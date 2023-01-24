Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Electric Bike Company adds torque sensor upgrades to its US-built cruiser e-bikes
Newport Beach, California-based Electric Bike Company has just announced a big upgrade option to two of its slick cruiser e-bike models. The Model A and Model X now both come with the option for a torque sensor for their pedal assist operation. If you’re not familiar with a torque sensor...
RideApart
Land Moto Goes Rugged With New District Scrambler Electric Bike
Electric motorcycles have been around for several years now, but it wasn't until fairly recently that we've begun seeing electric two-wheelers focused more on fun and performance, rather than practicality and utility. Sure, brands like Zero and Energica are all about performance, but you could argue that the number of bland and boring e-scooters from China vastly outnumber electric bikes of this caliber.
I swapped my diesel for an EV but the numbers don’t add up – my regular 350-mile trip went from £50 to nearly £90!
A MAN who swapped his diesel BMW for an electric Volvo has said the running cost numbers don't add up. Steven Smith drove his EV on a 350-mile round trip between Cornwall to Bristol, but it cost him more money than using his 19-year-old diesel BMW. He said the trip...
The Nireeka Revenant is An Electric Mountain Bike Game Changer!
I marvel at the innovation one can see almost daily surrounding electric bikes. You can see it in the many available options in these latest offerings, and in the case of the Nireeka Revenant, you can see it in the bike’s design. The Revenant’s carbon fiber frame immediately caught my gaze as it looked simple and complex.
insideevs.com
Toyota And Douze Cycles Team Up To Release New Electric Cargo Bike
Across the globe, automakers are making the shift to two wheels by offering electrically assisted bicycles alongside developing electric cars for various markets around the globe. In France, in particular, the government has been pretty aggressive in promoting electric bicycles as a solid alternative to driving a car, especially on trips in and around the city.
Pinkbike.com
College Student Builds 2.5 kg Removable E-Bike Motor For $300
We get a lot of press releases for e-bike conversion kits in our inbox. Most are hub-drive motors, which aren't ideal for mountain biking. Recently we got an email from an Italian college student called Davide Zanetti who has made a DIY mid-drive motor that can be fitted to a regular MTB, and he says it only cost around $300. The advantage of a mid-drive motor is that it utilizes the bike's gearing, so it can provide more torque to the rear wheel when climbing in the lowest gears. It also improves the sprung-to-unsprung mass distribution for better suspension performance.
T3.com
Best motorbike helmets 2023: premium bike helmets from top brands
UK: In the United Kingdom all motorcycle helmets worn on the UK roads must meet one of the following criteria:. 1. British Standard BS 6658:1985 and carry the BSI Kitemark. 3. A European Economic Area member standard offering at least the same safety and protection as BS 6658:1985, and carry a mark equivalent to the BSI Kitemark.
RideApart
Aegis Rider's Heads-Up Display Tech To Enter Production In 2023
With the development of technology surrounding interactive displays and augmented reality, it makes sense that the logical next step in motorcycle-related tech would involve some sort of heads-up display system. Indeed, in the world of cars, we've seen this in the form of vital driving stats projected onto the car's windshield—but what about motorcycles?
bikepacking.com
Introducing Windover Bikes: Handmade in Sussex
Established by three experienced members of the UK frame building scene, Windover Bikes is a new bike brand with a passion for gravel and off-road riding. At the heart of Windover Bikes is their frame building shop in Worthing, Sussex, where all frames are currently built with Reynolds 853 dual-zone butted tubesets and finished with bits from other trusted UK brands, including Hope, Rideworks, and DCR Wheels. Once demand picks up, they have plans to expand their operations into the EU with a partner that shares their values.
electrek.co
Bird Bike e-bike has never sold for less at $899 ($1,401+ off) in today’s New Green Deals
While we’ve seen several deals on the Bird Bike in the past, none can measure up to today’s discount. Bird Bike is a great way to get around town in 2023 without using a single drop of gas or oil. Right now, it’s on sale for $899, which is down from its $2,300 going rate at Best Buy (before selling out there) and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
New Ibis Exie Mountain Bike is Made in Vietnam (And a Lot Less Expensive)
Ibis has a new mountain bike. Except, it’s a copy of an existing bike – just made somewhere else. That’s not all that surprising given that the original Ibis Exie was the product of Ibis’ Carbon 831 Lab. The purpose of that lab and the original Exie was to improve their prototyping and development. Technically, the project started to see if they could produce a single-size run of small Ibis Ripley frames.
electrek.co
EGO’s 14-inch 56V electric chainsaw preps you for spring at $219 in New Green Deals
With spring under two months away, it’s time to start thinking of how you’re going to prep the yard for new growth. Today only, Lowe’s is offering a selection of EGO chainsaws and more at up to $50 off. Leading the way is a 14-inch chainsaw with a 2.5Ah battery and charger down to $219, which normally goes for $269. Utilizing a battery-powered brushless electric motor, this chainsaw doesn’t require any gas or tune-ups to function, making it a quieter and more eco-friendly option for your yard care needs. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Manufacturers submit ideas for replacing Amtrak cars
Ten manufacturers have submitted their ideas on replacement railcars to Amtrak in response to the agency’s December request for information. Amtrak sent potential suppliers the request defining and describing the scope of Amtrak’s overnight train fleet and seeking input regarding the replacement of the equipment. This is the first step to re-equip the Amtrak Long […] The post Manufacturers submit ideas for replacing Amtrak cars appeared first on Transportation Today.
Comments / 0