LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to score 40 points against all 30 teams

On March 27, 2004, the New Jersey Nets allowed a 19-year-old LeBron James to score a then-career high 41 points on them in the 69th game of his career, when he was a rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets were obviously disappointed with the three-point defeat and the performance that led to it, but they can now take some measure of solace in the fact that James, 19 years later, has now done that against every single team in the NBA.
LeBron James's Son Bronny Following in His Footsteps, Selected for Prestigious All American Games

Twenty years earlier, LeBron was named to the highly-selective annual showcase of high school basketball players Bronny James may still be deciding where he's going to college, but the basketball standout is headed for the McDonald's All American Game! The Sierra Canyon, Calif. high school senior — and eldest son of LeBron James — has been named to the roster for the prestigious annual showcase, held this March in Houston. The 6-foot-3 guard is one of 24 male athletes nationwide to have nabbed the honor, and he follows in...
