Read full article on original website
Related
Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car
A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
Minnesota’s Favorite Grocery Store Based Off Study. I Don’t Agree, Do You?
Where was the last place you went grocery shopping? If you're in the St. Cloud area it could be a number of places. Such as Coborn's, Cash Wise, ALDI, Lunds & Byerlys, Fresh Thyme Market and lets not forget Target and Walmart also have grocery sections you can shop at and there are other small stores too I'm not listing.
Winter Severity Index Update on Wildlife in Minnesota
A combination of snow and cold affect Minnesotans but those conditions also affect wildlife in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the state has something called "Winter Severity Index" which measures how hard the winter is on deer, turkey and wildlife in general. Schmitt indicates the Winter Severity Index is calculated the following way: 1 point is accumulated for each day the temperature is zero degrees or less and another point is added when snow depths are 15 inches or more. This starts November 1st and goes through March 31.
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
This Egg Alternative Might Save You Some Serious Cash In Minnesota
I was at the grocery store the other day, and as I was looking at the eggs, determining what was an affordable price point, a gentleman looked at me and said, "Won't be able to buy eggs pretty soon!" I'm pretty sure he was aggravated at the skyrocketing price of eggs.
FOX 21 Online
Baby Item Donations Still Needed for the Northland’s Largest Baby Shower
DULUTH, Minn. — People across the Northland are feeling the effects of rising costs, especially families who are expecting or who may have just had a newborn. For five years now, Life 97.3 and St. Luke’s have partnered during the month of January to hold the Northland’s Largest Baby Shower.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
Minnesota Trail Camera Catches A Wolf Pack Playing During A Snowstorm
As the clock gets close to 3 in the afternoon I often struggle with staying on task, especially if it's close to 3 on a Friday. If you are looking for something to keep your eyes on the screen, you know so it at least looks like you are working, take some time to enjoy this Minnesota wolf pack playing in a snowstorm.
Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations
Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: February is the new January
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a VERY mild few weeks, temperatures are about to take a pretty large tumble on Friday. It will come with some light snow, but the cold will be the "main show" and could hang around for a while. But before you start complaining, just know that we have been spoiled. If January were to end today, it would be the seventh-warmest on record and would be just the fourth January since 1872 that we have stayed above zero for the month.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Car sends motorist flying after spinout, crash
SHOREVIEW, Minn. — Most of us deal with a stroke of bad luck every now and then. Part of life right?. A Twin Cities motorist had a double dose Wednesday morning just off of a Twin Cities interstate, but the situation ultimately ended on a positive note. MnDOT cameras...
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
mprnews.org
Twin Cities set for snowy Wednesday morning rush
It may not be a major storm, but Wednesday’s light snow will come during morning rush hours and, combined with colder temperatures, will likely cause some stealthily slick roads. Overall snowfall accumulations (above) look light through Wednesday. But many areas could see an inch or two around the Twin...
This Minnesota Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in America
TOP PIZZA SPOTS IN AMERICA (Yelp) Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana - New Haven, Connecticut. Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana - Massapequa, New York. Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza - Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Napoli 1800 Cucina and Pizzeria - Miami, Florida. As for the Tri-State (Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota)...
The Weekender: Spicer WinterFest, Lumberjack Contest and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We have plenty of family related fun in this weekends central Minnesota entertainment guide. Check out GREAT Theatre's performance of Disney's Descendants, read to an animal at the St. Cloud Library, dress up like a lumberjack at Beaver Island Brewing, check out the fun at Snowfest in St. Joseph, and visit Spicer for their annual WinterFest. Read more in The Weekender!
Yes, Minnesota is a Fast Talking State! But is it the Fastest?
As long as I live I don't think I'll ever forget the conversation my mom (From Minnesota) had with her cousin Ida (from Georgia), when I was about 10 years old. It was just a general conversation of catching up on what was going on with my grandparents and when my mom paused for a breath, I heard mom's cousin drawl;
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0