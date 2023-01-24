ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could UV Light From Nail Polish Dryers Cause Cancer?

By Cara Murez
 2 days ago

TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Getting a gel manicure may be less safe than many think.

