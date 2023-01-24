Read full article on original website
Related
Machine translation startup predicts humanity's impending obsolescence
The rate at which machine translation improves is used to predict when the technological singularity will happen.
KOLs: Combining the Best of Google and LinkedIn
KOL is a website that finds and ranks people for any topic.
The History Of Computers
In the beginning, computers were nothing more than simple machines used to perform basic calculations. They were used primarily by scientists and mathematicians, and were large and unwieldy, taking up entire rooms.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Three robot sisters could become ‘the face of AI’ in 2023 and change your mind about creepy humanoids
THREE robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. According to CNN, three humanoid robots - named Sophia, Grace, and Desdemona - could become the "friendly faces of AI." Artificial intelligence and robots...
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Truth over horrifying theory that Facebook ‘listens through your microphone’ revealed
FACEBOOK has been dogged for years by claims that the popular app listens to conversations. Multiple users say they've noticed that ads mysteriously appear soon after talking about a specific topic or brand. For example, a paranoid coffee shop owner alleged in 2021 that "they listen" after her app began...
ChatGPT Is Just the Beginning – AI Is Quietly Reshaping Every Aspect of Your Life
ChatGPT became a viral sensation upon its release to the public on Nov. 30, 2022. It hit over 1 million users in under a week and has only continued to grow, with hundreds of companies using its application programming interface (API) integrations to create or improve their products. While ChatGPT...
Engadget
Google lays off most employees part of its Area 120 incubator
Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
Print Magazine
Are You the Next Big Thing? Enter the PRINT Awards’ Student Category!
Are you currently attending art school? Is your work attracting raves from teachers and envious glares from peers? Do you get a huge glimmer of pride scanning through your own portfolio? You might just be in your “I knew them when…” phase. You’re the kind of design student who will leave a mark on your alma mater, who can’t help but enhance the looks of everything you come in contact with, who’s ready to make waves in the real world. You’re perfect for the Student category of the PRINT Awards!
Bloggers are making thousands per month with Display ads
Bloggers are constantly looking for ways to monetize their content and one popular method is through display ads. Two platforms that have gained significant traction in this space are Mediavine and Ezoic. In a This Online World article, a blogger stated the following regarding making money through display ads on their blog, “I started making over $1,000 per month in Mediavine revenue. Fast forward two years, and my Mediavine earnings now range from $7,000 to $9,500 per month”. They also provided Mediavine reports to show their income.
Free Webinar | February 15: How to Build and Elevate A Black-Owned Brand
Join us for this free webinar as executive leader in public relations and brand elevation, Zakiya Larry, shares with us actionable tips to shape and grow a Black-owned brand that stands out and lasts. Register now →
Researchers reveal shapeshifting humanoid robots that can turn themselves into liquid
Researchers have created humanoid, miniature robots that can shapeshift and turn into liquid.The breakthrough could allow for the creation of more robots that can shift between liquid and solid, allowing them to be used in a variety of situations.Researchers demonstrated the capability by having one of the robots turn liquid so that it could escape from a small prison that had been held in.In other demonstrations, the robots were able to jump over moats, climb walls, and split in half so that the two pieces could work together to move objects – before coalescing together again.They are also magnetic and can...
msn.com
ChatGPT Will Be Everywhere in 2023
Chatbots aren't new. They've existed in some form since as far back as the 1960s. But there's something special about ChatGPT, the conversational chatbot that's captivated investors, tech giants and the public since its November debut. The internet already abounds with ideas for how to put ChatGPT's human-like dialogue to...
Print Magazine
Don’t Forget to Enter Dieline Awards 2023
Dieline is the world’s leading website dedicated to the global packaging design community. With over 7 million unique pageviews per year, it provides our winners a platform to be seen and regarded by Dieline’s audience of practitioners, potential clients, brands, media, and business stakeholders around the world. For many individuals, agencies, and brands, winning a Dieline Award is a defining and elevating experience.
Print Magazine
What Matters to Arezoo Moseni
– Arezoo Moseni is an artist & community cultivator whose work is exhibited and collected by major institutions like Bibliothèque nationale de France and Brooklyn Museum. What is the thing you like doing most in the world?. Guiding my imagination, heart, and soul to fulfill my potential as an...
AI & Its Impact Within a Homogenous Society
Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to have a significant impact on everyday life in society. In the workplace, AI has the potential to automate many tasks, leading to concerns about job displacement. AI+ is helping to spread awareness about the impact of AI in smart homes and the potential benefits it can bring.
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
Elon Musk Reacts As ChatGPT Aces Professional Exams
OpenAI‘s chatGPT — an AI-powered chatbot — passed some of the most challenging professional exams in the U.S. However, basic Math, which even a middle school student can solve, still doesn’t seem to be an area of expertise for the chatbot. What Happened: Ethan Mollick, associate...
Comments / 0