Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Waffle Houses Hosting Romantic Valentine’s Dinners
One of the most romantic days is coming up. And, if you’re stumped for something different to plan for your sweetie, we have the answer. Visit one of the North Carolina Waffle Houses hosting romantic dinners on February 14. But, make sure to plan ahead, because you need reservations. This is the 15th year Waffle Houses across America are hosting the cozy dinner. Expect Valentine-themed decor, candles and soft dinner music. I know it’s just what we all see every day at our favorite Waffle House! Hey, I said it was different. It tends to be very popular. So, don’t delay if you think your Valentine is up for some out of the ordinary dinner plans. And, some folks even take the opportunity to dress up as if in a fancy restaurant. After all, it is Valentine’s Day. Plus, the event is open to anyone including, couples, families, friends and singles.
wfmynews2.com
Filming underway for Hallmark movie at Biltmore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Filming is underway for a new Hallmark Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville. It's called "A Biltmore Christmas" and will star Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha. The movie is expected to debut during Hallmark's 2023 "Countdown to Christmas." Snow sprinkled the Biltmore Estate,...
QSR magazine
Vitality Bowls Opens New Unit in Charlotte, North Carolina
Vitality Bowls, the leading superfood restaurant brand that specializes in açaí bowls, smoothies, wraps, salads and more, announced today the opening of a new café in Charlotte. “I’m looking forward to sharing the Vitality Bowls experience with the Charlotte community,” says Karthick Natarajan, owner of Vitality Bowls...
qcitymetro.com
Black-owned hat shop coming to Camp North End
This item is from our morning newsletter, which goes to more than 12,000 smart subscribers. You can be one of them. Giovanni Brown, a native of Harlem, N.Y., has long had a love for hats and grew up wearing them often. It was this love that led him to launch FITTEDS, his hat retail company.
Two Charlotte chefs, one bar named semifinalists in James Beard Awards
CHARLOTTE — Nominations for the prestigious James Beard Awards have been announced and two Charlotte chefs and one local bar are among the semifinalists. Greg Collier of Leah & Louise is nominated for Outstanding Chef. This is his fourth consecutive nomination, and last year he became the first Charlotte chef to advance to the finals.
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
country1037fm.com
Ballantyne North Carolina Getting Its First Brewery
No doubt if you drive along 521 in the Ballantyne area, you noticed all the activity and construction. I, myself, wondered what the project might be. It’s all part of a growing development known as “The Bowl” at Ballantyne. And, this is where Ballantyne North Carolina is getting its first brewery. According to AXIOS, as part of “Ballantyne Reimagined,” Olde Mecklenburg Brewery broke ground on its second location. The location will feature 14,000 square feet of indoor space. In addition, the space plans a 7000 square foot patio and second level balcony overlooking a one acre biergarten. Developers say the space intends to be kid friendly with a family zone and playground. The South Charlotte zip code is really popular with more residents venturing to the suburbs. So, it makes sense that businesses follow the trend of going where the people are. “The Bowl,” a walkable mixed use neighborhood plans to focus on culture, food, community and sustainability.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Just Racked Up 3 James Beard Award Semifinal Nominations – Most In The Southeast
The prestigious James Beard Foundation just announced the official semifinal list for their 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Out of all the tens of thousands of restaurants around the country, Charlotte racked up a total of 3 semifinalists among the best of the best – more than any other city in the South East.
wccbcharlotte.com
Queen’s Feast: Deluxe Fine Dining
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Food meets fun at Deluxe Fun Dining. WCCB’s Lauren McDonald takes us in the kitchen for a preview of what you can expect to see on the menu for Charlotte Restaurant Week.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Pizza Spot Makes Yelp’s Top Ten Pizzas In The Country
I love pizza. Ok, I said it. It’s the ultimate indulgence whether hot and cheesy for late-night or leftover cold for breakfast. And, one South Carolina pizza spot cracked the top ten best pizzas in the country according to Yelp. The online food review source searched all over the United States and Canada and ranked the best, according to total volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp respondents. Then, they compiled the top 100. And Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina landed at number 9. It’s a family-run pizzeria with three Detroit natives at the helm. In true Detroit style, they bake each pie in an authentic blue steel pizza pan. The pan is the key to achieving the signature crispy crust that makes this style so special.
