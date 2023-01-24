ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New York Post

This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown

Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another ­hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Basement apartment pilot fizzles, showing need for state action

Only five of 800 basement apartment owners who expressed interest in a program to legalize those units ultimately participated, city officials said Tuesday. The main reasons were cost and zoning that made converting basement units infeasible. The pandemic further complicated such efforts, said Kim Darga, a deputy commissioner at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side

Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Adelaide Polsinelli Hired to Sell Flatbush Multifamily Package

Adelaide Polsinelli, Vice Chairman of Compass, a publically traded, technology-driven, real estate platform, has been exclusively retained to market for sale a portfolio of multi-family and retail buildings. They are ideally located on Nostrand Avenue, just one block from the Church Street subway hub, in Flatbush, one of Brooklyn’s most vibrant and rapidly expanding neighborhoods.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar

The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident

Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

