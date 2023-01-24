The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will come fitted with the world’s first all-terrain run-flat supercar tires developed by Bridgestone

Read full article on original website
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
Ultra-rare Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Spec Nur Is Up For Grabs
At the time of writing, this 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R M-Spec Nur was already sitting at $450,000 on Bring a Trailer. That's already $50,000 more than a Spec Nur demanded in 2020, and it's going to be interesting to see where the final bid lands. The R34-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R...
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction
Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
The 5 Best Small Luxury SUVS According to Edmunds
Which small luxury SUVs are the best? The experts at Edmunds picked these five. The post The 5 Best Small Luxury SUVS According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
How Acura, BMW, Cadillac, and Porsche LMDh Engines Are So Different
Getty Some are V6s and some are V8s, but they all want to go fast as hell and not suffer any issues over the course of 24 hours.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Porsche Macan: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
The Porsche Macan returns as a 10Best winner after a year off. Part of the reason it's back is that it drives as though it belongs in our 10Best Cars competition, with a nimbleness rarely found among the higher-riding breed of vehicles. In GTS guise, where a twin-turbo V-6 engine cranks out a serious 434 horsepower, the Macan acts like an enlarged hot hatch, with ultrasharp steering complemented by a willing chassis. You're up higher than you are in Porsche's iconic sports cars, but you quickly forget you're piloting a roughly 4300-pound crossover when the 2.9-liter engine emits a raucous growl as the Macan scythes through corners with fleet-footed finesse.
fordauthority.com
North American 2024 Ford Ranger Spotted Without Camo
While the next-generation Ford Ranger is already on sale in select international markets, the all-new mid-size pickup has yet to launch in the U.S. – though that is set to happen this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, Ford Authority has spotted a couple of 2024 Ford Ranger prototypes testing in America, including a SuperCrew and a model wearing a long bed. But while both of those models were wearing heavy camo, this newly-spotted 2024 Ford Ranger is completely uncovered, giving us our best look yet at the North American version of the new pickup.
conceptcarz.com
Worldwide deliveries commence of the Lamborghini Urus S
The new Urus S combines performance, luxury and lifestyle versatility. Deliveries have started into markets worldwide of the new Lamborghini Urus S1; the replacement for the original Urus and the sister of the new Urus Performante2. The Urus S is powerful, sophisticated and versatile on all roads and in all conditions: it is the ultimate lifestyle Super SUV.
conceptcarz.com
1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider to Lead Gooding & Company's Amelia Island Auctions Alongside Stable of the Finest Ferraris
The star car of the auctions will be a one-off 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider, joined by a 250 GT Tour de France Berlinetta, a 250 MM Vignale Spider, and other examples of Maranello's finest models. Leading international auction house Gooding & Company has unveiled the star car...
3 of the Best Compact Plug-in Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact plug-in hybrid SUV it's important to do your research. Here are some options you may want to consider. The post 3 of the Best Compact Plug-in Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Bentley Continental GT Azure
70th Birthday of famous heritage car celebrated with modern interpretation. • Iconic 1953 Grand Tourer inspires one-off Continental GT Azure. •Historic specification based on Bentley's own R-Type Continental – JAS 949 – on its 70th birthday. •Recreated through the use of Mulliner's Personal Commissioning Guide – the doorway...
