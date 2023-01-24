Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
Marie Osmond Recalls Being Body Shamed on ‘The Donny And Marie Show’
Marie Osmond was barely a teenager when a producer for Donny and Marie berated her for being “fat,” the ’70s icon is now sharing. In a recent interview with Page Six, the singer, actress, and entrepreneur claims that, when she was 15 years old, a producer for the variety show Osmond starred in with her brother Donny Osmond, allegedly took her aside and told her that she was “an embarrassment to her family” because “she was fat.”
Marie Osmond Reveals Producer Called Her ‘Fat’ and an ‘Embarrassment’ While Working on ‘Donny & Marie’
Marie Osmond recently opened up about the severe body shaming and bullying she suffered while working on Donny & Marie as a teenager. The now 63-year-old shared her experience with PageSix earlier this week. She said that one of her producers would often pull her aside and harass her about her weight. In one case, the person even attempted to scare Osmond into dropping pounds.
Marie Osmond Has a Sky-High Net Worth! See How Much Money the Singer Makes, Career Details, More
Marie Osmond is one of the most successful singers and television personalities in showbiz. So, it’s no wonder why the former Donny & Marie host has a soaring net worth after years in the spotlight. However, Marie made headlines more than once for revealing that she won’t leave her children massive inheritances, as most wealthy celebrities tend to...
Sam Smith says they have ‘the opposite of body dysmorphia’ as they open up about past issues
Sam Smith has opened up about learning to love their body after years of insecurities.The “Unholy” singer, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, struggled with weight issues as a child and feared judgement for their appearance when they entered the music industry.In a new interview, Smith described how their parents tried and failed to persuade them to undress at the swimming pool as a child, telling them: “Sam, look at everyone around you, all the shapes and sizes! Take it off, we’re on holiday!”Smith told The Sunday Times that they had initially dreaded the scrutiny that would come...
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
'Fakest Photo I’ve Ever Seen': Fans Accuse Sam Asghari Of Tapping Body Doubles Of Britney Spears In Christmas Snaps
Days after sharing snaps of their first Christmas as a married couple, it seems Britney Spears fans are unconvinced of how the star actually spent the holidays, accusing the influencer of tapping body doubles for their post. It all started on Sunday, December 25, when her husband, Sam Asghari, took to social media with a sweet video depicting him and the “Toxic” artist enjoying some quality time on a romantic Christmas day hike.“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽♂️🧘♀️,” the dancer captioned the carousel showing their special day. Despite garnering more than...
Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil
Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
netflixjunkie.com
“I just couldn’t…” – Jennifer Lopez Opens up on Why She Rejected Madonna and Britney Spears’ Iconic Performances at the 2003 Vmas
The world once missed a chance to embrace three legendary music icons together on the stage. Remember the iconic smooch between Britney Spears and Madonna that happened on the stage of the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards? Recently, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was going to be a part of it.
talentrecap.com
Kelly Clarkson’s Stalker Violates Restraining Order, Shows Up in Her House Multiple Times
Apparently, Kelly Clarkson’s temporary restraining order is not working on her alleged female stalker. As reported, the woman continues to appear around the premises of the singer’s mansion, thus violating the court’s order. Kelly Clarkson’s Alleged Stalker Turns Up at Her Mansion Again. Early in December...
Britney Spears Claps Back At Jamie Lynn For Complaining About Being Her Sister On ‘Special Forces’
Britney Spears didn’t hold back when it came to her reaction about sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘s comments about being her younger sister. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney, 41, began her Instagram caption with sarcasm. The “Toxic” singer went on to recall the difficult years of her strict conservatorship, where her dad Jamie Spears controlled her finances and seeming basic freedoms, such as being able to go out for dinner with friends or drink alcohol during her Las Vegas residency and beyond.
HelloGiggles
Britney Spears and Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake Reunite in Nostalgic Instagram Post
Britney Spears is having all kinds of adventures as of late, both online and in real life. The pop singer’s name recently hit headlines after TMZ misreported that she had a “manic” episode at an LA restaurant on Jan. 13. Spears and new husband Sam Asghari have both responded to the event, which was captured on film by a nameless restaurant goer, but it seems the media frenzy continues to leave an impact.
Doctors make shock diagnosis after mum says newborn looked nothing like her
Doctors were able to diagnose a baby with an incredibly rare condition after a mum noticed that her newborn looked nothing like her. Mum Hannah Doyle, 36, says that her 'mother's instinct' told her something was wrong when she held her baby boy Zander. He didn't look like her or...
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
ETOnline.com
Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Speaks Out About Silently Battling 'Chronic Illness Issues'
Delilah Belle Hamlin revealed she's been battling with an autoimmune/chronic illness for the past few years. The 24-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and posted two photos, the first of which showed an IV drip and the second of which shows her arm with the IV drip inserted. She also posted a lengthy explanation as to why she made the revelation and why she waited until now.
Britney Spears Appears in Bed With Sam Asghari Joking About 'Maniac' Clip
Spears appeared to be topless as she mocked a viral video of her trying to have dinner with her husband.
Britney Spears' Ex-Fiancé Jason Trawick Made a Rare Comment About the Pop Star Needing ‘Guidance’ During Conservatorship Years
Britney Spears’ ex-fiancé Jason Trawick has something to say about the pop star’s conservatorship over a decade after they split up. His rare commentary may not please all #FreeBritney fans, but he seems to want the best for his former girlfriend. The Hollywood agent to high-powered clients like Hilary Duff and Paris Hilton discussed his thoughts on the Kevco, The Company Podcast with Kevin Connelly. Trawick’s relationship with Spears was strictly business when they first met in 2006 after her brother Bryan Spears introduced them while looking for representation for her in the entertainment industry. Their partnership turned romantic a year...
Popculture
Taylor Bric Lejeune, Popular TikTok Star 'Waffler69,' Dead at 33
Taylor Brice LeJeune, the TikTok star who rose to social media stardom as the unusual food and beverage sample Waffler69, has died. LeJeune passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11 after suffering a "presumed heart attack," his brother Clayton confirmed Thursday. LeJeune was 33. The Louisiana-based food critic and TikTok content...
Comments / 0