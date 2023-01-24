ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

thorntonweather.com

Thursday in Thornton sees the sun return but, with some breezy winds

A bit of an improvement in the weather for today as we finally see fewer clouds and temperatures warm slightly. There will, however, also be some wind. Mostly sunny to sunny skies will be above through the daytime hours. High temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 30s. That is still cooler than normal but at least some improvement. Winds will be light this morning then become pretty breezy in the afternoon.
THORNTON, CO
thorntonweather.com

Wednesday continues the cold, may see some light snow

Another kind of ‘blah’ day for Thornton. We will see a good bit of cloud cover, cold temps and some snow that amounts to pretty much nothing. Mostly cloudy skies will be above for the majority of the day with maybe a bit of a break in coverage mid-day. High temperatures will top out near freezing with slightly breezy north winds making it feel colder.
THORNTON, CO
95 Rock KKNN

What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?

If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area

According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

CSP reminds drivers to move over after patrol cars hit

(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reminding drivers to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles, after two of their troopers’ patrol cars were hit within 24 hours during the recent snowstorm on Thursday, Jan. 19. CSP said the two crashes happened in Douglas County and Adams County while troopers were helping […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Mass shooting bill headed to Colorado legislature

It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. Bird flu plaguing city parks. City health officials...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

AirLife helicopter pilot headed to work arrested, charged with DUI

A Colorado AirLife helicopter pilot, described by sheriff's deputies as "unsteady" and "wobbling," was arrested earlier this month and charged with DUI as he was headed to apparently fly a medical helicopter from his work base in Lincoln County, according to a CBS News Colorado Investigation.AirLife Denver is the emergency medical care and critical care transport service of the HealthONE system of hospitals.Court and police records gathered by CBS News Colorado show that the Elbert County Sheriff's Office stopped Aaron Fouquette, 40, on the night of Jan. 7 as the veteran pilot was headed to work. Breath tests later showed...
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Dead birds found around Longmont

Deceased birds are being found throughout Longmont and officials warn residents to leave them be. Longmont Public Safety reported through social media that officials have seen a small number of dead birds in a few of the city's parks. LPS believes the cause of death for these birds could be...
LONGMONT, CO

