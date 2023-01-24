Read full article on original website
Full List of NATO Countries Sending Tanks to Ukraine
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced Berlin would deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, after appearing reluctant to do so.
kalkinemedia.com
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run - Kalkine Media
LONDON (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds,...
Missing ‘X-Factor’ Star Feared Dead
The search for missing X-Factor star Levi Davis has taken a heartbreaking turn. After learning new information, the investigator in charge of the case believes that the 24-year-old is dead. Davis, who appeared in seven 2019 X-Factor: Celebrity episodes, disappeared while he was visiting Barcelona on October 29. His family...
kalkinemedia.com
Paul tops Shelton at Australian Open, faces Djokovic next
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul received a lot less attention than his younger, less-experienced, opponent, Ben Shelton, heading into their all-American quarterfinal at the Australian Open. Perhaps that was a product of the fascination with the out-of-nowhere Shelton: Just 20, and less than a year after winning an...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. reiterates support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday reiterated its support for both Finland and Sweden joining NATO at the earliest opportunity, after Helsinki said a pause was needed in trilateral talks with Turkey on the Nordic countries' application to join the military alliance. State Department spokesperson Ned...
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey condemns Quran protest in the Netherlands
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry said Tuesday it summoned the Dutch ambassador following a demonstration targeting Islam’s holy book, days after a similar protest in Sweden tensed relations. Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, on Sunday tore pages out of...
