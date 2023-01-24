With spring under two months away, it’s time to start thinking of how you’re going to prep the yard for new growth. Today only, Lowe’s is offering a selection of EGO chainsaws and more at up to $50 off. Leading the way is a 14-inch chainsaw with a 2.5Ah battery and charger down to $219, which normally goes for $269. Utilizing a battery-powered brushless electric motor, this chainsaw doesn’t require any gas or tune-ups to function, making it a quieter and more eco-friendly option for your yard care needs. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

2 DAYS AGO