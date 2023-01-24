Read full article on original website
55+ News, 1/26/23 edition
News of interest to Arlington’s active seniors. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. ASPIRING ARTISTS CAN SKETCH WITH A PRO AT NATIONAL...
Some payments to authors by library system raising eyebrows
Speaking at Fairfax County Public Library (FCPL) events has proved lucrative to a handful of authors. Most writers who gave presentations at county libraries during the most recent two fiscal years earned three- or at most four-figure fees, but some banked in one hour what low-level workers might take home in a year.
New MCC head aims to ‘learn as much as I possibly can’
Two weeks into her new job as the McLean Community Center’s executive director, Betsy May-Salazar has been heartened by the welcoming she has received and eager to soak up the scene before charting a course of action. “My intention definitely is to come in and learn as much as...
Schools & Military, 1/26/23 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. • Ava Gidwani, Tomara Haidar and Patrick Santorum of Great Falls and Julianna Hoffman, Shane Woldow and Gina DeChristopher of Vienna have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Belmont University. •...
Arlington board moves Missing Middle forward another step
Critics howled and proponents cheered, but in the end, nobody was really the least bit surprised. Arlington County Board members on Jan. 25 formally set March public hearing to implement Missing Middle zoning/planning changes that would significantly alter — in ways not perhaps fully fleshed out — single-family neighborhoods in Arlington.
Special-events booze to be allowed in more local parks
Arlington County Board members on Jan. 21 added two additional local parks – Penrose Square and Long Bridge Park – to those where alcohol can be sold and consumed during special events. Such temporary sales already had been allowed for events at Fort C.F. Smith Park, Gateway Park...
Fairfax leaders banking on grants to boost initiatives
He Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 was slated to accept one grant, authorize county officials to seek two more and encourage consolidation of two further grants. Supervisors were set to:. • Accept a $168,201 grant from the Virginia Community College System to support the Northern Virginia Career...
Arlington History, 1/26/23 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Health officials say local cases of flu are tapering off. •• U.S. Rep. Colgate Darden will resign on March 1 to begin his campaign for governor. •• Sanitary Grocery Stores will change its name to that of the...
Letter: Proposal to ‘upgrade’ road flies in face of fiscal sense
Editor: The following e-mail was sent to Fairfax County Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence). I am responding to the Jan. 5 Sun Gazette article, “Staff Proposal to Upgrade Lane in Oakton Meets with Resistance” (thank you, Brian Trompeter, for writing it). As a voting citizen, I am somewhat taken...
Mason, NVCC educators win state accolades
Representatives of George Mason University and Northern Virginia Community College are two among a dozen educators recognized by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) with its 2023 Outstanding Faculty Award. Nominees are selected by their institutions, reviewed by a panel of peers and chosen by a committee...
Editorial: Students on School Boards? Don’t dismiss it entirely
Give Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) credit for one of the more intriguing pieces of legislation to emanate from the Arlington delegation to the General Assembly this session. Lopez is patroning a measure that would require School Boards across the commonwealth to have a student representative up on the dais. The...
Hospital, Arlington government teaming up on new medical center
VHC Health (Virginia Hospital Center) and the Arlington County government have announced plans to turn a 5.8-acre site on South Carlin Springs Road into an advanced rehabilitation and health-wellness facility. The new facility also will include expanded mental-health services for youth and adults. The land on which the facility will...
Former Arlington Education Assn. chief arrested, charged with embezzling $400,000-plus
Authorities have charged the former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA) with multiple felonies for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from the organization, Fairfax County police said Jan. 24. That total, if proved, would be about equal to the organization’s annual revenue. Fairfax County police detectives were notified...
PHOTOS: Langley gymnasts second in competition
Langley High School’s girls gymnastics team came in second in a Jan. 18, 2023, meet held at (and won by) Yorktown High School. Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt. Click on any photo to start the slide show and click on the “i” at bottom left to see captions.
More resources planned to stop students harming selves, others
It’s the thought that counts, perhaps, and Arlington Superintendent Francisco Durán has been thinking about the rise, nationally and in some cases locally, in drug abuse, suicide and acts of violence among students. “We need to work together. We have to work better,” Durán said during remarks at...
Ranked-choice voting won’t be limitless in primary
The field may be as many as a half-dozen by the time the dust settles, but for voters in June’s Arlington County Board Democratic primary, there will be some limits on how many candidates one can rank as part of the new instant-runoff process. Technical constraints mean that voters...
Police: Thieves targeting newly installed gaming machines
Fairfax County police detectives continue to investigate thefts of, and from, gaming machines at 7-Eleven stores throughout the county, police said Jan. 24. Since the end of last year, six thefts have occurred. In each incident, thieves entered the store and forcibly removed the devices or opened the machines to steal money. Thefts occurred at these 7-Eleven locations:
Complaint about political sign-removal gets brusque comeback
It was an annually recurring back-and-forth, a little belated perhaps, but one that had a surprise twist at the end. And it all revolved around campaign sign-swiping. Acknowledging she was a little tardy compared to most years, perennial candidate Audrey Clement used the Jan. 21 Arlington County Board meeting to provide a data dump as to the number of her campaign signs she said were removed – “confiscated” in her view – from medians in the days following the Nov. 8 election.
Langley gymnasts second in multi-team meet
With postseason meets beginning soon, the Langley Saxons warmed up for that competition with a second-place finish at a multiple-team girls gymnastics event at Yorktown High School. Langley placed second with a 139.15 team score. The host Patriots of Yorktown won with a 140.075 total. The Saxons had one more...
Marshall High hires new boys tennis coach
Tim Ghazzawi has been hired as Marshall High School’s new head boys tennis coach. Ghazzawi is no stranger to Marshall. He graduated from the school in 2008 where he played on the tennis team. He was an assistant tennis coach last season for Marshall. The boys high-school tennis season...
