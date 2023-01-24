ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

1520 The Ticket

Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car

A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
96.7 The River

Winter Severity Index Update on Wildlife in Minnesota

A combination of snow and cold affect Minnesotans but those conditions also affect wildlife in the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the state has something called "Winter Severity Index" which measures how hard the winter is on deer, turkey and wildlife in general. Schmitt indicates the Winter Severity Index is calculated the following way: 1 point is accumulated for each day the temperature is zero degrees or less and another point is added when snow depths are 15 inches or more. This starts November 1st and goes through March 31.
Kat Kountry 105

Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations

Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: February is the new January

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a VERY mild few weeks, temperatures are about to take a pretty large tumble on Friday. It will come with some light snow, but the cold will be the "main show" and could hang around for a while. But before you start complaining, just know that we have been spoiled. If January were to end today, it would be the seventh-warmest on record and would be just the fourth January since 1872 that we have stayed above zero for the month.
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
KARE 11

Car sends motorist flying after spinout, crash

SHOREVIEW, Minn. — Most of us deal with a stroke of bad luck every now and then. Part of life right?. A Twin Cities motorist had a double dose Wednesday morning just off of a Twin Cities interstate, but the situation ultimately ended on a positive note. MnDOT cameras...
mprnews.org

Twin Cities set for snowy Wednesday morning rush

It may not be a major storm, but Wednesday’s light snow will come during morning rush hours and, combined with colder temperatures, will likely cause some stealthily slick roads. Overall snowfall accumulations (above) look light through Wednesday. But many areas could see an inch or two around the Twin...
96.7 The River

The Weekender: Spicer WinterFest, Lumberjack Contest and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We have plenty of family related fun in this weekends central Minnesota entertainment guide. Check out GREAT Theatre's performance of Disney's Descendants, read to an animal at the St. Cloud Library, dress up like a lumberjack at Beaver Island Brewing, check out the fun at Snowfest in St. Joseph, and visit Spicer for their annual WinterFest. Read more in The Weekender!
