopped on a loose puck in the slot and beat Samuel Montembeault with a wrist shot. Taylor Hall and David Krejci also scored for Boston in the first game of the season between the rivals. David Pastrnak had an empty-netter in the final minute and added three assists. Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves to help the Bruins improve to 38-5-4. Kirby Dach scored twice for Montreal, and Montembeault...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Jets’ Season-Long 5-Game Road Trip
The Winnipeg Jets just finished their longest road trip of the season, a five-game swing that saw them face three Canadian teams in a row before heading Stateside for a pair. They finished the road trip 2-3-0, losing two, then winning two, then losing one, but still sit second place in the Central Division with a 31-17-1 record.
Sabres try to build on four-game winning streak in Winnipeg
The Buffalo Sabres are hoping to extend their current winning streak to five games on Thursday night when they travel to Winnipeg to face the Jets. Paul Hamilton has more with his game preview:
Red Wings head to Montreal looking to extend win streak before All-Star Break | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their winning ways before the All-Star break as they face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Game: Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8) v.s. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3) When: Thursday, January 26th. Time: 7:0 PM ET. Where: Bell Centre. Where to Watch: Bally Sports...
