Bold & Beautiful Preview: Will Sheila Really Kill Bill?
Will Bill wind up paying the ultimate price for protecting Sheila?. Those who’ve watched The Bold and the Beautiful for any length of time might have found themselves wondering if what they saw last week was a dream sequence. After all, the show has a history of faking viewers out with huge plot twists which turn out to be fantasy sequences. Heck, only a few short weeks ago we watched Thomas making out with Hope… only to find out the designer was only fantasizing about his literal dream woman.
Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder
If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
It’s Time: Bold & Beautiful Needs to Bring In the Only Characters Who Could Save Steffy and Finn From Sheila
If you think about it, you know which ones they are, too. At this point, fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have largely given up. They’re sighing exasperatedly, rolling their eyes and assuming that if everything from attempted-murder charges to a jailbreak to common sense hasn’t been able to stop Sheila, nothing will. But it ain’t necessarily so.
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!
What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
Holy Friday Cliffhanger! Bold & Beautiful Just Dropped a Bombshell That’ll Make Next Week Must-See TV
For weeks, Bold & Beautiful fans have been trying to figure out exactly what’s going on with Bill. Sure, the guy’s been something of a loser in love — despite being rich, powerful and handsome in equal measure. But would loneliness really be enough to push him into the arms of Sheila Carter?
Has Sheila Carter Done Something to Bill Spencer on B&B?
Sheila Carter has pulled off the Bold and the Beautiful comeback of the century by avoiding prison for shooting both her son Finn and her daughter-in-law Steffy and escaping from prison. She hasn’t done this alone, of course. Media mogul Bill Spencer has been pulling strings and championing the naughty nurse to help her every step of the way.
General Hospital’s Big Maternity Reveal Raises Even Bigger Questions
It was the week on General Hospital that fans have been waiting for what feels like forever to play out, the reveal that Nina is Willow’s mother. The stuff hit the fan, and likely will continue to for weeks to come. Sure there were a few other storyline developments this week, and the hook was almost nowhere to be found, but the Carly-Nina-Willow story was the rightful dominant focus. Let’s dig into all the juicy drama that played out.
Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Is About to Get the Grandmother of All Reasons to Return to Young & Restless
Ever since we learned that Bold & Beautiful‘s Sheila and Bill had teamed up, we (and pretty much everyone else on the show) have been trying to figure out how in the world this happened. We may have finally gotten a hint of that last week, and if we’re right, the next question is how long can this duo last?
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Is Steffy Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' heroine Steffy Forrester is a popular character from the CBS soap opera.
What Is Wrong With Bill on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Bill Spencer's relationship with Sheila Carter it raising concern among his loved ones.
First Bill and Sheila, and Now This! WTH Is Going On With Bold & Beautiful?!?
Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are kind of used to watching with a look of stunned disbelief. The show has, after all, had Thomas mack on a mannequin, killed and resurrected both Finn and Li in a matter of weeks, allowed Ridge to pull a wife-swap on the advice of a pinecone, paired Bill with Sheila (?!?) and gave the madwoman a Get Out of Jail Free card because of… reasons.
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
Days of Our Lives Preview: Salem Barely Has Time to Mourn Kate When a Second Tragedy Strikes
In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of January 9 – 13, the new year brings two shocking deaths. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Last week, Kristen went into a panic when Rachel was kidnapped, only to soon learn it was Brady who orchestrated the kidnapping. He and Eric were hoping to force Kristen to give up the orchid so they could cure Kate, Kayla and Marlena from Oprheus’ toxin. After arguing, and Kristen even threatening to let the women die, she caved and went to get the orchid. However, it had been stolen!
We Should’ve Seen It Coming — But Didn’t! Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila Has Someone Fighting Even Harder for Her Than Bill
Like The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Steffy and Finn, we went into Sheila’s hearings with a few assumptions firmly in place. Like fans, we found ourselves thinking, “Even if Steffy and Finn don’t testify against Sheila, surely she’ll still wind up behind bars. After all… she broke out of prison!”
Deacon Makes a Huge Announcement — and Brooke Screams a Warning at Sheila
At Bill’s place, he tells Brooke that everything she’s saying is absolutely right. Brooke places her hand on his chest and tells him that he’s a good man and Sheila will just drag him down into her darkness. Her proximity seems to get to him. At Il...
General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Drops Bad News
It seems like only yesterday — but it was actually January 3 — that Nancy Lee Grahn was cheerfully sharing a video of herself taking a stroll in Cambria on her way to Carmel over her (and the whole cast and crew’s) holiday break from General Hospital. But just two days later, drat. Things took a turn for the unfortunate.
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]
We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
