The JV2 Hillmen traveled to Barneveld and came away with a hard fought win. The eagles hung with the hillmen in the first half only trailing by 4 at half. The Hillmen stepped up the full court pressure to start the second half to separate the score on an 18-0 run. The full court press was to much for the Eagles has they turned the ball over multiple times allowing the Hillmen to get some easy fast break points. The Hillmen was lead by freshman Brycen Carl with 19 and sophomore Zach Ludlum with 12. Seven other Hillmen found their way into the scoring column. The JV2 improves to 7-4 on the year and will host the dodgers of Dodgeville on Thursday night at 6 pm.

BARNEVELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO