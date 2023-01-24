Read full article on original website
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
ksl.com
1 person dead after semitruck rollover on I-15 in Juab County
NEPHI, Juab County — One person is dead after a semitruck rolled while traveling north on I-15 Wednesday night. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said the crash happened about 18 miles southwest of Nephi in Juab County. The semitruck is out of traffic in the median, and Roden...
ksl.com
Shot or shots fired outside Taylorsville High, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — Three teenage boys are being questioned by police following a report of a shot or shots being fired in the parking lot at Taylorsville High School Thursday, prompting the lockdown of several schools on Thursday. No injuries were reported. Taylorsville police Thursday night continued to search for...
ksl.com
Cab driver wanted for allegedly groping passenger
MIDVALE — A cab driver is accused of inappropriately touching a woman he was driving to a Midvale hotel. Shah Zaman Khan, 62, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The woman ordered a cab on June 26 to...
kslnewsradio.com
Suspects in custody, lockdown lifted after shots fired at Taylorsville High
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville police say three teenagers are in custody and that they are seeking three other teens after a shooting on Thursday afternoon at Taylorsville High School. A lockdown at the high school that was initiated by the shooting was lifted when the Granite School District said...
ksl.com
1 person dead after crash on Mountain View Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person is dead after a crash involving a box truck and a passenger vehicle in West Valley City. A box truck was stopped at a traffic light in the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor prior to the highway's junction with state Route 201 when it was hit from behind by a passenger vehicle, according to a tweet from the West Valley City Police Department. The driver of the passenger vehicle was killed in the collision, police said.
kslnewsradio.com
Investigation of fatal accident at Provo airport includes witness statements
PROVO, Utah — A report released today on a crash that killed one man at the Provo airport describes the series of events that lead to the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its report that the fatal accident occurred on Jan. 2, 2023, around 11:35 a.m. At the time the pilot sustained fatal injuries. two passengers suffered serious injuries, and another passenger sustained minor injuries.
ABC 4
Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue
A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the Weber County and Rich County line, according to sheriff’s deputies. Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue. A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the...
kjzz.com
1 killed after vehicle strikes box truck from behind on Mountain View Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead following a crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City. Officials with West Valley City said the crash occurred a short time before 5 p.m. on northbound Mountain View Corridor near 2400 South, just before SR 201. They...
KSLTV
Fatal crash closes traffic on Mountain View Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash on Mountain View Corridor. According to the West Valley City Police Twitter account, a box truck stopped at a traffic light on Mountain View at 2400 South when a passenger car hit the truck from behind.
KUTV
UHP: Drivers raced, flipped one another off before rollover crash on I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Two drivers sped, raced and flipped each other off before one of the vehicles rolled over in a road rage crash, officials said. They said two vehicles were involved in the incident on between 10600 South and Bangerter Highway on I-15 southbound Sunday night. Witnesses...
KUTV
Herd of elk strands itself adjacent to I-80 between Salt Lake, Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol was closely monitoring a herd of elk that had made its way out of the Salt Lake Valley's eastern foothills and onto a strip of land dividing I-80 from the bordering neighborhood. Reports of the elk first came into 2News...
SLCPD investigates person found dead at foothills of Beck Street
A person was found dead in the foothills above Beck Street on Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
ABC 4
Police find missing Sandy woman safe, silver alert canceled
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police have said Lynda Bridge has been located and is safely at home with her family. The silver alert has been canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing Sandy woman. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for an 81-year-old woman...
KSLTV
New details from fatal Provo plane crash released
PROVO, Utah — A preliminary report on a fatal plane crash at Provo Municipal Airport on Jan. 2 indicated the plane was trying to beat the weather. The National Transportation Safety Board released the report Wednesday. The crash killed the pilot, seriously injured two passengers, and left one other passenger with minor injuries.
hebervalleyradio.com
Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 1/24
HEBER CITY, Utah-Wednesday, the Heber City Police Department released its shift report for January 24. Case #2301-1206/PD Traffic Accident: Traffic Accident investigation at the Mountainland One Stop, 1175 S. Main, Heber City. Case #2301-1221/Fraud: Complainant reported his son is a victim of fraud on Instagram. Case #2301-1222/Criminal Mischief: Officer investigated...
Taylorsville aggravated rape suspect arrested by Salt Lake City police
The Salt Lake City Police Department has arrested the suspect involved in an aggravated rape case that occurred in Taylorsville earlier this month.
kjzz.com
Man in critical condition after riding bike into traffic; impairment suspected
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after reportedly attempting to ride a bike across a crosswalk against a red light, authorities said. The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 4500 South and Highland Drive. Sgt. Melody Cutler with...
ksl.com
Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN — A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered Monday to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison for causing the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was riding his bike when he was struck last April in West Jordan.
kslnewsradio.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner
DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
KSLTV
Police urging safety conversations after a series of kidnappings
SALT LAKE CITY — As police investigate a series of kidnappings, they said it’s critical we talk to our children about safety often. Sergeant Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police department said that while kidnappings aren’t common in Utah, it’s important for parents to talk to their children about safety.
