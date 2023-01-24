ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bold & Beautiful Preview: Will Sheila Really Kill Bill?

Will Bill wind up paying the ultimate price for protecting Sheila?. Those who’ve watched The Bold and the Beautiful for any length of time might have found themselves wondering if what they saw last week was a dream sequence. After all, the show has a history of faking viewers out with huge plot twists which turn out to be fantasy sequences. Heck, only a few short weeks ago we watched Thomas making out with Hope… only to find out the designer was only fantasizing about his literal dream woman.
Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder

If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!

What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
Has Sheila Carter Done Something to Bill Spencer on B&B?

Sheila Carter has pulled off the Bold and the Beautiful comeback of the century by avoiding prison for shooting both her son Finn and her daughter-in-law Steffy and escaping from prison. She hasn’t done this alone, of course. Media mogul Bill Spencer has been pulling strings and championing the naughty nurse to help her every step of the way.
General Hospital’s Big Maternity Reveal Raises Even Bigger Questions

It was the week on General Hospital that fans have been waiting for what feels like forever to play out, the reveal that Nina is Willow’s mother. The stuff hit the fan, and likely will continue to for weeks to come. Sure there were a few other storyline developments this week, and the hook was almost nowhere to be found, but the Carly-Nina-Willow story was the rightful dominant focus. Let’s dig into all the juicy drama that played out.
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
First Bill and Sheila, and Now This! WTH Is Going On With Bold & Beautiful?!?

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are kind of used to watching with a look of stunned disbelief. The show has, after all, had Thomas mack on a mannequin, killed and resurrected both Finn and Li in a matter of weeks, allowed Ridge to pull a wife-swap on the advice of a pinecone, paired Bill with Sheila (?!?) and gave the madwoman a Get Out of Jail Free card because of… reasons.
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86

It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
Days of Our Lives Preview: Salem Barely Has Time to Mourn Kate When a Second Tragedy Strikes

In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of January 9 – 13, the new year brings two shocking deaths. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Kristen went into a panic when Rachel was kidnapped, only to soon learn it was Brady who orchestrated the kidnapping. He and Eric were hoping to force Kristen to give up the orchid so they could cure Kate, Kayla and Marlena from Oprheus’ toxin. After arguing, and Kristen even threatening to let the women die, she caved and went to get the orchid. However, it had been stolen!
General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Drops Bad News

It seems like only yesterday — but it was actually January 3 — that Nancy Lee Grahn was cheerfully sharing a video of herself taking a stroll in Cambria on her way to Carmel over her (and the whole cast and crew’s) holiday break from General Hospital. But just two days later, drat. Things took a turn for the unfortunate.
Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]

We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'

Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....

