Zoo Atlanta looking to fill 30-40 jobs at Feb. 9 job fair
Zoo Atlanta is hosting a job fair Thur., Feb. 9. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Conservation Action Resource Center. The post Zoo Atlanta looking to fill 30-40 jobs at Feb. 9 job fair appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
valdostatoday.com
SBA offers disaster assistance, opens business recovery center
ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering low-interest disaster loans along with opening a Business Recovery Center. Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in the seven Georgia counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center to assist Georgians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance.
Gentrification In Westside Atlanta
Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
Does Atlanta have the 'biggest homicide rate problem' in nation, as new study says? | VERIFY
ATLANTA — Atlanta's homicide rate ranks among the worst in the country, at least according to a recent study from the website WalletHub. The study compared 45 of the nation's largest cities based on per capita homicides in the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as comparing that number to the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020.
Feds charge Georgia businessman with PPP fraud
(The Center Square) — An Atlanta businessman has been arraigned on federal charges that he provided fraudulent information on a Paycheck Protection Program loan application. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted Travis Lee Harris, 41, of Atlanta, Georgia, on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Harris signed a PPP loan application with fraudulent information about the number of employees, payroll and revenue for his business, Atlanta Luxury...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rapper sends new message to Atlanta youth about gun violence
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday the community banded together to find a solution to the ongoing youth violence plaguing metro Atlanta. A town hall was held by the mayor of South Fulton and Rapper Young Dro at the South Fulton Arts Center and it drew hundreds of teens and parents to the auditorium.
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
justshortofcrazy.com
Escape the City: 3 Romantic Getaways Near Atlanta for Couples to Reconnect
We’re sharing 3 romantic getaways near Atlanta that are far away from the crowds and the hustle and bustle of city life. Pack a bag and head off to one of these nearby destinations for a chance to reconnect with the one you love. 3 ROMANTIC GETAWAYS NEAR ATLANTA.
atlantanewsfirst.com
State of Emergency declared ahead of anticipated release of Tyre Nichols video
On Thursday the community banded together to find a solution to the ongoing youth violence plaguing metro Atlanta. Experts call for boost in clinical trial opportunities in Atlanta. Updated: 6 hours ago. The gap between the number of clinical trials and the number of participants is about 40 percent. The...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County woman faces insurance fraud charges
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception. Oluwatosin Oyediran, 21, of Ellenwood, sold fake auto insurance policies to her victims in 2021, charging them over $1,500. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said neither Ms....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person shot on Creste Drive in DeKalb
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person is in critical condition after being shot on Creste Drive in DeKalb. Officers responded to a car accident around 7:15 p.m. Jan. 26 and found the driver had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital. Witnesses said that the passenger...
Atlanta Daily World
Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Offer Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials
Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Partner on Funding for Innovative Community-based Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials. Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi are partnering to work with City Council to allocate $500,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds on an innovative community-based housing incentive for the City’s public safety officials. The funds—to be administered by the Atlanta Police Foundation with help from the Atlanta Apartment Association—would provide a housing subsidy to Atlanta’s sworn firefighters, police officers and corrections officials as an incentive to live near their stations, offices or in their zones.
GPB morning headlines for January 25, 2023
A Fulton County prosecutor argued Tuesday against immediately releasing a report by a special grand jury. Sixty Democratic state lawmakers have signed on to a bill to repeal Georgia’s abortion law, which limits the procedure around six-weeks into pregnancy. Atlanta on Monday began its annual count of people facing...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to 2380 Baywood Drive SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta woman wanted for insurance fraud in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is wanted for insurance fraud. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King says between November 2016 and March 2020, 42-year-old Kesha Petty submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive reimbursement from her employer. In total, Petty received over $228,000 from the fraudulent claims, with some individual payments reaching as high as $30,000.
Woman claims contract for after-school services was terminated out of retaliation in lawsuit against APS
ATLANTA — A woman who said her business provided after-school services for some Atlanta Public Schools students has filed a new lawsuit against the district claiming racial discrimination and retaliation. In the complaint, Kila Posey claimed some of her contracts were allegedly terminated after reporting racial discrimination at Mary...
atlantanewsfirst.com
In the Mix Hair Studio shooting
A Cobb County Spokesman told Atlanta News First it is not that rare for candidate’s checks to bounce. Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Atlanta. A fatal shooting investigation is underway in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening. KSU student says he was attacked in hate crime. Updated: 7 hours...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Church fire in southwest Atlanta being called suspicious
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire overnight at an Atlanta church is being called suspicious. It happened at an abandoned church on Springdale Road near I-85 and Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, an Atlanta News First crew saw fire coming from the roof. Firefighters say...
Cops: Man shot in leg at SW Atlanta shopping plaza
A man was shot in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta commercial center Wednesday night, and robbery investigators are looking into the incident, authorities said.
‘We’re being terrorized:’ Southwest Atlanta neighbors say they’re being kept up all night by gunfire
ATLANTA — People living in one southwest Atlanta neighborhood said they keep hearing gunfire in the middle of the night. “Somebody is either going to get hurt or killed,” said resident Ron Ali. Ali shared surveillance video with Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
