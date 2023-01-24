PWInsider.com revealed in a Q&A that WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers (Scott and Rick Steiner) are now signed to a WWE Legends contract, but this did not come as a surprise since The Steiners were inducted into last year's WWE Hall of Fame. The terms of a Legends contract allows the WWE to use the wrestler’s likeness, while he or she is getting paid a guaranteed amount and it also gives a specific wrestler things like new merchandise, video game deals and cameo appearances.

