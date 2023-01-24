ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

GE Profit Forecast Disappoints Amid Troubles at Renewable Energy Business

CHICAGO (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Tuesday exceeded expectations for quarterly earnings on robust demand for jet engines and power equipment, but gave a disappointing full-year outlook as problems persisted at its renewable energy business. The Boston-based conglomerate is grappling with inflationary headwinds, which were also flagged Tuesday by...
KRMG

Tesla says its 4Q profit rose 59%, expects strong demand

DETROIT — (AP) — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker. The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it earned...
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Reuters

Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
US News and World Report

General Dynamics Forecasts Weak 2023 as Supply, Labor Challenges Persist

(Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday forecast lower-than-expected 2023 results, as the industry struggles with labor and supply shortages, though strong demand for weapons helped it beat quarterly estimates. An "abnormally high retirement" of workers has impacted General Dynamics' electric boat unit, which assembles nuclear-powered submarines,...
Zacks.com

IBM Misses on Q4 Earnings Despite Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand

IBM - Free Report) reported modest fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company witnessed healthy demand for hybrid cloud and AI solutions with a client-focused portfolio and broad-based growth. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net...
investing.com

Hess tops Wall St profit estimates, signals dividend increase

(Reuters) -U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on better-than-expected production in Guyana, allowing it to consider a dividend increase this quarter. The tiny South American country, one of the fastest growing oil nations, is flooding Hess with revenue from...
US News and World Report

Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
US News and World Report

Pakistani Rupee Falls After Market Maker Group Removes Currency Cap

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -The Pakistani rupee weakened by 1.2% on Wednesday after foreign exchange companies removed a cap on the currency, saying it caused "artificial" distortions for an economy in desperate need of International Monetary Fund help. The move towards a market-based exchange rate should please the IMF, as that...
US News and World Report

U.S. Private Jet Buyers Seek Distressed Planes in Early Sign of Turbulence

(Reuters) - Some U.S. business jet buyers are looking for new aircraft whose current owners are having trouble making payments ahead of delivery, in a possible sign of early cracks in what has been a soaring market up to now. From preowned planes selling more gradually to flattening business jet...

Comments / 0

Community Policy