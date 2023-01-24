ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The rollercoaster of Duke Basketball's season continues its wild swings, with the Blue Devils losing its second consecutive road game as they fell 78-75 to Virginia Tech. Like they did against Clemson a week before, Duke held a second half lead but couldn't hold on to close out the game. Jon Scheyer said after the game that the difference in the game was one play.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Up in the Rafters: Heels Clicking Into Off Week

Consistency has been the key for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels have now won 10 of their last 12, with their latest wins against NC State and Syracuse. The Up in the Rafters duo of Justin Jackson and Taylor Vippolis breaks down everything about UNC Basketball from this week including Armando Bacot’s place in program history.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

George Lynch Interview: Reflections on 1993, the Carolina Family, Today's Tar Heels

At halftime of the North Carolina vs. NC State game on Jan. 20, the 1993 National Champion Tar Heels were honored in front of a sellout Smith Center crowd. George Lynch, one of the captains of that team, joined hosts Tommy Ashley and Joey Powell on Inside Carolina Live! to discuss the 30-year reunion of coach Dean Smith's second title team and reflected back on that season, his legendary career in Chapel Hill, and shared his thoughts on Hubert Davis' current team.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Syracuse vs. UNC basketball: Jim Boeheim dejected after Orange's late letdown in 72-68 loss to Tar Heels

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim would like to have a few possessions back following Tuesday night's 72-68 loss to UNC, a matchup in which his team played well in spurts and had a lead late before succumbing to the Tar Heels inside the Carrier Dome. There were a couple offensive foul whistles that Boeheim challenged, and similar faulty execution down the stretch that has plagued Syracuse at times this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thestokesnews.com

Bennett signs with Ferrum College

DANBURY – North Stokes’ senior Bryson Bennett’s choice to attend Ferrum College and play baseball was a pretty easy decision for him after speaking with the coaches at the school and him figuring out what going to college was all about. “I’m feeling really excited and it’s...
FERRUM, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Montgomery County, VA

Montgomery County is nestled in the Valley and Ridge area of Virginia. The population in this county reached 99,721 as per the 2020 census. Montgomery County was formed on December 31, 1776, in some parts of Fincastle County. This county was named after Richard Montgomery, an American Revolutionary War general...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTM

Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year

On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
DANVILLE, VA
