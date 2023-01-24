WEST VALLEY CITY — One person is dead after a crash involving a box truck and a passenger vehicle in West Valley City. A box truck was stopped at a traffic light in the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor prior to the highway's junction with state Route 201 when it was hit from behind by a passenger vehicle, according to a tweet from the West Valley City Police Department. The driver of the passenger vehicle was killed in the collision, police said.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO