The rollercoaster of Duke Basketball's season continues its wild swings, with the Blue Devils losing its second consecutive road game as they fell 78-75 to Virginia Tech. Like they did against Clemson a week before, Duke held a second half lead but couldn't hold on to close out the game. Jon Scheyer said after the game that the difference in the game was one play.

DURHAM, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO