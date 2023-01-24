Read full article on original website
Related
Children evacuated after bus catches fire on way to school
Children had to be evacuated from their school bus when it caught fire.Firefighters managed to put out the blaze, which left the 30-seater bus as a charred shell during Friday morning’s school run.Another six vehicles and a small part of several surrounding properties on Wilton Way in Hackney, east London, were also damaged.A Hackney Council spokesman said: “This morning a fire broke out on a school bus in Hackney.“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.“All the children were evacuated with no injuries and a replacement bus was organised to deliver them to school.”London Fire Brigade (LFB) took...
BBC
Portsmouth: Three injured after flat fire destroys roof and first floor
Three people were injured after a flat fire that lasted more than six hours. Firefighters were called to Copnor Road in Portsmouth just before 17:30 GMT on Sunday. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said it arrived to "smoke and flames issuing from the building" and that the roof and first floor were destroyed by the blaze.
BBC
Liverpool manslaughter arrests after Old Swan house fire
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a fire at the home of an elderly man in Liverpool. George Redmond, 76, died in hospital two weeks after the blaze in Dorien Road, Old Swan, on 1 September. Paying tribute to Mr Redmond at the time, his family...
BBC
Litherland e-bike charger fire: Second man dies
A second man has died following a house fire which was caused by a charging e-bike, a fire service has said. A 60-year-old man died in the blaze at a house on Daisy Mews, Litherland, shortly before 03:00 GMT on 8 January. Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said a...
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’
A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Moment firefighter is carried out of burning Jenners building in Edinburgh
A dramatic video shows a soot-covered firefighter being dragged out of the burning Jenners Building by colleagues. Five firefighters are believed to have been injured in the blaze.
BBC
Coventry bin worker dies while on duty
A refuse worker has died while collecting bins in Coventry. The city council said the death happened earlier on Thursday and that it was co-operating with the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). The senior member of the collection team died during a residential round on Guild Road...
BBC
Walker rescued after asthma attack on Scafell Pike
A man who suffered an asthma attack while descending England's highest mountain was rescued in challenging weather conditions. The walker was in a group on the Corridor Route on Scafell Pike on Saturday afternoon. When the man's usual medication failed, he was unable to continue. He was treated by members...
Two-year-old boy drowned in lake accident, coroner rules
A two-year-old boy drowned in a lake in an accident after he was briefly left unattended by his cousin, an inquest has heard.Greyson Birch, from the Sholing area of Southampton, was found in the water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve in Hampshire on the evening of May 30, 2021.He was taken to Southampton General Hospital but he died on June 3, 2021.At an inquest into his death at Winchester Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp concluded he died by accident in a “tragedy”.Pathologists gave the cause of death as “1A post-cardiac arrest hypoxic ischemic brain injury and 1B submersion...
BBC
Sleaford dogs attack: Roaming animals bite three people
A group of dogs which escaped from a garden and bit three people should be taken away from their owner, residents have said. Police said officers were called to Beech Rise in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, on 17 January to reports of three "out-of-control dogs". Residents said the dogs - thought to...
BBC
Harry Takhar: Body found in search for missing Telford father
A body has been found, believed to be that of a father missing since October. Harjinder Takhar, also known as Harry, has been missing from the Telford area since the morning of 2 October 2022. The discovery was made at an isolated woodland area off Bridgnorth Road, in Telford, shortly...
BBC
Cardiff: Police investigating death of drag queen
Police are investigating the death of a well-known drag performer. Darren Moore was found dead in Windsor Place, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on Sunday. The 39-year-old from Newport performed as CC Quinn and previously as Crystal Coutoure. Detectives say they want to speak to anyone who...
BBC
Man released without charge after woman found dead in Harrogate flat
A 76-year-old man arrested after a woman was found dead in a flat has been released without charge. A 77-year-old woman's body was discovered in an apartment on Dene Park in Harrogate at about 14:30 GMT on Monday, North Yorkshire Police said. Detectives said an investigation into the woman's death...
BBC
Frinton firefighters rescue budgie behind kitchen cupboard
Fire crews were called out to rescue a "lifeline" budgie after it got stuck behind a kitchen cupboard. Rainbow's owner called Essex Fire and Rescue Service after their pet became trapped at about 19:20 GMT on Sunday. A crew from Frinton went to the house in Kirby Cross and removed...
BBC
Batley: Police nab Chewy the chihuahua missing for seven years
A dog missing for seven years has been reunited with his owners after police stumbled on him while hunting a suspect. PCs Kirsty Stanley and Jacob Wood found Chewy on Wednesday while searching a house in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire. They took the chihuahua to a vet and, after finding a...
BBC
Sheldon Lewcock: Family of dying teen given 'racist' code by police
A codeword used by police to give a family access to a dying son in hospital was racist, says his mother. Sheldon Lewcock was hit by a van in Tilehurst, Reading, in August 2022. While the 19-year-old - who was mixed race - was in hospital police gave his mother...
BBC
Cardiff: Man arrested after death of drag queen in city
A 50-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a well-known drag performer. Darren Moore was found dead in Windsor Place in Cardiff city centre at about 19:35 GMT on Sunday. The 39-year-old from Newport performed as CC Quinn and previously as Crystal Coutoure.
BBC
Eight cars torched in 45-minute crime spree in Glasgow
Police are appealing for information after eight cars were torched in two areas of Glasgow in about 45 minutes. The vehicles were burnt out in neighbouring Penilee and Hillington between 04:22 and 05:05 on Thursday. Nicola Elliott, 37, told the BBC her own car and one she had recently sold...
