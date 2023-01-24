Read full article on original website
Restaurants and stores in the Magic Valley have been up and down the last year, with many opening and many closing. We are sad to see stores and restaurants close, but when new ones open, it is exciting and brings anticipation. When a new place opens, many of us flock to check it out, and it is time to do so again as a new restaurant is set to open in the Magic Valley. It is a little hidden and off the radar, but soon many in the area will know about it.
When my wife and I discuss going out to dinner in the Magic Valley, we often have a tough time deciding between Chinese and Mexican food. Either way, you can't really lose, and what makes the decision even easier is when locals take to social media to rave about a certain restaurant.
A new year, but a similar trend continues to be happening around Twin Falls, and that is another store is closing its doors, but unlike other stores that have closed in the area, this one is a little different. It seems to be far too often that another business is closing its doors and saying goodbye to the area, but there are those rare instances where not everything is as it seems, and perhaps the store that closed, isn't truly closed in the way you think.
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
The 2023 Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show is going to be bigger and better than ever before with more vendors and more ideas and products to improve your home and garden. Plus you can win a great prize to improve the beauty of your yard!. This year, we are...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls food producer Chobani revealed what a new park would look like in the northeast part of the city at a city council meeting Monday night. Chobani, known for its Greek yogurt products, announced in December it donated $250,000 to build a multipurpose park at one of the trailheads to the Canyon Rim trail that will be called Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park.
kmvt
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is reminding people to be mindful of what you flush down your toilet and other drains. There has been an increase of people flushing paper towels and flushable wipes down the toilet, none of which are able to be flushed. What happens is, over time, the sewers get backed up, and eventually clogged, making it so the public works department has to come and unclog that area.
The Perrine Bridge is a historical landmark and is a major part of Twin Falls and its history. It is a beautiful bridge, that allows residents to travel over the canyon directly from Twin Falls, and makes for some amazing pictures as well. The bridge is where many base jumpers come from all over the country and world to jump from, and is also where you can see some amazing views of the canyon. Some people get anxious driving or walking over it, but most people enjoy the bridge. While the bridge is a beautiful structure, it has seen its share of tragedies as well. There are a few ways to help prevent these moments from happening and that is by upgrading and making the bridge a little safer.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A special use permit to operate a private school at a Twin Falls church was approved Tuesday night by the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. Amazing Grace Fellowship, located on north Eastland Drive, submitted a request for the special use permit to run a kindergarten through eighth grade school in its church building beginning the fall of this year.
The Mule Deer Foundation’s Magic Valley Chapter is gearing up for its annual fundraiser banquet, coming up on February 18, 2023. The Mule Deer Foundation is an organization that's all about protecting and preserving mule deer and black-tailed deer and their habitat. They're the only group in North America that's solely dedicated to restoring, improving, and protecting these amazing animals and their habitats. They're also a grassroots organization, which means they rely on support from people like you and me.
This is an update on a story from back in 2019, before toilet paper was coveted and hoarded. Times were simpler before the pandemic. Or were they?. Do you ever walk down the paper towel aisle or the toilet paper row and find yourself stuck in a mathematical anomaly? Seriously - the guy in this video is on point and if you really try to figure out the numbers on how much is actually on a roll, your head will melt.
There has been a bit of friendly fire on the Jerome side of the Snake River Canyon this week between the Jerome Police Department and the Jerome Sheriff’s Office. The online exchange is amusing and the virtual jabs show the excellent relationship between the departments. Shots Fired: The Jerome...
Depression is real, and anyone that says otherwise has never experienced it or known someone that has. Since the pandemic, it seems to have been on the rise, not just in the Magic Valley but around the world. Many different things can lead to depression, and how each handles it is different. When depression becomes severe, suicidal thoughts begin to creep in.
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Idaho’s largest solar project is now operating
Duke Energy's renewables development division announced the commercial operation of a 120 MW project in Twin Falls County, Idaho, touted as the state's largest to date. The Jackpot Solar project is Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions' first utility-scale project in the state. The plant will generate enough electricity annually to serve the energy needs of roughly 24,000 homes.
KIVI-TV
CSI men's basketball team claims #1 ranking along with perfect season
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The College of Southern Idaho's men's basketball team captured the number one National Junior College ranking on Monday. This comes as the team touts a 23-0 record this season; the only perfect record in the top 20 in the country. Seven games remain for CSI with two rivalry matchups against #4 ranked Salt Lake Community College.
