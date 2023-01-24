ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lana Calls Herself “The Hot Flexible Wife” In New Photo Drop

Since WWE released Lana in 2021, fans have speculated that she was AEW-bound due to being married to Miro. Yet, this has not occurred, and it seems just as likely she’ll return to WWE, with Triple H seemingly being open to giving a second opportunity to anyone released. Currently, though, she is focusing on promoting her Brand Army page and, in her latest Instagram Story, has declared herself a hot flexible wife that “stays mopping & working from home.“
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX

"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
WWE No Longer Acknowledging Bryan Danielson’s Record Rumble Performance

WWE is moving on from Bryan Danielson’s impressive performance at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event. At WWE’s first event as part of their Saudi Arabia deal, Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) entered at #1 and lasted a record-breaking 76 minutes and 5 seconds. In WWE’s latest Royal Rumble...
WWE Nixed RAW Dark Match Due To Brock Lesnar’s Return

A promoted dark match that was scheduled for after this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW TV tapings never happened due to the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar returned in the closing moments of this week’s RAW, attacking U.S. Champion Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate placed...
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop

Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble

John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
WWE Hall Of Famer “Never Got A Call Back” About Raw 30 Appearance

A WWE Hall Of Famer has discussed how he initially received a call about being part of the Raw anniversary celebrations, but then never got another call back. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. There were plenty of special appearances, like The Undertaker creating a special moment for Bray Wyatt, and Kurt Angle becoming an honorary member of D-Generation X.
D-Von Dudley Discusses Working For Vince McMahon & Triple H In WWE

This past week, D-Von Dudley announced his decision to leave WWE. During a virtual signing for “Signed By Superstars,” D-Von discussed his time working as a WWE producer under both Vince McMahon & Triple H, and the differences he experienced in the style of work. You can see...
News On A Possible Roman Reigns-Bray Wyatt Feud Down The Line

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns crossing paths with Bray Wyatt in the near future. Meltzer noted that Bray Wyatt is considered to be the number one babyface on the blue brand. He added that while...
Various News – Dax Harwood On FTR’s AEW Debut, Battle Of The Brands On UUDD, Royal Rumble

On the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax Harwood” podcast, Dax Harwood discussed his AEW debut alongside Cash Wheeler. You can watch the entire podcast below:. The official UpUpDownDown YouTube channel released a new episode of Battle of the Brands WWE 2K22 featuring Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods. You can check that out below:
WWE NXT Star Suffers Serious Injury

One WWE Superstar on the NXT brand is set to miss some time from the ring after revealing that they have suffered a serious injury. Nikkita Lyons caused something of a sensation when she burst onto the scene in WWE as part of the NXT brand back in early 2022. She most recently competed on the edition of NXT Level Up which aired on the 20th of January 2023 defeating Jakara Jackson. But now it looks like fans won’t see Lyons in the ring for quite some time.
Change Made To AEW Dynamite Match Due To Top Star Dealing With Injury

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho vs. Toni Storm in a triple threat match will no longer be taking place on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Baker is dealing with an unknown injury and was pulled from the bout. Now, Storm vs. Soho will take place.

