Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
bkreader.com
Crown Heights Bodega Worker, 64, Thrown to Floor in Random Attack, Suspect Sought
Police are searching for a man who threw an employee of a Brooklyn bodega to the floor in a random attack earlier this month, authorities said. The incident happened at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, as a 64-year-old employee was stocking shelves inside […] Click here to view original web page at www.audacy.com.
Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire, killing her, a criminal complaint revealed. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire. Authorities didn’t […]
bkreader.com
Attempted Abduction of Young Boy from Gravesend Synagogue, Man in Custody
A man wearing traditional Jewish clothing allegedly tried to abduct a boy from a synagogue in Brooklyn. It happened on East 7th Street in the Gravesend section at 9:38 a.m. on Wednesday. The 9-year-old boy was attending a bris at the synagogue where the 42-year-old suspect was […] Click here...
Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting
NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
Police: Brooklyn deli owner punched, stabbed over stolen Snapple
Two people are wanted in an attack on a deli owner over a stolen Snapple in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, police say. The NYPD says a man and a woman tried to steal a Snapple drink Monday from the Deli & Grill on Bedford Avenue. Police say the 44-year-old owner tried...
Suspect arrested in slaying of woman who was tied up, burned alive in NYC: cops
Police arrested a suspect this week in the murder of a woman found burned to death inside a Brooklyn apartment more than two months ago. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was charged with murder and kidnapping Tuesday in connection to the heinous Nov. 11 slaying of 40-year-old Sugerys Ramirez — with whom he was in an unspecified domestic relationship, authorities said. Ramirez was discovered unconscious inside a second-floor apartment in a building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills following an early-morning blaze, cops said. Duffie is accused of tying her up and setting her on fire, burning her alive, authorities said. She was pronounced dead by EMS workers. A death certificate for Ramirez, released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, revealed that she died of “homicidal violence, including thermal injuries,” police said Wednesday. Police have described her as a squatter. Another person suffered minor injuries in the blaze but refused medical attention, the FDNY said. A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, had responded to the inferno. Duffie’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.
Driver of BMW sentenced in drunken wreck on Gowanus that killed Staten Island woman, 30
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man was sentenced to two to six years in prison in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a drunken crash that killed a 30-year-old Greenridge woman in March of 2021. Mark Dookhan, 32, of Meiers Corners, had pleaded guilty on...
bkreader.com
Prospect Lefferts Gardens man indicted for allegedly building ghost guns in his apartment: DA
A Prospect Lefferts Gardens man has been indicted for allegedly purchasing parts for and building ghost guns, the Brooklyn DA announced Wednesday. A Prospect Lefferts Gardens man has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns in his apartment with parts he purchased online, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
Second suspect arrested in Manhattan murder of woman, 74, found bound and gagged: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The second person sought by the NYPD in connection to the murder of a 74-year-old woman found bound and gagged inside her Upper West Side apartment was arrested late Tuesday, according to authorities. Terrence Moore, 53, was taken into custody without incident after being tracked by surveillance video to […]
Mom thwarts kidnapper from taking her 9-year-old son in Brooklyn: police
HOMECREST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mom stopped a man from kidnapping her 9-year-old son in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, police said. The suspect tried to pull the child out of a synagogue at 1848 East Seventh Street in Homecrest at around 9:10 a.m. before the mom stepped in at the doorway to prevent the abduction, according […]
Brooklyn community begs for justice after 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Coney Island
Nyheem Wright's heartbroken mom says there are lessons here for a neighborhood that has struggled with youth violence.
Man, 25, fatally shot in head in the Bronx
The NYPD is searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed inside a Bronx housing complex late Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Community mourns teenager fatally stabbed in Coney Island
NEW YORK -- There are calls for justice for a teenager who was fatally stabbed in Coney Island, Brooklyn.The community came together Tuesday to remember 17-year-old Nyheem Wright.His mother says last week, he was chased down and stabbed by a group of teenagers.She believes he was targeted for defending a girl the group was after."I am very angry because I lost my son, and y'all don't understand what they took from me. They took a lot from me and his brother. They took a lot. His twin brother is lost. And it's not fair, and I want justice ... All who is involved, I want them arrested," she said.The teenager, one of nine brothers, was graduating early from high school and would have been the first in the family to earn a high school diploma.
NYPD questions stepfather following death of 15-year-old at Parkchester home
Police believe that there was a fight between the two.
NYPD: Woman, 33, stabbed on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed early on Wednesday morning in Stapleton, according to the NYPD. The incident occurred during a dispute, and the woman’s former boyfriend is sought for questioning, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. A 33-year-old victim was slashed in...
CAUGHT: 28-year-old man arrested for stealing from cars while owners were in New City church
The suspect, who police recognized from prior incidents, was seen trying to open people's cars right in front of the officers.
NBC New York
Arrest Made in 1994 Cold Case Killing of Harlem Mother and Daughter
Police finally have a break in a cold case double murder of a mother and daughter in Harlem from nearly 30 years ago. Larry Atkinson was arrested Monday and accused of strangling the two women back in 1994, according to police. Sarah and Sharon Roberts were found dead inside a...
Police: Man found fatally shot in the head at Morrisania Houses
A man was found dead at the Morrisania Houses late Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.
Violent Felon Who Slashed Man Inside LIC Nightclub Sentenced to 18 Years to Life in Prison
A violent felon who slashed a man in the neck inside a Long Island City strip club nearly four years ago has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office. Bobby Dee Cruz, 35, was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24, having been...
2nd man wanted in in murder of 74-year-old on Upper West Side
Police in New York City are searching for a second man after a 74-year-old woman was found tied up and dead in her apartment.
Comments / 0