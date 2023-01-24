ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Vimy

The History Of Computers

In the beginning, computers were nothing more than simple machines used to perform basic calculations. They were used primarily by scientists and mathematicians, and were large and unwieldy, taking up entire rooms.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
FLORIDA STATE
Engadget

Google lays off most employees part of its Area 120 incubator

Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
Print Magazine

Are You the Next Big Thing? Enter the PRINT Awards’ Student Category!

Are you currently attending art school? Is your work attracting raves from teachers and envious glares from peers? Do you get a huge glimmer of pride scanning through your own portfolio? You might just be in your “I knew them when…” phase. You’re the kind of design student who will leave a mark on your alma mater, who can’t help but enhance the looks of everything you come in contact with, who’s ready to make waves in the real world. You’re perfect for the Student category of the PRINT Awards!
Nick Davis

Bloggers are making thousands per month with Display ads

Bloggers are constantly looking for ways to monetize their content and one popular method is through display ads. Two platforms that have gained significant traction in this space are Mediavine and Ezoic. In a This Online World article, a blogger stated the following regarding making money through display ads on their blog, “I started making over $1,000 per month in Mediavine revenue. Fast forward two years, and my Mediavine earnings now range from $7,000 to $9,500 per month”. They also provided Mediavine reports to show their income.
The Independent

Researchers reveal shapeshifting humanoid robots that can turn themselves into liquid

Researchers have created humanoid, miniature robots that can shapeshift and turn into liquid.The breakthrough could allow for the creation of more robots that can shift between liquid and solid, allowing them to be used in a variety of situations.Researchers demonstrated the capability by having one of the robots turn liquid so that it could escape from a small prison that had been held in.In other demonstrations, the robots were able to jump over moats, climb walls, and split in half so that the two pieces could work together to move objects – before coalescing together again.They are also magnetic and can...
msn.com

ChatGPT Will Be Everywhere in 2023

Chatbots aren't new. They've existed in some form since as far back as the 1960s. But there's something special about ChatGPT, the conversational chatbot that's captivated investors, tech giants and the public since its November debut. The internet already abounds with ideas for how to put ChatGPT's human-like dialogue to...
Print Magazine

Don’t Forget to Enter Dieline Awards 2023

Dieline is the world’s leading website dedicated to the global packaging design community. With over 7 million unique pageviews per year, it provides our winners a platform to be seen and regarded by Dieline’s audience of practitioners, potential clients, brands, media, and business stakeholders around the world. For many individuals, agencies, and brands, winning a Dieline Award is a defining and elevating experience.
Print Magazine

What Matters to Arezoo Moseni

– Arezoo Moseni is an artist & community cultivator whose work is exhibited and collected by major institutions like Bibliothèque nationale de France and Brooklyn Museum. What is the thing you like doing most in the world?. Guiding my imagination, heart, and soul to fulfill my potential as an...
HackerNoon

AI & Its Impact Within a Homogenous Society

Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to have a significant impact on everyday life in society. In the workplace, AI has the potential to automate many tasks, leading to concerns about job displacement. AI+ is helping to spread awareness about the impact of AI in smart homes and the potential benefits it can bring.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts As ChatGPT Aces Professional Exams

OpenAI‘s chatGPT — an AI-powered chatbot — passed some of the most challenging professional exams in the U.S. However, basic Math, which even a middle school student can solve, still doesn’t seem to be an area of expertise for the chatbot. What Happened: Ethan Mollick, associate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy