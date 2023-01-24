It was an annually recurring back-and-forth, a little belated perhaps, but one that had a surprise twist at the end. And it all revolved around campaign sign-swiping. Acknowledging she was a little tardy compared to most years, perennial candidate Audrey Clement used the Jan. 21 Arlington County Board meeting to provide a data dump as to the number of her campaign signs she said were removed – “confiscated” in her view – from medians in the days following the Nov. 8 election.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO