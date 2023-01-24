Read full article on original website
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Jake Paul Finalizes February Fight With Tommy Fury
Third time’s the charm for the fight between the two high-profile boxers.
