Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Provino's Is Perfect for an Italian Meal and Experience, or Bribing A Politician in a Dark BoothDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta areaAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
10 candidates to be Alabama's next offensive coordinator
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien agreed to be the next offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. This was not a scenario where fans were caught by surprise. However, some fans felt that he may return to the program in some capacity if the Patriots did not add him to their coaching staff.
Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Said Joe Burrow Was The Smartest Person In The Room At LSU
Joe Shiesty, Joe Cool, Joe Burrrrrrow… Joey Big Brains?. Ok, I made the last one up, but according to Coach O, Joe Burrow was the smartest man in the room at LSU… and right there in that recruiting meeting, that’s when he knew Joe would be the quarterback to lead their team to the promised land.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Football World Reacts to Mel Kiper's NFL Draft Projection For Stetson Bennett
Despite Stetson Bennett's many accolades from his decorated college career, analysts lack a clear consensus on when he'll be selected in the upcoming NFL draft. Bennett won a Manning Award, guided Georgia to two national titles, and holds the Bulldogs' record for most passing yards in a season. In ...
Jacob Hood becomes third former Georgia player to transfer to Nebraska
Another Georgia football player has found a new home, as offensive lineman Jacob Hood announced he would be transferring to Nebraska on Monday. He becomes the third former Bulldog to do so this offseason, joining MJ Sherman and Arik Gilbert. Hood went into the transfer portal on Jan. 13. He...
All of University of Georgia’s Bulldogs Come From This One Family
Earlier this month, the University of Georgia Bulldogs claimed their second consecutive national college football championship. Uga, the school’s official mascot, is among the most recognizable faces in college football. However, the English Bulldog is just one in a long line of collegiate canines, a tradition spanning over 50 years. How One Family Claimed the Right […] The post All of University of Georgia’s Bulldogs Come From This One Family appeared first on DogTime.
Predicting the starting quarterback for every Pac-12 team in 2023
The Pac-12 has deepest pool of quarterback talent throughout college football
Stetson Bennett Reportedly Makes Decision On Senior Bowl
Stetson Bennett was potentially going to participate in the Senior Bowl but that's no longer on the table. According to Trey Wallace of OutKick, the two-time national champion will not be participating in the Senior Bowl. He'll instead focus on prepping for the NFL Scouting Combine, which is in ...
Malachi Coleman, Nebraska Cornhuskers star recruit, earns Polynesian Bowl Offensive Player of the Week: Report
247Sports released its superlatives for the Polynesian Bowl - both for the game itself and the week of practices. Turns out, Nebraska Cornhuskers signee Malachi Coleman, the nation's No. 2 athlete, earned high marks. The Lincoln East (Nebraska) star finished second in the "Fastest Man" ...
Former USC offensive coordinator might join Nick Saban at Alabama
Kliff Kingsbury was the offensive coordinator for USC under Clay Helton and former athletic director Lynn Swann … for a few minutes. Kingsbury flew to Arizona to don some red wings with the Cardinals before he ever called a play for the Trojans. The inability to actually retain Kingsbury after hiring him was a reflection of the extent to which the USC program suffered under the previous regime, before new AD Mike Bohn came to Los Angeles. Keep in mind that USC reached New Year’s Six bowls in 2016 and 2017 because of Sam Darnold. The Trojans won the Pac-12 championship in 2017. Even then — in spite of those accomplishments — Kingsbury didn’t view USC as a place he had to stay, not even for one year.
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: Art of evaluation crucial for quarterbacks, O-linemen
Some positions are relatively easy for scouts – be they in college or in the NFL - to evaluate. Not so with offensive linemen or quarterbacks. Of the five players named to this season’s All-Pro offensive line, only one was rated higher than 3 stars going into college. Two had no rankings. One was a 2-star. All the 5-star quarterbacks have gone home.
CBS' Tracy Wolfson not surprised by Cincinnati-Kansas City AFC Championship rematch
Tracy Wolfson, NFL ON CBS lead reporter, is preparing to contribute to the network's coverage of the AFC Championship for the 10th consecutive year - and fifth straight at Arrowhead Stadium - when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Wolfson also reported from the Bengals' divisional-round win in Buffalo, where she reported before the game that Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was on hand at Highmark Stadium, offered details about Bengals center Ted...
247Sports
TCU offers trio of talented 2024 defensive linemen
TCU has been busy on the recruiting trail this week and on Tuesday they offered two of the more impressive defensive line prospects in the nation. Receiving offers from the Frogs were Katy Seven Lake edge rusher Dakyus Brinkley , Little Rock (AR) Wilbur D. Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins and Conroe Oak Ridge defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
NFL World Reacts To Mel Kiper Jr's First Mock Draft Of 2023
On Wednesday morning, ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr revealed his first mock draft for the 2023 draft season. The pre-eminent draft expert, Kiper's mock drafts always have a flair for the dramatic. They also tend to be polarizing, with fans conflicted on who Kiper picks for their respective ...
Comments / 0