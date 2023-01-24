Read full article on original website
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby BoomersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local mail delivery like the old gray mare "ain't what she used to be"Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
Preview: Duke (14-6) will look to avoid extended offensive droughts against Georgia Tech (8-12)
After another disappointing result on the road earlier this week, head coach Jon Scheyer and his young Blue Devils will once again play away from Cameron Indoor Stadium when they head to Atlanta this weekend to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. For the game on Saturday represents yet another...
How to Watch: Duke vs Georgia Tech on Saturday
The rollercoaster of Duke Basketball's season continues its wild swings, with the Blue Devils losing its second consecutive road game as they fell 78-75 to Virginia Tech. Like they did against Clemson a week before, Duke held a second half lead but couldn't hold on to close out the game. Jon Scheyer said after the game that the difference in the game was one play.
Caleb Love Enlists UNC Assistant Coach For Shooting Cure
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has no shortage of basketball coaches on staff who could double as shot doctors or shooting consultants, and guard Caleb Love has enlisted the help of Jeff Lebo while seeking a cure for the slump that has lingered. Love’s 15-point effort in the...
Up in the Rafters: Heels Clicking Into Off Week
Consistency has been the key for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels have now won 10 of their last 12, with their latest wins against NC State and Syracuse. The Up in the Rafters duo of Justin Jackson and Taylor Vippolis breaks down everything about UNC Basketball from this week including Armando Bacot’s place in program history.
George Lynch Interview: Reflections on 1993, the Carolina Family, Today's Tar Heels
At halftime of the North Carolina vs. NC State game on Jan. 20, the 1993 National Champion Tar Heels were honored in front of a sellout Smith Center crowd. George Lynch, one of the captains of that team, joined hosts Tommy Ashley and Joey Powell on Inside Carolina Live! to discuss the 30-year reunion of coach Dean Smith's second title team and reflected back on that season, his legendary career in Chapel Hill, and shared his thoughts on Hubert Davis' current team.
Virginia Tech Guard's Celebratory Fist Pump Goes Very Wrong
The end of the controversial Virginia Tech-Duke game on Monday night, Jan. 24, had a little bit of everything for college basketball fans. Things started off with less than 20 seconds left in the game, when Hokies guard MJ Collins gave Virginia Tech a 77-75 lead, though his celebration added insul…
Athlon Sports intrigued by Gamecocks Week 1 matchup in 2023
When South Carolina takes the field to open up the 2023 season, it will be taking part in a matchup that is already getting attention in the national media. The Gamecocks will make their way to Charlotte to take on North Carolina in Bank of America Stadium to kick off the 2023 campaign.
UNC WR Signee Chris Culliver Makes Massive Jump in Final 247Sports Rankings
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
Inside the Numbers for UNC Basketball
The Tar Heels are halfway through their conference schedule as the calendar flips to February.
Film Room: Tyler Nickel Offers Spacing, Movement Against Zone
Over the last few weeks, North Carolina has had a number of players provide meaningful contributions off the bench. In UNC’s win over Syracuse on Tuesday night, it was Tyler Nickel who provided the Tar Heels with useful minutes off the bench.
247Sports
Syracuse vs. UNC basketball: Jim Boeheim dejected after Orange's late letdown in 72-68 loss to Tar Heels
Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim would like to have a few possessions back following Tuesday night's 72-68 loss to UNC, a matchup in which his team played well in spurts and had a lead late before succumbing to the Tar Heels inside the Carrier Dome. There were a couple offensive foul whistles that Boeheim challenged, and similar faulty execution down the stretch that has plagued Syracuse at times this season.
Martinsville High School announce restrictions on basketball games after crowds rush onto court
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville High School has announced a new restriction for its boys’ basketball games after an incident occurred on January 18, which lead to a fight off-campus. Starting on Friday, Jan. 27, only 300 spectators will be allowed in the gym during its games. School officials say the only people allowed on […]
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class
Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
thestokesnews.com
Bennett signs with Ferrum College
DANBURY – North Stokes’ senior Bryson Bennett’s choice to attend Ferrum College and play baseball was a pretty easy decision for him after speaking with the coaches at the school and him figuring out what going to college was all about. “I’m feeling really excited and it’s...
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina
The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Montgomery County, VA
Montgomery County is nestled in the Valley and Ridge area of Virginia. The population in this county reached 99,721 as per the 2020 census. Montgomery County was formed on December 31, 1776, in some parts of Fincastle County. This county was named after Richard Montgomery, an American Revolutionary War general...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
WBTM
Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year
On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
cardinalnews.org
From the classroom to council: How Ridgeway became home to one of the youngest politicians in Virginia — and the nation
Virginia can brag about many things. The state is, after all, believed to be the original home of the first viable streetcar, one of the nation’s first mental health facilities, and most recently, one of the nation’s youngest local officials. In June of 2022 Maeve McCulloch was your...
WSLS
Wednesday’s rain, spotty wintry mix to be replaced by strong wind gusts
ROANOKE, Va. – For many, it’s been a pretty snowless winter. And for many, that’s about to continue Wednesday. A few select spots north of I-64 could see some snow and sleet up until about midday. Patchy freezing rain will be possible in some of the higher...
