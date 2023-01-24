ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Brooklyn man allegedly burns woman alive

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man allegedly lit a woman on fire, killing her, a criminal complaint revealed.  Lashawn Duffie, 28, was arrested Tuesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, death of Sugerys Ramirez. The 40-year-old woman’s body was found in a Van Siclen Avenue home near Fulton Place after a fire.  Authorities didn’t […]
Shore News Network

Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting

NEW YORK, NY -On Tuesday, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed while visiting the Morrisania Houses on Washington Avenue in the Bronx of the New York City Housing Authority. Police said Randall Timber was found by officers responding to a shots-fired 911 call unresponsive and unconscious when they arrived at the first-floor apartment. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. FNDY EMS responded and declared Timber dead at the scene. His killer was able to flee before the police arrived. At this time, there have been no arrests made. No suspect information was released by The post Argument aat NYCHA’s Morrisania Houses apartment leads to shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York Post

Suspect arrested in slaying of woman who was tied up, burned alive in NYC: cops

Police arrested a suspect this week in the murder of a woman found burned to death inside a Brooklyn apartment more than two months ago. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was charged with murder and kidnapping Tuesday in connection to the heinous Nov. 11 slaying of 40-year-old Sugerys Ramirez — with whom he was in an unspecified domestic relationship, authorities said.  Ramirez was discovered unconscious inside a second-floor apartment in a building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills following an early-morning blaze, cops said.  Duffie is accused of tying her up and setting her on fire, burning her alive, authorities said. She was pronounced dead by EMS workers.  A death certificate for Ramirez, released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, revealed that she died of “homicidal violence, including thermal injuries,” police said Wednesday. Police have described her as a squatter. Another person suffered minor injuries in the blaze but refused medical attention, the FDNY said.  A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, had responded to the inferno. Duffie’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday. 
bkreader.com

Prospect Lefferts Gardens man indicted for allegedly building ghost guns in his apartment: DA

A Prospect Lefferts Gardens man has been indicted for allegedly purchasing parts for and building ghost guns, the Brooklyn DA announced Wednesday. A Prospect Lefferts Gardens man has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns in his apartment with parts he purchased online, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
CBS New York

Community mourns teenager fatally stabbed in Coney Island

NEW YORK -- There are calls for justice for a teenager who was fatally stabbed in Coney Island, Brooklyn.The community came together Tuesday to remember 17-year-old Nyheem Wright.His mother says last week, he was chased down and stabbed by a group of teenagers.She believes he was targeted for defending a girl the group was after."I am very angry because I lost my son, and y'all don't understand what they took from me. They took a lot from me and his brother. They took a lot. His twin brother is lost. And it's not fair, and I want justice ... All who is involved, I want them arrested," she said.The teenager, one of nine brothers, was graduating early from high school and would have been the first in the family to earn a high school diploma.
