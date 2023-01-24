Operating a fly system in a theater on Broadway used to involve several crew members in the wings pulling ropes connected to rows of steel beams high above the proscenium arch. The ropes were counterweighted, allowing people to move elaborate set pieces, large props, or even people connected to the beams offstage safely and silently. In the age of automation, little has changed about the machinations of this process except that now it is a one man show. Stationed at a desk high above stage in the wings of the Hudson Theater, sits Tom Gordon, the theater’s House Flyman, capable of moving any number of set pieces without ever touching a rope. A necklace of red, blue, green, and yellow bulbs wraps around the stem of his monitor, each color corresponding to a chronological list of cues on his screen. Before each show, Gordon and the Head Carpenter run the cue list, communicating through headsets.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO