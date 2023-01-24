Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace
It’s hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s controversial outfit choices at Paris Fashion Week. Mere hours after shocking social media by showing up at Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing an uncannily realistic lion head dress, the makeup mogul started another online uproar by stepping out in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Jenner paired the problematic piece of jewelry — which debuted in Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection in October 2021 to a wave of criticism — with a clingy electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the same fashion house. “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal...
Elite Daily
Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Custody Agreement
After five years of an off-again, on-again romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up in January. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that despite the couple’s new status, they will “always remain friends and great co-parents.” Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire (previously named Wolf). And per reports, their custody agreement puts their kids’ interests first.
Vogue
Getting Ready With The White Lotus’s Simona Tabasco For Her First Haute Couture Show
It’s no secret that The White Lotus season two has become the hit TV series of the moment. Aside from its twisting plot and breathtaking cinematography, the show’s cast has made quite the splash on the front row at fashion week – from Sabrina Impacciatore at JW Anderson, to Adam DiMarco at Prada. By way of Giambattista Valli, Simona Tabasco, who plays the chaotic yet endearing Lucia Greco on the show, made her first-ever appearance at haute couture fashion week. “I’ve never been to a couture show before and I am happy to have been invited by Giambattista Valli,” Tabasco tells Vogue. “His creations remind me of the sweetest dreams that we could ever have – it’s always an explosion of colours!”
Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation
Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
Robert Pattinson sports a skirt at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show
Business on top, party on the bottom. Robert Pattinson bundled up for the Dior Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week show today in a furry brown jacket, adding an unexpected addition to his look in the form of a tweed kilt as he sat in the front row. The “Twilight” star, 36, sported a brown ribbed zip-neck sweater under his fur jacket, pairing it with a blue kilt and chunky black boots as he posed for photographers at the show. Perhaps Pattinson was inspired by Brad Pitt’s skirted look at the “Bullet Train” premiere last year, but his look was...
The Best Backstage Moments at the Spring 2023 Couture Shows in Paris
It’s couture week in Paris, which means all the top supermodels and VIP guests are in town for the week’s biggest shows, including names like Schiaparelli, Christian Dior, Chanel, Fendi, and more. This season Haider Ackermann is making a guest appearance as Jean Paul Gaultier’s latest guest designer, while Casey Cadwallader is bringing Mugler back to the runways. Which 1990s Mugler models will make an appearance at the show? The only way to find out is to keep up with Vogue Runway’s backstage gallery from the spring 2023 couture shows in Paris.
Hypebae
Chanel's SS23 Paris Couture Week Show Brings Woodland Simplicity to the Runway
Chanel‘s dreamy Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Couture Week began with reference to Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment at 31, rue Cambon. As the starting point for the collection, the now-iconic location is where Creative Director Virginie Viard took French artist Xavier Veilhan at the very beginning of their work together, which now continues for another season. “For his third participation, I asked him to reinterpret the apartment’s bestiary and incorporate his own. The whole embroidery universe of the collection is turned towards the animal world,” Viard explains in the show notes.
Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral
Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
Kylie Jenner Roars in Wild Lion-Head Dress & Toe-Sculpted Heels at Schiaparelli’s Paris Haute Couture Show
Kylie Jenner made a regal statement — literally — in the front row of Schiaparelli’s “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired fashion show during Haute Couture Week. Arriving for the occasion in Paris on Monday, Jenner took in Daniel Roseberry’s new spring 2023 designs with seatmate Marisa Berenson in a piece that was fresh off the runway — in fact, pre-runway, as it was worn moments later in the show by Irina Shayk. The Kylie Baby founder’s spring 2023 outfit featured a ruched black velvet strapless gown, cinched with gold corset-like back ties. However, the dress’ pièce de résistance was a massive tawny golden lion’s head —...
Kylie Jenner reveals son's name and how to pronounce it
Kylie Jenner finally revealed her son's name over the weekend, just before his first birthday.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Giambattista Valli’s Beverly Hills-Inspired SS23 Haute Couture Show
Giambattista Valli drew inspiration from the glitz and glamour of Beverly Hills for his spring couture spectacle in Paris. British Vogue’s fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen reports.
Kelly Rutherford Blooms in Floral Dress & Boots at Rahul Mishra’s Haute Couture Show
Kelly Rutherford brought enchanting style to Rahul Mishra’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While in Paris on Monday, the “Gossip Girl” star held court in Mishra’s front row alongside Ashley Park and Law Roach. For the occasion, she wore a sweeping sheer cream gown with a curved neckline and cinched draping. Giving the piece a fairytale effect were varying embroidered flowers in hues of pink, red, orange and blue, embellished with delicate crystals. Rutherford chicly completed her outfit with small pearl drop earrings. When it came to footwear, Rutherford slipped into a sharp pair of black leather boots....
Shalom Harlow Goes Wild for Schiaparelli in Leopard-Head Dress & Keyhole Pumps at Haute Couture Show
Shalom Harlow brought distinctly feline energy to the runway for Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While in Paris, Harlow walked in creative director Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired collection on Monday morning. The supermodel’s ensemble featured a strapless gray, black and white evening gown coated in leopard spots for a dynamic statement. The dress’ pièce de résistance was a massive white and black leopard’s head, sculpted to form the piece’s bodice — and, though appearing to be real taxidermy, the piece was actually built with resin and embroidered by hand in the Schiaparelli atelier. The accent has quickly gone...
Noah Cyrus Steps Out in Trippy Optical Illusion Dress for Paris Fashion Week
The singer's gown will make your head spin.
Vogue
These Topsy-Turvy Couture Gowns Just Upstaged Kylie Jenner’s Divisive Lion Dress
It’s been quite the eventful week so far in Paris at the haute couture shows, from Apple Martin – daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin – making a surprise appearance on the front row at Chanel, to emerging designer Miss Sohee debuting an off-schedule collection that sent the fashion set into a frenzy. Let’s not forget, also, the divisive animal-inspired looks (man-made, of course) at Schiaparelli, which Kylie Jenner also wore to show support. However, Viktor & Rolf may have just topped the list of unforgettable moments with its latest show.
Sienna Miller Wore Three Diamond Necklaces to Gucci’s Couture Week Party
Lou Doillon was easy to spot at the Ritz in Paris on Tuesday night. Attending the lavish dinner Gucci hosted in honor of its Hortus Deliciarum high jewelry collection, the singer and actress topped her pantsuit with a wide-brimmed, two-toned hat that was visible across the crowded cocktail party. She described her look, accessorized with wrist ruffs and a handbag shaped like a strawberry, as a melange of Elizabeth I, Jade Jagger and Right Bank Parisian chic, with a soupçon of magician.More from WWDLùchen Couture Spring 2023Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2023Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Doillon said she’s working on a new album...
Naomi Campbell Takes the Runway in Wolf-Head Coatdress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show
Naomi Campbell walked Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing a literal animal-inspired ensemble. To support Schiaparelli and their creative director Daniel Roseberry, the legendary supermodel took to the brand’s runway wearing an ankle-length faux-fur coatdress with a wolf head attachment at the shoulder. The look was completed with gold-toe heels.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Naomi wasn’t the only supermodel on the runway whose outfit took animal inspiration literally. Fellow supermodel Irina Shayk walked the runway in a black dress...
Courtney Love Pops in Blue Platform Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Courtney Love brought a whimsical pop of color to Fendi’s spring 2023 couture fashion show in Paris. While at the show during the last day of Haute Couture Week, Love formed a star-studded front row with Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington and Rita Ora. For the occasion, the Hole musician wore a light blue bow-accented cashmere turtleneck sweater with a matching silk miniskirt over sheer black tights. Layered atop her Kim Jones-designed outfit was a soft, light gray coat with a wide silk waist tie. Love smoothly accessorized her outfit with a white leather Fendi crossbody handbag, as well as a set of the...
