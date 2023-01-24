Here in Amarillo, I'd imagine every one of two homes has a humidifier in it. The air here is very dry, and it's so easy to have congestion issues. I know when I wake up in the morning, if I don't have my overhead fan running overnight at minimum, I can't breathe. It may be a bit different for me however as we lived in Austin for nearly eight years, and it's very humid there.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO