Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
Teenagers appear in court charged with stabbing boy, 18, to death
Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with murdering an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in a town centre on a weekday afternoon.Raymond James Quigley, of Wymondham, Norfolk, was fatally knifed in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at about 3.35pm on Tuesday January 17.Post-mortem tests ruled he suffered four stab wounds to the torso, Suffolk Police said.A second man was chased and threatened with the knife but escaped unhurt, a statement said.The boys were arrested four days later, on Saturday January 21, and later charged, the force added.Alfie Hammett, 18, of Rushmere St Andrew, Suffolk, and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, who cannot legally be named due to his age, appeared separately before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.The pair, who have also been charged with having an offensive weapon in public, were not asked to enter pleas.Both wearing grey tracksuits, they spoke only to confirm their personal details.No applications for bail were made and both defendants were remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.Hammett was remanded in custody while the 17-year-old was remanded to youth detention accommodation.
Shocking footage shows armed duo corner victim before shooting him in face
Shocking footage shows the moment armed thugs cornered a victim in an alleyway before shooting him in the face. The chilling video shows balaclava-clad Joshua Giles, 21, and Levi McCandlish, 27, target their victim with an improvised firearm, known as a “slam gun” in an alleyway in Morecambe, Lancashire.The victim, in his 20s, leapt over a garden fence but could not escape the duo, who shot him in the face from close range with the weapon.Giles and McCandlish have been sentenced for a total of almost 30 years, while the victim received treatment for life-changing facial injuries.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Met commissioner ‘can’t promise’ women reporting sexual offences won’t speak to officer under investigationCrowds gather outside Iraq football stadium after fatal stampedeTemperatures set to rise after coldest night of 2023 plunges parts of UK below -10C
BBC
Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed
Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school
A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’
A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
Horror injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son revealed
New details have been revealed regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Paul Murdaugh, the murdered son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh’s trial starts on Monday, after he was charged with two murders, that of his wife Maggie and his 22-year-old son, allegations he has rejected. The accused lawyer’s legal team included graphic details from a crime scene in a legal filing as they attempted to get some evidence disqualified from the trial before it begins, the New York Post reported. The filing included images from the dog kennels where Mr Murdaugh claims to have found...
The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer
In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
Farmer killed brother with digger as he tried to protect him from aggressive cow
A farmer who was killed trying to protect his brother from an aggressive cow, has been ruled an accident an inquest has heard.Dewi Owen Jones, 68, from Ty’n y Celyn, Llanfwrog, near Ruthin in Denbighshire, suffered a lacerated liver and severe abdominal injuries after his brother pinned him against a wall with a JCB digger.Paramedics and a team from the regional air ambulance had attempted to save Mr Jones but he was certified dead in the back of an ambulance on April 21, 2020.A post mortem later revealed that Mr Jones suffered extensive internal bleeding in the accident, caused by...
Alex Murdaugh cries as bodycam video shown at trial – as officer says he had ‘no tears’ on murder scene
Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as police bodycam footage was played at his trial – while the first police officer on the scene of the grisly murders told the court that the disgraced legal scion appeared to have “no tears” in his eyes at the time of the killings.Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as the high-profile double murder trial got underway.Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Daniel Greene was the first witness to take the stand, where he described how he was the first law enforcement officer to respond...
BBC
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
BBC
Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
Wife of rapist who switched genders before being sent to all-female prison brands transition ‘sham for easier life’
THE estranged wife of a trans rapist sent to an all-female jail said yesterday: “It’s a sham for an easier life.”. Shonna Graham said gender-switch Isla Bryson never mentioned feeling he was in the wrong body. It comes as Bryson, 31, switched gender after appearing in the dock...
BBC
Evidence of early Civil War fight found by HS2 dig
Evidence of what could be one of the first skirmishes of the English Civil War has been found by archaeologists along the planned HS2 route. Pistol and musket ball marks were discovered on a site in Warwickshire. Around 200 impact marks were found on a heavily fortified medieval gatehouse of...
BBC
Baby died after being found between sleeping mum and arm of chair
A six-month-old baby died after being found between its sleeping mother and the arm of a chair. The case, in which the Local Democracy Reporting Service refers to the child as Baby A, has been published by the Derby and Derbyshire Children's Safeguarding Board. The mother admitted passing out in...
