Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
livingetc.com

This IKEA entryway hack uses METOD kitchen cabinets to make clever built-in storage seating

If you think kitchen cabinets can't be used for seating, think again. More and more crafty furniture flippers are repurposing IKEA staples like the METOD cabinets to make stunning statement pieces for the home, and we can't get enough of the idea. Storage seating isn't just a clever space-saving hack either, but a stylish design choice, as proven by the beautiful DIY project in this entryway alcove.
icytales.com

How to Organize Kitchen Cabinets: 4 Easy Steps

Knowing how to organize kitchen cabinets is very essential for keeping kitchen items in an order. It also helps to prolong the shelf life of food items and makes kitchen essentials easily accessible to use. The kitchen is unarguably the busiest space in a house, so it is somewhat difficult...
Dengarden

Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade

The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
goodmorningamerica.com

This Week from 40 Boxes: Save on beauty upgrades, tech gadgets and more

Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers. This week, save on brands such as We Are ME Cosmetics, PHOOZY and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings for "GMA" viewers at...
CBS News

The best clothes washing machines in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. It's a great time to upgrade your washing machine. We've found the best clothes washing machines in 2023, and they're...

