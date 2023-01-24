Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (1/24/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back this evening. On tap for the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. is another jam-packed show. Scheduled for the program this evening is Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. TBA, Wendy Choo vs....
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite Results (1/25/2023): Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY.
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky with this week's installment of AEW Dynamite. On tap for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program this evening is a 'Family Therapy Session' with Colten Gunn,...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Reveals He Apologized To Becky Lynch Backstage At Raw Is XXX
"The Nature Boy" isn't afraid to apologize when a situation calls for it. This past Monday night, 'Naitch felt the situation called for it. Backstage at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary show, Ric Flair apparently apologized to Becky Lynch over past comments made stemming from his beef over use of "The Man" moniker after he famously coined the phrase, "To be the man, you've got to beat the man!"
rajah.com
Gail Kim Explains How WWE Hall Of Famer Inspired Her To Step In The Ring
Former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the chat, Kim was asked how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her, before Gail started a career of her own, and so much more.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Mattel Action Figures, FInal Making It Maximun (Video)
-- The final episode of Making It Maximum has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Shayna Baszler:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest WWE Mattel action figures have been revealed:
rajah.com
WWE News: Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview, Top 10 Controversial Royal Rumble Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 controversial Royal Rumble moments have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring John Cena, Batista, and more:. WWE's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event goes down on Saturday evening, live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. --In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
rajah.com
Next Celtic Warrior Workouts Guests Revealed (Photo)
-- Earlier today, WWE Smackdown Superstar and Brawling Brutes leader Sheamus posted on Twitter, where he revealed the next guests on his weekly Celtic Warrior Workouts series. This week, the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis will be on the show, which streams every Friday on YouTube:. Sheamus is scheduled...
rajah.com
MLW Announces Tag Team Championship Match For Their Superfight 2023 Event
Major League Wrestling recently announced, via a press release, that current DRAGONGATE Open The Twin Gate Champions Natural Vibes (Kzy and Big Boss Shimizu) will defend their titles against The FBI (Ray Jaz and Little Guido) at their SuperFight 2023 Event on Saturday, February 4th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The PPV Event, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will be airing nationwide in the United States and in over 60 countries around the world.
rajah.com
Former WWE Writer Reflects On 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match
During the latest recording of the Public Enemies Podcast, former WWE writer Chris Dunn shared his thoughts on the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, which was won by current Raw Women's Champion and "EST Of WWE" Bianca Belair. Check out the highlights below. On Bianca Belair's booking ahead of the...
rajah.com
AEW Star Responds To Harsh Criticism From WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the matchup between Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and how Takeshita’s knife-edge chops was just bulls**t as it could not even break an egg.
rajah.com
Triple H Says Austin Theory Has Potential To Be Biggest Star In Wrestling Business
Vince McMahon isn't the only high-level WWE executive with a high opinion of Austin Theory. Paul "Triple H" Levesque is also a strong backer of the WWE United States Champion. During a recent ESPN interview to promote the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, "The Game" spoke highly of Austin Theory, calling him someone with the potential to be the biggest star in the business today.
rajah.com
News On The Latest WWE Status Update On The Steiner Brothers
PWInsider.com revealed in a Q&A that WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers (Scott and Rick Steiner) are now signed to a WWE Legends contract, but this did not come as a surprise since The Steiners were inducted into last year's WWE Hall of Fame. The terms of a Legends contract allows the WWE to use the wrestler’s likeness, while he or she is getting paid a guaranteed amount and it also gives a specific wrestler things like new merchandise, video game deals and cameo appearances.
rajah.com
Bobby Lashley Says He Would Love To See Chris Masters Return To The WWE
Top WWE Star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the Hindustan Times on a variety of topics such as how he would love to see Chris Masters return to the WWE and since it is the Royal Rumble season and they always have surprise returns at the Royal Rumble, anything can happen.
rajah.com
Two More Matches Added To NJPW's Battle In The Valley Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) previously announced that their upcoming Battle In The Valley Event on Saturday, February 18 from inside the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California will see reigning IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI defend her IWGP Women's Championship against Mercedes Moné and either the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi, his opponent on February 11 in Osaka, will be defending the title against an opponent that has yet to be determined.
rajah.com
WWE News: Houston Rockets WWE Night Note, JBL Added To Destination WrestleCon
-- Thursday evening will be WWE Night in Houston, Texas. During tomorrow night’s Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavs NBA matchup, the first 3,000 fans inside the Toyota Center will receive a free bobblehead of WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall...
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Addresses Rumors Of Having Backstage Heat With WWE
Does "The Hardcore Legend" have backstage heat with WWE these days?. Mick Foley doesn't think so. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend addressed online rumors of backstage heat with WWE on his latest "Foley Is Pod," program. As noted, Foley previously stated on Facebook that he did not want...
rajah.com
WWE News: Royal Rumble Snapback Available Now, NXT Level Up Preview
-- New Royal Rumble merch is available on WWEShop.Com. Members of the WWE universe now have the chance to purchase a special edition snapback, which is inspired by the ring gear that WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels wore in the 1997 Royal Rumble. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
rajah.com
KAIRI Talks About Upcoming Showdown Against Mercedes Mone, Wanting Jamie Hayter Bout
KAIRI has her eyes on all the top women's wrestling talent in the world. Ahead of her showdown against Mercedes Mone, the women's wrestling star spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview, during which she gave her thoughts on the former WWE Superstar previously known as Sasha Banks, as well as her thoughts on a potential showdown against AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.
rajah.com
Mick Foley Addresses Not Appearing At WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special
Where was "The Hardcore Legend" at during the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special event this week?. WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley addressed this on his Facebook page. The former WWE persona known as Mankind, Cactus Jack and Mick Foley wrote the following on social media about...
Comments / 0