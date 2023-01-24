Read full article on original website
wsgw.com
Bay City Standoff Suspect Found Unfit to Stand Trial
A Bay City man who held police at bay for several hours last October over an eviction notice has been found incompetent to stand trial. Harold Nielsen was referred for a forensic exam and competency hearing on January 17th. 74th District Court Judge Mark Janer presided over a competency hearing on January 20th and ruled Nielsen incompetent to stand trial at this time. On October 26th a warrant was issued for the 78-year-old’s arrest after an attempt was made to evict him from an apartment on Garfield Avenue near Columbus. He allegedly threw a knife striking the court officer. Police say he later produced a long-gun, barracading himself inside the apartment.
wkzo.com
Man accused in 115 mph car crash in Schoolcraft Townwhip death found not guilty
SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a car crash near the village of Schoolcraft in 2021 was found not guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, January 25. 28-year-old Ezra Phillips of Saginaw however, was found guilty on two counts of...
18-year-old faces trial in fatal Flint shooting
FLINT, MI – An 18-year-old man is scheduled to stand trial next month in the July 4, 2021, shooting of a Flint man. Matthew Fabias Upchurch, 18, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Monday, Jan. 23, for a pretrial hearing at which attorneys in the case said no resolution has been reached and a trial date should be scheduled.
Lansing police need help with fraud and aggravated assault cases
Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information on these cases could get as much as a $1,000 reward.
wsgw.com
Suspects Found with Meth and Guns on Saginaw Chippewa Reservation
Two men are lodged in Isabella County Jail on charges related to possession of methamphetamine and guns. 51-year-old John Guy Smith faces charges related to operating a drug house, including possession and delivery of controlled substances, and weapons charges, and maintaining a drug house. He was arrested on Sunday after police from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police executed a warrant at his home a in the 5200 block of Chippewa Road. Officers found meth, suboxone and evidence related to the sale of drugs.
Ex-Bay City Public Safety director arraigned on assault charge, targeted in federal lawsuit
BAY CITY, MI — The morning after a federal lawsuit was filed against him, former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini appeared in state court for arraignment on an assault charge. Both the civil suit and the criminal charge stem from the same incident — Cecchini confronting...
Saginaw man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot teen in dice game gone awry, defense says
SAGINAW, MI — Three Februarys ago, an afternoon dice game between friends turned violent, a scuffle escalating to gunfire. When the smoke cleared, 16-year-old Saginaw resident De’Tavion L. Favorite lay dying from three bullet wounds. More than 1,000 days later, the man accused of pulling the trigger and...
Flint man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in father’s death
FLINT, MI – A 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the October 2021 death of his father. Joseph Skinner III on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Celeste D. Bell and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, domestic violence and two counts of felony firearm.
Man tracked through snow after Saginaw Family Dollar robbery charged with life offense
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a dollar store, only to then be arrested after a police K-9 tracked him to a nearby house. Danell A. Henderson, 48, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge M....
Midland man jailed after crashing new Corvette into 2 police SUVs
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A man driving a 2023 Corvette has been jailed after crashing into two Saginaw Township police vehicles. About 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, a Saginaw Township Police patrol SUV was heading south on Hemmeter Road toward Weiss Street. The officer had a flashing yellow light and as he passed through the intersection, a white Corvette that was facing westbound suddenly accelerated and struck the patrol vehicle’s driver’s side, according to Lt. Rick Herren.
WNEM
Police: Saginaw men facing charges alleged robbery, torture to undergo psychiatric evaluation
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The two men from Saginaw who are facing felony charges after allegedly holding two people captive, robbing and torturing them, are going to undergo psychiatric evaluation, court records show. Jontorrion Reed and Mitchell Ballard allegedly took two people captive on Jan. 5 through Jan. 6, Sgt....
Bay County man accused of starving 36 deer to death set for trial after judge rejects plea deal
BAY CITY, MI — Having previously pleaded no contest to starving nearly 40 deer to death, a Bay County man is now headed to trial after a judge declined to go along with his sentencing recommendation. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran was scheduled to sentence 58-year-old Dale...
Shiawassee County parents to stand trial in death of 1-year-old son
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI — Two people will stand trial on second-degree murder charges and other felonies in connection with the Feb. 5, 2022, death of a 1-year-old boy in Shiawassee Township. David Ross Bannister and Jennifer Fae Kincaid, each charged with second-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less...
wsgw.com
Boy Allegedly Kidnapped by Mother Found Safe
(source: Flint Police Department) An 18-month-old boy reportedly kidnapped by his own mother has been found safe. Wyatt Thompson, a ward of the state, was having a supervised visit with 40-year-old Janiel Bunstead on Monday when she allegedly left the the area of 111 East Court Street in Flint with the boy. A police search over the course of two days determined their whereabouts.
Man arrested at Flint council meeting arraigned on domestic terrorism charges
FLINT, MI -- A Grand Blanc area man has been arraigned on felony charges of making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime after he was arrested last week inside Flint City Hall. Mark W. Frutchey, 52, was arraigned in Genesee District...
Two Saginaw men accused of holding others captive, brutalizing them, to undergo psych evals
SAGINAW, MI — Two Saginaw men accused of holding two others captive as they brutalized and robbed them are to undergo psychiatric evaluations before the cases against them can proceed. Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens on Jan. 17 signed an order for Jontorrion L. Reed, 21, and...
kisswtlz.com
Woman Accused of Kidnapping Own Son
A woman is accused of kidnapping her own son from a supervised visit in Flint on Monday. 18-month-old Wyatt Edward Thompson is a ward of the state and was seeing his mother, 40-year-old Janiel Marie Bunstead. Police say Bunstead took Wyatt around 2:00 p.m. They were last seen near 111 East Court Street.
Alleged robber of Saginaw Family Dollar tracked by K-9 through snow to nearby house
SAGINAW, MI — An Idlewild man is in the Saginaw County Jail after allegedly robbing a dollar store of speakers, then leading a path through the snow for a police K-9 to track him to a nearby house. Just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, Saginaw police responded...
No new trial for Davison man who poisoned wife’s cereal, judge says
FLINT, MI – A Genesee County judge has denied a Davison man’s request for a new trial after he claimed he received ineffective counsel. Jason Thomas Harris, 48, convicted in November 2021 of charges of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder, and delivery of a controlled substance causing death stemming from his wife’s death, had filed a motion seeking a new trial.
Saginaw man gets federal prison time for trafficking in crack, fentanyl
BAY CITY, MI — Convicted of trafficking in crack cocaine and fentanyl, a Saginaw man is now to spend several years in a federal prison. U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington on Jan. 19 sentenced Cortiyah A. Moore to three concurrent terms of 40 months in prison, plus a mandatory consecutive stint of five years in prison. In all, Moore is to serve 8.3 years in prison.
