FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
bkreader.com
Crown Heights Bodega Worker, 64, Thrown to Floor in Random Attack, Suspect Sought
Police are searching for a man who threw an employee of a Brooklyn bodega to the floor in a random attack earlier this month, authorities said. The incident happened at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, as a 64-year-old employee was stocking shelves inside […] Click here to view original web page at www.audacy.com.
bkreader.com
Attempted Abduction of Young Boy from Gravesend Synagogue, Man in Custody
A man wearing traditional Jewish clothing allegedly tried to abduct a boy from a synagogue in Brooklyn. It happened on East 7th Street in the Gravesend section at 9:38 a.m. on Wednesday. The 9-year-old boy was attending a bris at the synagogue where the 42-year-old suspect was […] Click here...
bkreader.com
Prospect Lefferts Gardens man indicted for allegedly building ghost guns in his apartment: DA
A Prospect Lefferts Gardens man has been indicted for allegedly purchasing parts for and building ghost guns, the Brooklyn DA announced Wednesday. A Prospect Lefferts Gardens man has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns in his apartment with parts he purchased online, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
bkreader.com
Multiple Attempted Muggings Reported in Crown Heights
In response to multiple attempted muggings in Crown Heights, Shomrim has alerted the community to be extra vigilant until the suspected perpetrators are apprehended. At 2:08 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, Shomrim responded to a third-party call which reported a man was in distress at in the vicinity […] Click here to view original web page at hamodia.com.
bkreader.com
BK Motorist Who Mowed Down Motorcyclist Charged With Murder; 2 Were in Heated Fight
A Brooklyn driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist before his car overturned purposely rammed his victim after having a heated fight a few minutes before the crash, police said Saturday. Derrick McCarthy, 27, is facing murder charges for the Oct. 17, 2021 crash on Ralph Ave. at Clarendon Ave. in...
bkreader.com
Burglary spree: Serial fridge thieves target high-end homes in Brooklyn
Police are searching for a pair of burglars who have been stealing refrigerators and washing machines from high-end residential buildings in Bushwick. The weekslong spree has netted the duo at […] Click here to view original web page at www.audacy.com.
bkreader.com
NYPD commander transferred from Brooklyn precinct over community backlash gets promotion
An NYPD commander transferred out of his command two years ago after community activists campaigned against him is about to be promoted to deputy chief, the Daily News has learned. Inspector John Mastronardi will be bumped up in rank during a promotion ceremony on Friday, NYPD officials confirmed. Mastronardi, 46,...
bkreader.com
Here’s How Bay Ridge Council Member Outraged Over Cuts to Bus Services is Fighting Back
Council member Justin Brannan is voicing his concerns about the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s plans to alter several Brooklyn bus routes. On Jan. 23, the councilman announced his plans to spearhead a community campaign against service cuts outlined in MTA’s draft Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign plan. “We can’t sit...
bkreader.com
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? Mayor Adams Announces New Initiative That Offers NYC Communities a Seat at the Table
On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams gathered with leaders of a dozen local religious and cultural organizations at the Marlene Meyerson Jewish Community Center on Manhattan’s Upper West Side to announce his latest plan for building religious and racial unity: By sharing a meal. The initiative, “Breaking...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Author Turns Grandfather’s Holocaust Story of Survival and Resistance Into Novel For Young Audiences
Eight decades after six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, the tragedy is fading from living memory at an alarming rate, with few survivors now around to tell their stories. For young people today, the atrocity can seem like an artifact of distant history, even amid rising anti-Semitism in...
bkreader.com
Above The Curtain: A Brooklyn Flyman Looks Back on His Career
Operating a fly system in a theater on Broadway used to involve several crew members in the wings pulling ropes connected to rows of steel beams high above the proscenium arch. The ropes were counterweighted, allowing people to move elaborate set pieces, large props, or even people connected to the beams offstage safely and silently. In the age of automation, little has changed about the machinations of this process except that now it is a one man show. Stationed at a desk high above stage in the wings of the Hudson Theater, sits Tom Gordon, the theater’s House Flyman, capable of moving any number of set pieces without ever touching a rope. A necklace of red, blue, green, and yellow bulbs wraps around the stem of his monitor, each color corresponding to a chronological list of cues on his screen. Before each show, Gordon and the Head Carpenter run the cue list, communicating through headsets.
bkreader.com
Prospect And Crown Heights Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists
Two chefs from Prospect Heights and Crown Heights restaurants are in the running to be named the best of New York. The James Beard Foundation announced semifinalists on Wednesday for its coveted awards, naming both Nasim Alikhani, of Persian hot spot Sofreh, and Eric See, of […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
bkreader.com
City Harvest Swings Open The Doors To Its New Sunset Park HQ With Plans to Distribute 75M Pounds of Food
For the first in City Harvest’s 40-year history, the organization has brought all its operations to one 150,000-square-foot facility in Sunset Park, reports NY 1. The new City Harvest Cohen Community Food Rescue Center is now expected to rescue and deliver over 75 million pounds of food this year.
bkreader.com
NYC Scholarship Month: What New York Families Should Know￼
January marks NYC Scholarship Month in New York City, an opportunity for more than 70,000 families of kindergartners and first graders to activate and view their new NYC Scholarship accounts, each of which is funded with a $100 seed investment. The accounts are provided through NYC Kids RISE, a nonprofit organization that manages the Save for College Program in partnership with the NYC Department of Education and the City of New York. The new class of kindergartners and first graders nearly doubles the total number of families participating in the college and career savings program across New York City to a total of approximately 145,000.
bkreader.com
BRIC Opens 2 Thought-Provoking Art Shows, Both Free
Dozens of art lovers braved the rain Wednesday to catch the opening night of two exciting new contemporary art exhibitions at BRIC: One exploring myths of the “American dream” and the other a deeply personal film and collection of drawings based on old photographs. Artist Buzz Slutzky’s solo...
bkreader.com
BK Nets Player Ben Simmons Teams Up With Nonprofit to Provide New Coats to Children
Brooklyn Nets player Ben Simmons recently partnered with nonprofit organization Operation Warm to provide brand-new coats to children. During his annual Ben Simmons Coat Giveback event — which took place at Brooklyn’s PS 124 Silas B Dutcher Elementary — Simmons gifted new warm winter coats to over 2,600 local kids in total.
bkreader.com
Op-Ed: The Future of Women’s Rights and Health￼
By Dr. Wilcox, Dr. Allen, Dr. Morse and Dr. Hayes, all physicians at the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and NYC Health and Hospitals. January 22nd marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that made abortion a constitutional right. It is painful to...
bkreader.com
Sounding the Alarm: The Flatlands Volunteer Ambulance Corps Needs Volunteers, Funds
The Flatlands Volunteer Ambulance and First Aid Corps, which has been serving Brooklynites in need for more than 47 years, now needs help itself, reports The Canarsie Courier. The organization serves just under 200,000 residents across Bergen Beach, Flatlands, Marine Park, Mill Basin and Mill Island, with only two ambulances.
