Read full article on original website
Related
homestyling.guru
12 Exhausting Days
#html-body [data-pb-style=QV9AQP9]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=EH1E16E]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0 0 20px;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=UM9NLD3]{margin:0;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=JHDEPRQ],#html-body [data-pb-style=SORG4HY]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=UM9NLD3]{border-style:none} }. We connected w/Kara before signing contracts on our house that had a small, dark galley kitchen “updated” over 40 years ago. After thousands of photos from Houzz & Pinterest, we designed our...
homestyling.guru
Seamless Process
#html-body [data-pb-style=UHOTJHH]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=CPXQSBD]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=B4I58WF],#html-body [data-pb-style=FG9F3V6]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=US897HF]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=CPXQSBD]{border-style:none} }. We originally found CliqStudios when I did a search online for inexpensive high quality cabinets. We are so lucky to have found CliqStudios – from start to finish, the process was seamless. I know...
homestyling.guru
Amazed At Level Of Quality
#html-body [data-pb-style=SSSOAP0]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=K8X9KIK]{margin:0 0 20px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=LRYW810],#html-body [data-pb-style=LWMK9NG]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=D0KYFI2]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=K8X9KIK]{border-style:none} }. When I decided to remodel my kitchen, it was definitely in the running for one of the ugliest kitchens I have ever seen. Prior to purchasing the house, it was used as...
homestyling.guru
Better Use Of Space!
#html-body [data-pb-style=LHOT33E]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=N6XXV1F]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=FTD10OE],#html-body [data-pb-style=TP8XNT6]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=JG0BJ3K]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=N6XXV1F]{border-style:none} }. We took our kitchen from early 1990’s ugly to a high-end, traditional and timeless space that will never go out of style. CliqStudios highlights include: custom-made pantry with rollouts and built-in microwave, elegant range...
Top Speed
This Custom Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Is Bonkers, But In A Great Way
The Hunter 350 is Royal Enfield’s newest addition to its largely successful 350cc roster, and the newbie is slowly but steadily gaining popularity. With fame also comes the attention of custom bikemakers, and K-Speed is one of the first shops to jump on the opportunity. As a result, the Thailand-based garage has transformed a Royal Enfield Hunter 350 into a bulked-up scrambler, which just might be the craziest RE Hunter yet.
homestyling.guru
End Result Incredible
#html-body [data-pb-style=NO00ITJ]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=PAEGQXS]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0 0 20px;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=L2FQC9T]{margin:0 0 30px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=FF8YWVR],#html-body [data-pb-style=X77QYF1]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=K0M96HF]{margin:0;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=BONOWN4],#html-body [data-pb-style=WIOQEL8]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=K0M96HF],#html-body [data-pb-style=L2FQC9T]{border-style:none} }. Our townhome kitchen was tired and in need of a total makeover. We wanted to follow the same basic footprint of the original kitchen, but enlarge...
homestyling.guru
A First-Time Renovation
#html-body [data-pb-style=YSUMXSM]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=FCJ4KQ3]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=HW3HHJL],#html-body [data-pb-style=RTYK3KK]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=XH3WY3Y]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=FCJ4KQ3]{border-style:none} }. For a first renovation, Nikki’s help was extremely vital for the basics of cabinet layout and figuring out the number of cabinets in relation to available/limited space I have to work on. I would...
homestyling.guru
Aren’t Enough Words
#html-body [data-pb-style=GAYN3PK]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=X58HEQX]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=KH6B73O],#html-body [data-pb-style=OQ969R0]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=P7D8ELR]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=X58HEQX]{border-style:none} }. My experience with CliqStudios was amazing. The cabinets even arrived a couple weeks earlier than expected! I ordered a couple samples of cabinets prior to making the choice of using CliqStudios for my Kitchen....
homestyling.guru
Terrazzo and character are in and grey is out, says designer
The new year holds excitement in interior design trends as we get to explore new styling or revisit old designs. Interior designer and stylist Liz Hayward takes a dive into the biggest trends she expects to see this year, as well as what’s no longer in. Earthy tones and...
homestyling.guru
Painted Gray Island Connects Open Floor Plan
#html-body [data-pb-style=U01MCA8]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=COVJR9H]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=CYEKVCJ],#html-body [data-pb-style=M4U93SJ]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=OMTELW7]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=COVJR9H]{border-style:none} }. Beautiful angled island in painted Blue gray connects kitchen to main living areas in newly remodeled open floor plan design. www.cliqstudios.com.
homestyling.guru
Historic Home Gets New Kitchen
#html-body [data-pb-style=YY3IOTF]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=EJ9PPGU]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=GYUYVOM],#html-body [data-pb-style=J896OVD]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=OX50JMC]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=EJ9PPGU]{border-style:none} }. Our historic home had an outdated, very yellow kitchen. To create counter space and large peninsula we removed the wall between the dining room and kitchen. Our designer Julia helped refine and unify my...
Shoppers Compare This Affordable $265 Stationary Bike to $3,000 Versions
Reviewers call it a “life saver” for making home workouts easy."
bikepacking.com
How Bikes Are Made: Understanding Different Welds (Video)
When it comes to steel bike frames and understanding how bikes are made, do you know the differences between lugged construction, fillet brazing, and TIG welding? Neil was wondering, so he asked frame builder Chris Besnia to explain. Find a demonstration and the pros and cons of each in our latest video…
homestyling.guru
Before and After: Gorgeous Green Kitchen Remodel
Imagine this…you finished remodeling your dream kitchen and then you noticed there is rippling in the wood flooring. After investigating, you find out that there is a plumbing issue that originated from under the sink. So now you have to redo your brand-new kitchen that you just spend months working on. That’s exactly what happened to my friends, Linda and Charlie. Linda gave me all of the details about the green kitchen remodel. And even some advice for anyone who wants to start their own kitchen project. Take a tour of the green kitchen remodel below.
Bikerumor
5DEV Titanium 104 BCD Chainrings Bring Made-in-USA Bike Bling
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The new Made-in-USA 5DEV Titanium Chainrings are said to last 3x longer than equivalent aluminum chainrings, which would certainly have to be the case given the $149.99 USD price tag. Available in a 104 BCD format only, the 5DEV Ti Chainrings are compatible with 4-bolt 104 BCD Spiders, eBikes, and the OChain Active Spider.
homestyling.guru
Wall Hooks for a Small Entry
It was making me crazy that I had no place to hang my crossbody bags, backpack, or hats when I’m coming and going so I ordered a set of wall hooks and installed them behind my front door at our house in Florida. I wanted something simple and minimalist,...
retrofitmagazine.com
Harness Provides Post-fall Relief in the Event of an Accident
Werner has announced the ProForm SP Full Body harness with SwitchPoint technology, designed for post-fall safety and rescue. The new high-performing harness was developed for specialized professionals and takes the Werner patented “Chair in the Air” technology to the next level by providing fast and easy activation before rescue workers arrive. It features a hip level deployment cord that makes activation simple and puts the suspended worker into a comfortable seated position with freedom of movement for improved rescue operations.
Bikerumor
Tairin Wheels Innovative S1 Silent Star Ratchet Hub Finally Announced
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Tairin Wheels is finally ready to sell you its innovative S1 Silent Star Ratchet Hub for $585 CAD. Inside, you’ll find a retracting face gear mechanism that completely dissociates the outboard ratchet of the freehub from the inboard ratchet of the hub while coasting, eliminating friction and thus, noise. Central to the design is the initiator mechanism that forces the two ratchets to engage during pedaling, a major benefit of which is a consistent 8 degree engagement angle with potential to reduce pedal feedback experienced on full suspension mountain bikes. All that, and it’s said to be virtually service-free.
Snag a Noco Jump Starter for Springtime With These Sweet Amazon Deals
NOCOWinter kill your battery? There's still hope with these high-powered boosters.
homestyling.guru
Designer profile: From expat childhood to high end interiors
Growing up as an expat, Brisbane based interior designer Keeley Green lived in Africa, Papua New Guinea and England which explains the global influence you can see in her work. “I would describe my aesthetic as comfortable elegance and it has an international feel too. It’s also very collected as I don’t like to use things from just one era,” says Keeley who spent her early years globetrotting before settling in Bundaberg where she married, had two children and worked as a property developer in the family business for 16 years.
Comments / 0