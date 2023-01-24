ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

bkreader.com

Prospect Lefferts Gardens man indicted for allegedly building ghost guns in his apartment: DA

A Prospect Lefferts Gardens man has been indicted for allegedly purchasing parts for and building ghost guns, the Brooklyn DA announced Wednesday. A Prospect Lefferts Gardens man has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns in his apartment with parts he purchased online, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Multiple Attempted Muggings Reported in Crown Heights

In response to multiple attempted muggings in Crown Heights, Shomrim has alerted the community to be extra vigilant until the suspected perpetrators are apprehended. At 2:08 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, Shomrim responded to a third-party call which reported a man was in distress at in the vicinity […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Above The Curtain: A Brooklyn Flyman Looks Back on His Career

Operating a fly system in a theater on Broadway used to involve several crew members in the wings pulling ropes connected to rows of steel beams high above the proscenium arch. The ropes were counterweighted, allowing people to move elaborate set pieces, large props, or even people connected to the beams offstage safely and silently. In the age of automation, little has changed about the machinations of this process except that now it is a one man show. Stationed at a desk high above stage in the wings of the Hudson Theater, sits Tom Gordon, the theater's House Flyman, capable of moving any number of set pieces without ever touching a rope. A necklace of red, blue, green, and yellow bulbs wraps around the stem of his monitor, each color corresponding to a chronological list of cues on his screen. Before each show, Gordon and the Head Carpenter run the cue list, communicating through headsets.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Prospect And Crown Heights Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists

Two chefs from Prospect Heights and Crown Heights restaurants are in the running to be named the best of New York. The James Beard Foundation announced semifinalists on Wednesday for its coveted awards, naming both Nasim Alikhani, of Persian hot spot Sofreh, and Eric See, of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

NYC Scholarship Month: What New York Families Should Know￼

January marks NYC Scholarship Month in New York City, an opportunity for more than 70,000 families of kindergartners and first graders to activate and view their new NYC Scholarship accounts, each of which is funded with a $100 seed investment. The accounts are provided through NYC Kids RISE, a nonprofit organization that manages the Save for College Program in partnership with the NYC Department of Education and the City of New York. The new class of kindergartners and first graders nearly doubles the total number of families participating in the college and career savings program across New York City to a total of approximately 145,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

BRIC Opens 2 Thought-Provoking Art Shows, Both Free

Dozens of art lovers braved the rain Wednesday to catch the opening night of two exciting new contemporary art exhibitions at BRIC: One exploring myths of the "American dream" and the other a deeply personal film and collection of drawings based on old photographs. Artist Buzz Slutzky's solo...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Op-Ed: The Future of Women’s Rights and Health￼

By Dr. Wilcox, Dr. Allen, Dr. Morse and Dr. Hayes, all physicians at the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and NYC Health and Hospitals. January 22nd marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that made abortion a constitutional right. It is painful to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

