Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver may allow trailer park residents to upgrade unitsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard SemifinalistsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Federal appeals court rules against hemp farmer whose plants were confiscated at DENHeather WillardTexas State
Related
thorntonweather.com
Thursday in Thornton sees the sun return but, with some breezy winds
A bit of an improvement in the weather for today as we finally see fewer clouds and temperatures warm slightly. There will, however, also be some wind. Mostly sunny to sunny skies will be above through the daytime hours. High temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 30s. That is still cooler than normal but at least some improvement. Winds will be light this morning then become pretty breezy in the afternoon.
thorntonweather.com
Wednesday continues the cold, may see some light snow
Another kind of ‘blah’ day for Thornton. We will see a good bit of cloud cover, cold temps and some snow that amounts to pretty much nothing. Mostly cloudy skies will be above for the majority of the day with maybe a bit of a break in coverage mid-day. High temperatures will top out near freezing with slightly breezy north winds making it feel colder.
An Arctic airmass will descend upon Colorado this coming weekend
It will stay cold with the chance for some light snow through Wednesday. Briefly milder Thursday and Friday and then much colder this weekend.
Denver weather: Light snow showers Monday morning
Denver's weather will turn snowy once again Monday morning as a weak storm system pushes across the state.
Denver weather: Snow chances Tuesday, Wednesday
Denver's weather will stay cold and snowy for most of the next week. There are two waves of snow that will move through this weekend, keeping temperatures below 40 degrees.
Evergreen couple frustrated with fighting Floyd Hill winter traffic
At the base of Floyd Hill on Interstate 70 is a bottleneck that causes notorious traffic during the winter months.
"Massive fuel spill" shuts down Colorado road after tanker crash in dense fog
According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, a gasoline tanker was involved in an accident during dense fog that resulted in a large amount of fuel being spilled near Watkins, Colorado. On the morning of January 24, a gasoline tanker carrying thousands of gallons of fuel went off of South...
Multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 just north of Colfax
A multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-25 just north of Colfax Avenue will create some traffic delays during the morning commute Thursday.
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area
According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Denver may allow trailer park residents to upgrade units
(Denver, Colo.) If you live in a trailer park in Denver and your mobile home was built in 1976 or earlier, the zoning code does not allow you to upgrade your unit to one that meets HUD standards.
Medina Alert issued for car wanted in Colfax hit-and-run
Police have issued a Medina Alert for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash on Colfax.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
CSP reminds drivers to move over after patrol cars hit
(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reminding drivers to slow down or move over for emergency vehicles, after two of their troopers’ patrol cars were hit within 24 hours during the recent snowstorm on Thursday, Jan. 19. CSP said the two crashes happened in Douglas County and Adams County while troopers were helping […]
Here's The Oldest Bar In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison.
KDVR.com
Mass shooting bill headed to Colorado legislature
It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. Bird flu plaguing city parks. City health officials...
AirLife helicopter pilot headed to work arrested, charged with DUI
A Colorado AirLife helicopter pilot, described by sheriff's deputies as "unsteady" and "wobbling," was arrested earlier this month and charged with DUI as he was headed to apparently fly a medical helicopter from his work base in Lincoln County, according to a CBS News Colorado Investigation.AirLife Denver is the emergency medical care and critical care transport service of the HealthONE system of hospitals.Court and police records gathered by CBS News Colorado show that the Elbert County Sheriff's Office stopped Aaron Fouquette, 40, on the night of Jan. 7 as the veteran pilot was headed to work. Breath tests later showed...
Dead birds found around Longmont
Deceased birds are being found throughout Longmont and officials warn residents to leave them be. Longmont Public Safety reported through social media that officials have seen a small number of dead birds in a few of the city's parks. LPS believes the cause of death for these birds could be...
Comments / 0