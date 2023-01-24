ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
DogTime

All of University of Georgia’s Bulldogs Come From This One Family

Earlier this month, the University of Georgia Bulldogs claimed their second consecutive national college football championship. Uga, the school’s official mascot, is among the most recognizable faces in college football. However, the English Bulldog is just one in a long line of collegiate canines, a tradition spanning over 50 years. How One Family Claimed the Right […] The post All of University of Georgia’s Bulldogs Come From This One Family appeared first on DogTime.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Stetson Bennett Reportedly Makes Decision On Senior Bowl

Stetson Bennett was potentially going to participate in the Senior Bowl but that's no longer on the table. According to Trey Wallace of OutKick, the two-time national champion will not be participating in the Senior Bowl. He'll instead focus on prepping for the NFL Scouting Combine, which is in ...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former USC offensive coordinator might join Nick Saban at Alabama

Kliff Kingsbury was the offensive coordinator for USC under Clay Helton and former athletic director Lynn Swann … for a few minutes. Kingsbury flew to Arizona to don some red wings with the Cardinals before he ever called a play for the Trojans. The inability to actually retain Kingsbury after hiring him was a reflection of the extent to which the USC program suffered under the previous regime, before new AD Mike Bohn came to Los Angeles. Keep in mind that USC reached New Year’s Six bowls in 2016 and 2017 because of Sam Darnold. The Trojans won the Pac-12 championship in 2017. Even then — in spite of those accomplishments — Kingsbury didn’t view USC as a place he had to stay, not even for one year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: Art of evaluation crucial for quarterbacks, O-linemen

Some positions are relatively easy for scouts – be they in college or in the NFL - to evaluate. Not so with offensive linemen or quarterbacks. Of the five players named to this season’s All-Pro offensive line, only one was rated higher than 3 stars going into college. Two had no rankings. One was a 2-star. All the 5-star quarterbacks have gone home.
AUBURN, AL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

CBS' Tracy Wolfson not surprised by Cincinnati-Kansas City AFC Championship rematch

Tracy Wolfson, NFL ON CBS lead reporter, is preparing to contribute to the network's coverage of the AFC Championship for the 10th consecutive year - and fifth straight at Arrowhead Stadium - when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Wolfson also reported from the Bengals' divisional-round win in Buffalo, where she reported before the game that Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was on hand at Highmark Stadium, offered details about Bengals center Ted...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

TCU offers trio of talented 2024 defensive linemen

TCU has been busy on the recruiting trail this week and on Tuesday they offered two of the more impressive defensive line prospects in the nation. Receiving offers from the Frogs were Katy Seven Lake edge rusher Dakyus Brinkley , Little Rock (AR) Wilbur D. Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins and Conroe Oak Ridge defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
FORT WORTH, TX
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper Jr's First Mock Draft Of 2023

On Wednesday morning, ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr revealed his first mock draft for the 2023 draft season. The pre-eminent draft expert, Kiper's mock drafts always have a flair for the dramatic. They also tend to be polarizing, with fans conflicted on who Kiper picks for their respective ...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy