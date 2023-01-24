A Bay City man who held police at bay for several hours last October over an eviction notice has been found incompetent to stand trial. Harold Nielsen was referred for a forensic exam and competency hearing on January 17th. 74th District Court Judge Mark Janer presided over a competency hearing on January 20th and ruled Nielsen incompetent to stand trial at this time. On October 26th a warrant was issued for the 78-year-old’s arrest after an attempt was made to evict him from an apartment on Garfield Avenue near Columbus. He allegedly threw a knife striking the court officer. Police say he later produced a long-gun, barracading himself inside the apartment.

