ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
wsgw.com

Bay City Standoff Suspect Found Unfit to Stand Trial

A Bay City man who held police at bay for several hours last October over an eviction notice has been found incompetent to stand trial. Harold Nielsen was referred for a forensic exam and competency hearing on January 17th. 74th District Court Judge Mark Janer presided over a competency hearing on January 20th and ruled Nielsen incompetent to stand trial at this time. On October 26th a warrant was issued for the 78-year-old’s arrest after an attempt was made to evict him from an apartment on Garfield Avenue near Columbus. He allegedly threw a knife striking the court officer. Police say he later produced a long-gun, barracading himself inside the apartment.
BAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

18-year-old faces trial in fatal Flint shooting

FLINT, MI – An 18-year-old man is scheduled to stand trial next month in the July 4, 2021, shooting of a Flint man. Matthew Fabias Upchurch, 18, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Monday, Jan. 23, for a pretrial hearing at which attorneys in the case said no resolution has been reached and a trial date should be scheduled.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Suspects Found with Meth and Guns on Saginaw Chippewa Reservation

Two men are lodged in Isabella County Jail on charges related to possession of methamphetamine and guns. 51-year-old John Guy Smith faces charges related to operating a drug house, including possession and delivery of controlled substances, and weapons charges, and maintaining a drug house. He was arrested on Sunday after police from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police executed a warrant at his home a in the 5200 block of Chippewa Road. Officers found meth, suboxone and evidence related to the sale of drugs.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in father’s death

FLINT, MI – A 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the October 2021 death of his father. Joseph Skinner III on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Celeste D. Bell and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, domestic violence and two counts of felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Midland man jailed after crashing new Corvette into 2 police SUVs

SAGINAW TWP, MI — A man driving a 2023 Corvette has been jailed after crashing into two Saginaw Township police vehicles. About 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, a Saginaw Township Police patrol SUV was heading south on Hemmeter Road toward Weiss Street. The officer had a flashing yellow light and as he passed through the intersection, a white Corvette that was facing westbound suddenly accelerated and struck the patrol vehicle’s driver’s side, according to Lt. Rick Herren.
MIDLAND, MI
wsgw.com

Boy Allegedly Kidnapped by Mother Found Safe

(source: Flint Police Department) An 18-month-old boy reportedly kidnapped by his own mother has been found safe. Wyatt Thompson, a ward of the state, was having a supervised visit with 40-year-old Janiel Bunstead on Monday when she allegedly left the the area of 111 East Court Street in Flint with the boy. A police search over the course of two days determined their whereabouts.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Woman Accused of Kidnapping Own Son

A woman is accused of kidnapping her own son from a supervised visit in Flint on Monday. 18-month-old Wyatt Edward Thompson is a ward of the state and was seeing his mother, 40-year-old Janiel Marie Bunstead. Police say Bunstead took Wyatt around 2:00 p.m. They were last seen near 111 East Court Street.
FLINT, MI
MLive

No new trial for Davison man who poisoned wife’s cereal, judge says

FLINT, MI – A Genesee County judge has denied a Davison man’s request for a new trial after he claimed he received ineffective counsel. Jason Thomas Harris, 48, convicted in November 2021 of charges of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder, and delivery of a controlled substance causing death stemming from his wife’s death, had filed a motion seeking a new trial.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man gets federal prison time for trafficking in crack, fentanyl

BAY CITY, MI — Convicted of trafficking in crack cocaine and fentanyl, a Saginaw man is now to spend several years in a federal prison. U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington on Jan. 19 sentenced Cortiyah A. Moore to three concurrent terms of 40 months in prison, plus a mandatory consecutive stint of five years in prison. In all, Moore is to serve 8.3 years in prison.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy