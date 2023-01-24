ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

valdostatoday.com

SBA offers disaster assistance, opens business recovery center

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering low-interest disaster loans along with opening a Business Recovery Center. Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in the seven Georgia counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center to assist Georgians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance.
GEORGIA STATE
Jodian Marie

Gentrification In Westside Atlanta

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

Feds charge Georgia businessman with PPP fraud

(The Center Square) — An Atlanta businessman has been arraigned on federal charges that he provided fraudulent information on a Paycheck Protection Program loan application. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted Travis Lee Harris, 41, of Atlanta, Georgia, on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Harris signed a PPP loan application with fraudulent information about the number of employees, payroll and revenue for his business, Atlanta Luxury...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rapper sends new message to Atlanta youth about gun violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday the community banded together to find a solution to the ongoing youth violence plaguing metro Atlanta. A town hall was held by the mayor of South Fulton and Rapper Young Dro at the South Fulton Arts Center and it drew hundreds of teens and parents to the auditorium.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County woman faces insurance fraud charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception. Oluwatosin Oyediran, 21, of Ellenwood, sold fake auto insurance policies to her victims in 2021, charging them over $1,500. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said neither Ms....
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Person shot on Creste Drive in DeKalb

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person is in critical condition after being shot on Creste Drive in DeKalb. Officers responded to a car accident around 7:15 p.m. Jan. 26 and found the driver had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital. Witnesses said that the passenger...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Offer Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials

Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Partner on Funding for Innovative Community-based Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials. Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi are partnering to work with City Council to allocate $500,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds on an innovative community-based housing incentive for the City’s public safety officials. The funds—to be administered by the Atlanta Police Foundation with help from the Atlanta Apartment Association—would provide a housing subsidy to Atlanta’s sworn firefighters, police officers and corrections officials as an incentive to live near their stations, offices or in their zones.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to 2380 Baywood Drive SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta woman wanted for insurance fraud in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is wanted for insurance fraud. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King says between November 2016 and March 2020, 42-year-old Kesha Petty submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive reimbursement from her employer. In total, Petty received over $228,000 from the fraudulent claims, with some individual payments reaching as high as $30,000.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

In the Mix Hair Studio shooting

A Cobb County Spokesman told Atlanta News First it is not that rare for candidate’s checks to bounce. Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Atlanta. A fatal shooting investigation is underway in southeast Atlanta on Wednesday evening. KSU student says he was attacked in hate crime. Updated: 7 hours...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Church fire in southwest Atlanta being called suspicious

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire overnight at an Atlanta church is being called suspicious. It happened at an abandoned church on Springdale Road near I-85 and Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, an Atlanta News First crew saw fire coming from the roof. Firefighters say...
ATLANTA, GA

