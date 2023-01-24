Read full article on original website
Boys JV2 Basketball beats Barneveld 62 – 38
The JV2 Hillmen traveled to Barneveld and came away with a hard fought win. The eagles hung with the hillmen in the first half only trailing by 4 at half. The Hillmen stepped up the full court pressure to start the second half to separate the score on an 18-0 run. The full court press was to much for the Eagles has they turned the ball over multiple times allowing the Hillmen to get some easy fast break points. The Hillmen was lead by freshman Brycen Carl with 19 and sophomore Zach Ludlum with 12. Seven other Hillmen found their way into the scoring column. The JV2 improves to 7-4 on the year and will host the dodgers of Dodgeville on Thursday night at 6 pm.
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball falls to Aquinas 59 – 26
The Platteville JV girls ran into a hot shooting Aquinas team on Tuesday evening. Banked in three pointers and banked in free throws seemed to be a common theme. The Hillmen were led by Addie McNeill with three three-pointers (9 pts total). Other girls in the scoring column were Belle Rooney (4), Claire Huser (4), Maggie Grabandt (3), Yaqyr Goomey (2), Gabby Key (2), Jasmine Reuter (1) and Anna Pennekamp (1).
