What is with the Weird and Cryptic Billboards I See in Amarillo?
I notice the billboards I see around Amarillo. Some people think they are outdated and an ineffective way to advertise. I disagree. Again, I pay attention to them. Maybe it's because that was part of my job at a company I used to work for. I mean I dealt with...
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
The Story of a Star Wars Star Whose Car Broke Down In Amarillo
Would you believe it if I told you that one of Hollywood's biggest stars actually spent a short time in Amarillo before making it onto the big screen?. If you haven't seen any of his work I highly recommend that you do so as soon as you finish reading this. Some of his works include but are not limited to Marriage Story, House of Gucchi, Lincoln, Silence, and most notably, the most recent Star Wars trilogies.
PHOTOS: The Wonderful World Of Color Inside This Quirky Amarillo Landmark
Amarillo has many historical homes. Some are over a hundred years old, others not so old, but very unique. In fact, chances are that you've seen this curious little home right by Amarillo College. That's the Harry Holland House. The Harry Holland House was built in 1937. Many have passed...
I’m Tired Of Young Hoodlums, Where’s A Good Bar In Amarillo For Old People?
In Austin, I had a great little sports bar that was within walking distance of my house. It was a great place for me to go after a day at work, or just in general if I wanted to grab a couple of cold ones. It was a quiet, laid-back...
athleticbusiness.com
Parents, Players Display Racist Behavior at Texas HS Basketball Game
A boys' varsity basketball game between Dalhart (Texas) High School and River Road High School last week descended into an ugly display of racism from both players and parents on the Dalhart side of the court. In a video supplied to The Daily Beast, a student from River Road in...
The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women to learn more about APD
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is looking to add more women to the force with a women’s recruiting event. It will be Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. They will have Concept 2 rowers on-site for anyone looking to see what the fitness […]
AFD: Cell Phone Is Culprit In North Amarillo Fire
Fire destroys an Amarillo home and damages another. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a home on the 800 block of South Florida, at 11:49 PM on Tuesday, January 24th after receiving multiple calls. When arriving on the scene, firefighters found a home with heavy smoke and fire from the front corner of the house.
Gallery: Pictures Of Amarillo’s First Snow Day of 2023
If you've been wondering where snow is, well here it is. We've had some occasions where we thought we were in for a snow and were left dissapointed (or happy depending on how you feel about snow). We've been aniticapting this for a week now and now that it's hit,...
You’re A Gamer? Amarillo Now Has A Place For You To Play.
When I was growing up, the excitement of getting out and playing with my friends after school is what I lived for. We'd run in the house, grab a quick snack, then head outside to get into whatever it was that day. A lot of times it was heading to...
KFDA
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile. Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth. She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the...
Amarillo Tap Water In Your Humidifier? It Might Make You Sick.
Here in Amarillo, I'd imagine every one of two homes has a humidifier in it. The air here is very dry, and it's so easy to have congestion issues. I know when I wake up in the morning, if I don't have my overhead fan running overnight at minimum, I can't breathe. It may be a bit different for me however as we lived in Austin for nearly eight years, and it's very humid there.
Bullets Fly in Another Amarillo Shooting, One Dead
It's no wonder that Amarillo was named one of the most dangerous cities in Texas. You would think that with a city our size, we wouldn't have the crime we do, WRONG! Our city's crime rate seems to be going up, up and up, every year. That's why each time...
When Food Trucks Play Nice and Collaborate Amarillo Wins
Amarillo really has progressed a whole heck of a lot. I remember when food trucks became a thing. There was not a whole heck of a lot of them. Now we could potentially find one on every street corner. It really is great for our city. Our Amarillo food truck...
Amarillo Parents Can Have a Night Out Without Feeling Guilty
It's a constant struggle being a parent. There is so much to do for your kids and with your kids that you sometimes forget about yourself. You need a break. You and your partner need to take a night away. Date nights are important to your relationship. So why do...
Here Are Some Of Amarillo’s Best Places To Find An Open Mic
I found myself with a little free time on a Sunday afternoon recently. I had heard about a Sunday jam session that takes place every week, and decided to go give it a shot. I'm glad I did. It was well worth my time. If you're looking for local music,...
When Donuts Are More of an Experience, New Amarillo Place to Open
Who is ready for a new place to get donuts here in Amarillo? I remember when the idea of anything different would not be heard of. I remember when Donut Stop ran Krispy Kreme out of Amarillo. We can be that way here in Amarillo. Not anymore. We like to...
CMBC Says Supply Dangerously Low, Urgent Need For Donations
Holidays and winter months are usually tough when it comes to blood donations. Adverse weather along with travel plans can cause donations to slow. Unfortunately, Amarillo has found itself in a tough situation. Coffee Memorial Blood Center put out a press release stating the blood supply is at critically low...
kgncnewsnow.com
Young People Scams In The Panhandle
Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
North Amarillo fire caused by candle ‘smoldering clothes’
Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Tuesday morning fire in north Amarillo reportedly caused by a candle being left unattended in a bedroom.
