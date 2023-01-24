ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once leads nominations

By Catherine Shoard
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QZQv_0kPNF48p00
Oscar nominations 2023, clockwise from top left: To Leslie, The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, the action comedy starring Michelle Yeoh as an unsuspecting launderette owner who battles evil by connecting with different versions of herself in parallel universes, heads into this year’s Oscar race the title to beat with 11 nominations.

As well as nods for Yeoh and her supporting co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan, the film is up for best picture, director (for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), costume design, editing, original song, original score and original screenplay.

Yeoh’s nomination makes the Malaysian star the first Asian Academy Award best actress nominee (1936 nominee Merle Oberon suppressed her Indian roots); 2023 also marks a record for the number of Asian actors nominated, with The Whale’s Hong Chau joining Hsu on the supporting actress shortlist.

“I think this is beyond just me,” Yeoh told the Hollywood Reporter after the announcement. “It represents so many who have hoped to be seen in this way, to have a seat at the table, to say, ‘I am of value too, I need to be seen too.’”

Hard on Everything Everywhere’s heels are The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh’s black comedy starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as former friends on a small Irish island, and All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger’s devastating Netflix drama about an idealistic German soldier sent to the trenches.

In the nominations, which were revealed in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Banshees took nods for best picture, directing, editing, original screenplay, leading actor (for Farrell), supporting actor (for both Gleeson and Barry Keoghan), supporting actress (for Kerry Condon), production design and original score.

“Feels like a huge family outing on the cards,” said Gleeson, while Farrell offered “a heartfelt congratulations to all the lads!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gi2b_0kPNF48p00
Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front which is nominated in nine categories including best picture. Photograph: Netflix/Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock

Meanwhile Berger’s film, which scooped a record-equalling 14 Bafta nominations last Thursday, has no acting nominations, but is recognised in nine other categories, including best picture.

Surprise inclusions on that 10-strong list include Tár, Todd Field’s drama about an imperious conductor, played by Cate Blanchett, which scored a better-than-expected six nominations, as well as Top Gun: Maverick.

The high-octane belated sequel starring Tom Cruise also over-performed with six nominations, including one for adapted screenplay, though there was no fourth nod for Cruise himself.

Instead, those shortlisted for best actor were Farrell, fellow Irishman Paul Mescal (for Aftersun), Austin Butler (for Elvis), Brendan Fraser (for The Whale) and Bill Nighy (for Living).

“This is bananas!” said Mescal, going on to dedicate his nomination to Aftersun’s director, Charlotte Wells, and his young co-star, Frankie Corio, “who I love dearly”.

“This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun,” he said. “To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I’m so utterly grateful.”

Meanwhile, Nighy declared he was “honoured by the Academy’s nomination and grateful for the spotlight it throws upon the film. I was surrounded by assassins and this belongs to them all.”

There were surprises in the best actress field, with Blanchett and Yeoh competing against Ana de Armas for her role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans and Andrea Riseborough in the little-seen To Leslie.

Riseborough’s inclusion marks a remarkable success for a viral celebrity campaign which has picked up considerable steam over the past fortnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gH4zk_0kPNF48p00
The high-octane sequel Top Gun: Maverick landed six nominations. Photograph: Paramount Pictures/AP

Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Adams, Jane Fonda and Jennifer Aniston are among those who have gone out of their way to champion Riseborough’s performance as an alcoholic Texan lottery winner in the small drama, which has made less than $30,000 since its muted release last year.

Meanwhile Williams’ nomination, after her recent Screen Actors Guild snub, suggests that Academy voters may feel warmer towards Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical drama than those elsewhere (it was similarly cold-shouldered by Bafta).

The Fabelmans ended up with seven Oscar nominations: best picture, director, original screenplay, actress, supporting actor (for Judd Hirsch), original score and production design.

Just ahead of it, with eight, is Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, up for six craft awards as well as best picture and best actor.

Other surprises included Kazuo Ishiguro’s screenplay for Living, adapted from Ikiru, the Akira Kurosawa 1952 classic. Should the novelist triumph, it would make him the third person ever to win both an Oscar and the Nobel prize for literature (after George Bernard Shaw and Bob Dylan).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrQcE_0kPNF48p00
After a Screen Actors Guild snub, Michelle Williams was nominated for best actress at the Oscars for her role in The Fabelmans. Photograph: Merie Weismiller Wallace/AP

Sam Mendes’s Empire of Light was broadly ignored by voters, including for its central turn by Olivia Colman, although Roger Deakins’s cinematography did get a mention.

Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s acclaimed drama about the mother of Emmett Till, was also shut out, with a much-predicted nod for star Danielle Deadwyler failing for materialise. No space was also found in the same category for The Woman King’s Viola Davis. This means nine of the 10 leading actor or actress nominees are white.

Nine of the 10 are also first-time nominees, the exception being Hirsch, now 87, who was last nominated 42 years ago.

The director of The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood, was also cold-shouldered by the Academy, meaning that this year’s best director shortlist is populated entirely by men: McDonagh, the Daniels, Spielberg, Field and Ruben Östlund, who made the Palme d’Or-winning Triangle of Sadness.

But it was a banner year for Oscar voters celebrating blockbuster hits. As well as the acclaim for Top Gun: Maverick and Everything Everywhere, Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever took five nominations, including for Angela Bassett’s supporting performance and for Rihanna’s original song, Lift Me Up.

Meanwhile Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s record-breaking fantasy epic, is up for four Oscars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5l1Y_0kPNF48p00
Bill Nighy and Aimee Lou Wood in Living, which received a surprising nomination for best adapted screenplay. Photograph: Sony Pictures Classics/Moviestore/Rex/Shutterstock

The nominations were announced by Allison Williams, of Girls and evil doll hit M3gan, and the British star Riz Ahmed, who starred in last year’s live action short winner and was nominated for best actor in 2021.

Almost 9,500 Academy members are eligible to vote for the 95th annual awards – their numbers swelled considerably after recent efforts to diversify their demographic. Nevertheless, as of 2022, 81% identify as white and 67% are men.

This year’s Oscars will take place on 12 March in Hollywood in a ceremony hosted by talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel, who producers are hoping can help get ratings back on track after a disastrous few years.

Last year’s show was led by three main presenters – Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall – while since 2019, there has been no single host.

Kimmel hosted the show in 2017 and 2018, and won praise for his management of events such as the wrong best picture winner being announced by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, and for the spotlighting of the #MeToo movement in his second year.

His 2018 stint attracted ratings of 26.6m; by 2021 that had fallen to 10.4m – a record low for the show. Last year’s ceremony saw that number leap by 58% to 15.4m, thanks largely to Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock on stage.

Assuming an event of similar drama does not occur this year, producers are said to be attempting to lure back viewers with a firm anchor, a U-turn on last year’s decision to scrap the live presentation of eight craft awards, and enhancing the red carpet preamble, along the lines of the Met Gala.

This year’s Bafta awards, which take place nearly a month before the Oscars, on 19 February, will also see some changes, with a new venue (the Royal Festival Hall), new host (Richard E Grant) and greater backstage coverage, led by Alison Hammond.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
People

Sally Field Reveals She Almost Went on Date with Steven Spielberg 50 Years Ago

“My beloved Steven Spielberg has never left my life,” the 80 for Brady actress said at the 34th Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday Sally Field is getting candid about her lifelong friendship with Steven Spielberg.  In a speech introducing the The Fabelmans director and team for the Vanguard Award at the 34th Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday, the 80 for Brady actress shared with the audience just how long she's known the director – and how the pair almost went on a date.  "My newly acquired business...
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars nominations announcement details set

With Oscar voting having closed on Tuesday night, the academy and ABC have revealed how this year’s nominees will be announced next week. As revealed in a press release on Wednesday, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will announce the 2023 Oscar nominees on January 24. In addition to airing as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the 2023 Oscar nominations announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. Ahmed, a Best Actor nominee at the 2021 Oscars ceremony for his standout performance in “Sound of Metal,” won an Academy Award last year in...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next

With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
Variety

Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Sally Field Responds to Idea of Dating Tom Brady

Are Tom Brady and Sally Field the new power couple? When Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski appeared on the Let's Go! podcast, he told Brady that he should date the Academy Award winner. And when Harry Smith of TODAY told Field that Brady has a crush on her, the 76-year-old was very surprised.
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Action News Jax

‘Most beautiful woman in the world,’ Gina Lollobrigida, dies

The Italian actress dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” has died. Gina Lollobrigida was 95 years old. Italian news agency Lapresse was the first to report Lollobrigida’s death, The Associated Press reported. Her death was announced by Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani, where Lollobrigida was named...
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
129K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy