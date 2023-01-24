Read full article on original website
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams unveils proposal to convert Midtown offices into apartments
In his second annual address as mayor, Adams is proposing to rezone a portion of Midtown Manhattan for housing. The mayor’s plan comes as housing development trails in Manhattan. [ more › ]
Exclusive: NYC to develop new revitalization plan for Staten Island’s North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) has been tireless in her push to have city officials reassess their approach to her district, and it seems someone might finally be listening. Mayor Eric Adams is set to announce the early stages of a new comprehensive plan...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 53 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 53 newly constructed apartments at 1010 Pacific St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from $56,983 to $138,840 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,576 for a studio. There are 39 one-bedroom units available, which can accommodate up...
Mayor Adams outlines 'Working People's Agenda' in State of the City
The mayor's agenda for New York City in 2023 rests on four pillars: jobs, safety, housing and care.
How a plan to build new housing in Harlem morphed into a truck depot
Lot on West 145th Street in Harlem, between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Lenox Avenue, where a builder plans a truck depot after first proposing new housing, including affordable units. When the member of the City Council drove a hard bargain for more below-market apartments, the builder took a different course. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? Mayor Adams Announces New Initiative That Offers NYC Communities a Seat at the Table
On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams gathered with leaders of a dozen local religious and cultural organizations at the Marlene Meyerson Jewish Community Center on Manhattan’s Upper West Side to announce his latest plan for building religious and racial unity: By sharing a meal. The initiative, “Breaking...
East New York residents fed up as loud neighbors continue clamoring
The residents tell News 12 they've been trying to get help quieting their noisy neighbors for over a year now at 530 Hegeman Ave.
This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown
Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
bkreader.com
Park Slope’s SoulCycle Closes Abruptly, Breaks Lease and is Getting Sued for $393K
SoulCycle owes a Flatbush Avenue landlord $393,000 after abruptly closing their business doors, reports Patch. The civil complaint, filed in Brooklyn court systems last week, accuses the fitness company of breaking their lease in their walk-up second-floor indoor cycling studio. The studio stopped paying rent in January 2022, but it...
therealdeal.com
Basement apartment pilot fizzles, showing need for state action
Only five of 800 basement apartment owners who expressed interest in a program to legalize those units ultimately participated, city officials said Tuesday. The main reasons were cost and zoning that made converting basement units infeasible. The pandemic further complicated such efforts, said Kim Darga, a deputy commissioner at the...
pix11.com
Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side
Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
bkreader.com
City Harvest Swings Open The Doors To Its New Sunset Park HQ With Plans to Distribute 75M Pounds of Food
For the first in City Harvest’s 40-year history, the organization has brought all its operations to one 150,000-square-foot facility in Sunset Park, reports NY 1. The new City Harvest Cohen Community Food Rescue Center is now expected to rescue and deliver over 75 million pounds of food this year.
New York City works to count homeless residents living on streets
Mayor Adams joined workers in Midtown Manhattan to kick off the city's annual Homeless Outreach Population Estimate (H.O.P.E.) Count.
New York City public housing chair set to resign
Gregory Russ has led the beleaguered public housing authority since 2019. NYCHA Chairman Greg Russ will formally step down from the role Thursday, the agency said. [ more › ]
rew-online.com
Adelaide Polsinelli Hired to Sell Flatbush Multifamily Package
Adelaide Polsinelli, Vice Chairman of Compass, a publically traded, technology-driven, real estate platform, has been exclusively retained to market for sale a portfolio of multi-family and retail buildings. They are ideally located on Nostrand Avenue, just one block from the Church Street subway hub, in Flatbush, one of Brooklyn’s most vibrant and rapidly expanding neighborhoods.
Under Eric Adams, a Rikers Island Unit That Protected Trans Women Has Collapsed
In December 2021, as Christmas was approaching, a trio of trans women decided to bring some holiday cheer to their dorm at the Rose M. Singer Center, a jail complex on the northern edge of Rikers Island. They were going to have a ball.The stage was nothing special, a small beige floor in front of rows of cold metal...
Despite new laws, NYC will require homeless youth to go into adult shelters to access rent vouchers
The city requires New Yorkers to stay in DSS shelters for 90 days before they can apply for a CityFHEPS voucher.. Two 2021 laws were supposed to prevent young people from entering adult shelters just to get housing vouchers. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
NYPD commander transferred from Brooklyn precinct over community backlash gets promotion
An NYPD commander transferred out of his command two years ago after community activists campaigned against him is about to be promoted to deputy chief, the Daily News has learned. Inspector John Mastronardi will be bumped up in rank during a promotion ceremony on Friday, NYPD officials confirmed. Mastronardi, 46,...
Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar
The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident
Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