country1037fm.com
If You Need Eggs Stop By This South Carolina Location For A Good Deal
By now, we all know about the egg shortage. The avian flu and the need to destroy many birds led to shortages, high prices and even smuggling. The Herald Online reports a store with two York County locations and one Gaston County location plans to sell them this week for $2.99. Saltwater Markets in Clover and Fort Mill drew crowds on Tuesday with the sale. People desperately seeking eggs scrambled to get there early in the morning to avoid missing out. They advertised the “below cost” sale on their Facebook page. And, the market brought 150 dozen eggs to each store. The store points out they require at least one other purchase at the market in order for the lower egg price to be valid. And, anyone who shopped for eggs lately realizes how high they are. Some stores sell a dozen for $5 or more. Of course, the supply is first come, first served.
power98fm.com
Charlotte Restaurant Week Is Going On Now (complete list of participating restaurants)
If you didn’t know, let me tell you! The winter edition of “Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week” is going on right now! That’s right Nosey Neighbors, this delicious event kicked off on Friday, January 20th and runs through Sunday, January 29th. That means you still have a couple days to try out some of the Carolinas finest restaurants.
country1037fm.com
You Can Make The Burger From “The Menu” And Here’s How
Have you watched the latest streaming sensation everyone’s talking about? I’m referring to HBO Max’s “The Menu.” If not, you have to catch it. Ralph Fiennes stars as a chef at the fancy, yet mysterious island restaurant full of deadly surprises. No doubt, it’s a dark plot. But, I loved it. I guess with my love of all things food, I enjoyed the mocking of the super pretentious “chefy” chef types and those who worship them. Anyway, not to spoil anything, there’s a scene-stealing burger at the end I keep thinking about. People magazine shares what happened when a consulting chef for the film helped them make the burger from “The Menu.” The chef says “burger balls” are the secret, along with 80/20 ground beef. He takes ground sirloin and divides it into 8 balls. And, I always hear that handling the meat as little as possible is also important. He agrees. That can sometimes result in a tougher product.
country1037fm.com
Two North Carolina Restaurants Featured In Yelp’s Top 100 Places To Eat
We are always looking for new restaurants to try. Our friends often have great recommendations but another resource we use is the review site Yelp. The site recently released its annual list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the US for 2023. There were two North Carolina restaurants that were named to the top places to eat list. One of them is even local to Charlotte! The other you will find in Greensboro. To determine this list Yelp reached out to the user community first, requesting individuals to submit their favorite U.S. restaurants. From there the data science team at Yelp looked at the top community submissions to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions. They also made sure to include an equal geographic representation. Yelp community managers helped finalize the rankings.
WBTV
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Elementary Teacher Charged For Reportedly Drinking At School
An Iredell County North Carolina elementary teacher assistant was charged after reportedly drinking at school. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said the principal of Shepherd Elementary in Mooresville noticed the teacher assistant smelled of what she thought was alcohol. She notified the resource officer who took it from there and called the authorities.
Charlotte moves up to top 5 on list of nation’s most overvalued housing markets
CHARLOTTE — Bad news for new home buyers in the Charlotte area: you’re getting one of the worst values in the entire country, according to a new report from Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The newest list of the nation’s most overvalued housing markets is out...
WCNC
Horizon Eye Care can satisfy your needs!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we were joined by Dr. Kevin Tomasko from Horizon Eye Care, to talk about some of the different aesthetic surgeries they offer. “The most common surgeries people may know about are non-surgical treatments such as BOTOX and fillers that do not require surgery” says Dr. Tomasko.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Charlotte
If you are looking for the hotel full list in the Charlotte territory, you have arrived at the correct house. In this post, you are going to know a full list of the best quality hotel that is basically located in the Charlotte territory. You will get a Web Address...
weeklypostnc.com
Why Are My Fingers Numb?
CHARLOTTE – A client reached out because she had woken up and some of her fingers were numb. She lost her grip because of the numbness. She called me and left a message. By the time I called her back she had already seen her doctor (that was going to be my first piece of advice) and the doctor advised her to hang in there. Nothing against the doctor, but I was disappointed that they didn’t offer a solution or at least a way for my client to get some relief.
Comments / 0