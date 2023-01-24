ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sungazette.news

Students advance in Regeneron competition

Regeneron and the Society for Science on Jan. 25 named two local students as among 40 finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high-school seniors. Ethan Zhou of McLean High School was recognized for his project, titled...
sungazette.news

55+ News, 1/26/23 edition

News of interest to Arlington’s active seniors. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. ASPIRING ARTISTS CAN SKETCH WITH A PRO AT NATIONAL...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Mason, NVCC educators win state accolades

Representatives of George Mason University and Northern Virginia Community College are two among a dozen educators recognized by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) with its 2023 Outstanding Faculty Award. Nominees are selected by their institutions, reviewed by a panel of peers and chosen by a committee...
ANNANDALE, VA
sungazette.news

Arlington History, 1/26/23 edition

News that was making news in years gone by. •• Health officials say local cases of flu are tapering off. •• U.S. Rep. Colgate Darden will resign on March 1 to begin his campaign for governor. •• Sanitary Grocery Stores will change its name to that of the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Fairfax leaders banking on grants to boost initiatives

He Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 was slated to accept one grant, authorize county officials to seek two more and encourage consolidation of two further grants. Supervisors were set to:. • Accept a $168,201 grant from the Virginia Community College System to support the Northern Virginia Career...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Editorial: Students on School Boards? Don’t dismiss it entirely

Give Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) credit for one of the more intriguing pieces of legislation to emanate from the Arlington delegation to the General Assembly this session. Lopez is patroning a measure that would require School Boards across the commonwealth to have a student representative up on the dais. The...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

APS augments efforts to track, report student absences

Arlington Public Schools has started the school year getting more aggressive in keeping parents informed when their students might not be in class. The school system on Jan. 17 rolled out an updated system for alerting parents to unverified absences, getting that information out earlier, more frequently and in more ways than previously.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

More resources planned to stop students harming selves, others

It’s the thought that counts, perhaps, and Arlington Superintendent Francisco Durán has been thinking about the rise, nationally and in some cases locally, in drug abuse, suicide and acts of violence among students. “We need to work together. We have to work better,” Durán said during remarks at...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Editor’s Notebook: Tick-tock, keep it moving, people …

Some years back, a member of the Arlington County Board (chair that year, I think), traveled the hour and a half to Richmond one morning to testify in support of legislation then being considered in the General Assembly. Apparently not having done this before, the board chair was shocked (and...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Beloved purveyor of sweets, good cheer to GOP dies at 100

In the days before COVID sent public events into lockdown mode for a number of years, Arlington County Republican Committee meetings were made just a little bit sweeter by Clara “Delle” Macrae. A familiar face at GOP meetings, Macrae provided brownies, cookies and refreshments for monthly membership gatherings...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Special-events booze to be allowed in more local parks

Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 added two additional local parks – Penrose Square and Long Bridge Park – to those where alcohol can be sold and consumed during special events. Such temporary sales already had been allowed for events at Fort C.F. Smith Park, Gateway Park...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Hospital, Arlington government teaming up on new medical center

VHC Health (Virginia Hospital Center) and the Arlington County government have announced plans to turn a 5.8-acre site on South Carlin Springs Road into an advanced rehabilitation and health-wellness facility. The new facility also will include expanded mental-health services for youth and adults. The land on which the facility will...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: Hardball season approaching

Varsity high-school baseball schedules for the upcoming spring season are beginning to be posted on athletic Websites. One posted on the Madison High School athletic Twitter site was that for the Madison Warhawks of Vienna. The schedule has the preseason coming up fast and beginning for the 2021 state champions on March 4 with a jamboree, then a scrimmage game March 8.
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Ranked-choice voting won’t be limitless in primary

The field may be as many as a half-dozen by the time the dust settles, but for voters in June’s Arlington County Board Democratic primary, there will be some limits on how many candidates one can rank as part of the new instant-runoff process. Technical constraints mean that voters...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Langley gymnasts second in multi-team meet

With postseason meets beginning soon, the Langley Saxons warmed up for that competition with a second-place finish at a multiple-team girls gymnastics event at Yorktown High School. Langley placed second with a 139.15 team score. The host Patriots of Yorktown won with a 140.075 total. The Saxons had one more...
MCLEAN, VA
sungazette.news

Complaint about political sign-removal gets brusque comeback

It was an annually recurring back-and-forth, a little belated perhaps, but one that had a surprise twist at the end. And it all revolved around campaign sign-swiping. Acknowledging she was a little tardy compared to most years, perennial candidate Audrey Clement used the Jan. 21 Arlington County Board meeting to provide a data dump as to the number of her campaign signs she said were removed – “confiscated” in her view – from medians in the days following the Nov. 8 election.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Marshall wrestling team keeps winning

A busy season continued for the Marshall Statesmen wrestling team recently with a trip to Manteo, N.C., where the high-school squad finished second in a multi-team dual-meet competition. Marshall finished with a 4-1 record, losing only to the 5-0 Rosewood, N.C. team. The Statesmen won by a convincing manner in...
MARSHALL, VA
sungazette.news

Marshall High hires new boys tennis coach

Tim Ghazzawi has been hired as Marshall High School’s new head boys tennis coach. Ghazzawi is no stranger to Marshall. He graduated from the school in 2008 where he played on the tennis team. He was an assistant tennis coach last season for Marshall. The boys high-school tennis season...
MARSHALL, VA

