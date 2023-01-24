ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

1 person dead after semitruck rollover on I-15 in Juab County

NEPHI, Juab County — One person is dead after a semitruck rolled while traveling north on I-15 Wednesday night. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said the crash happened about 18 miles southwest of Nephi in Juab County. The semitruck is out of traffic in the median, and Roden...
JUAB COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Shot or shots fired outside Taylorsville High, police say

TAYLORSVILLE — Three teenage boys are being questioned by police following a report of a shot or shots being fired in the parking lot at Taylorsville High School Thursday, prompting the lockdown of several schools on Thursday. No injuries were reported. Taylorsville police Thursday night continued to search for...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Cab driver wanted for allegedly groping passenger

MIDVALE — A cab driver is accused of inappropriately touching a woman he was driving to a Midvale hotel. Shah Zaman Khan, 62, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The woman ordered a cab on June 26 to...
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

1 person dead after crash on Mountain View Corridor

WEST VALLEY CITY — One person is dead after a crash involving a box truck and a passenger vehicle in West Valley City. A box truck was stopped at a traffic light in the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor prior to the highway's junction with state Route 201 when it was hit from behind by a passenger vehicle, according to a tweet from the West Valley City Police Department. The driver of the passenger vehicle was killed in the collision, police said.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Investigation of fatal accident at Provo airport includes witness statements

PROVO, Utah — A report released today on a crash that killed one man at the Provo airport describes the series of events that lead to the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its report that the fatal accident occurred on Jan. 2, 2023, around 11:35 a.m. At the time the pilot sustained fatal injuries. two passengers suffered serious injuries, and another passenger sustained minor injuries.
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue

A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the Weber County and Rich County line, according to sheriff’s deputies. Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue. A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Fatal crash closes traffic on Mountain View Corridor

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is dead after a Saturday afternoon crash on Mountain View Corridor. According to the West Valley City Police Twitter account, a box truck stopped at a traffic light on Mountain View at 2400 South when a passenger car hit the truck from behind.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC 4

Police find missing Sandy woman safe, silver alert canceled

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy Police have said Lynda Bridge has been located and is safely at home with her family. The silver alert has been canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing Sandy woman. SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A silver alert has been activated for an 81-year-old woman...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

New details from fatal Provo plane crash released

PROVO, Utah — A preliminary report on a fatal plane crash at Provo Municipal Airport on Jan. 2 indicated the plane was trying to beat the weather. The National Transportation Safety Board released the report Wednesday. The crash killed the pilot, seriously injured two passengers, and left one other passenger with minor injuries.
PROVO, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 1/24

HEBER CITY, Utah-Wednesday, the Heber City Police Department released its shift report for January 24. Case #2301-1206/PD Traffic Accident: Traffic Accident investigation at the Mountainland One Stop, 1175 S. Main, Heber City. Case #2301-1221/Fraud: Complainant reported his son is a victim of fraud on Instagram. Case #2301-1222/Criminal Mischief: Officer investigated...
HEBER CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

Police urging safety conversations after a series of kidnappings

SALT LAKE CITY — As police investigate a series of kidnappings, they said it’s critical we talk to our children about safety often. Sergeant Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police department said that while kidnappings aren’t common in Utah, it’s important for parents to talk to their children about safety.
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy